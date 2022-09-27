ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clintonville, WI

WSAW

Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

New Beginnings reopens donations for incoming refugees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin will be getting some more refugees. Now, New Beginnings for Refugees is in need of more donations to help incoming families this fall. New Beginnings for Refugees is reopening donations beginning October 1st as a new set of refugees make their way to Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Oshkosh school bus service hit again, and harder, by catalytic convert thefts

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second day in a row, busing was disrupted for students in the Oshkosh Area School District. Overnight, more buses were targeted by a catalytic converter thief, or thieves, forcing the district to announce it wouldn’t be bussing students to and from school at all on Thursday. Parents had to find another way to get their kids to school and home again.
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Monster trucks roar in Marathon Park for two Saturday shows

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you heard a loud roar of engines out in Marathon Park, those were the sounds of monster trucks flying high and wowing their crowd. As the Monster Truck Nitro Tour made it’s return to Marathon Park, the dirt flew high and the dust settled in the air. For a monster truck event, the park provides an excellent atmosphere for it’s fans.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Inaugural ‘Run with the Cops’ event a big hit in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The inaugural Run with the Cops event was in Wausau on Thursday. It’s in cooperation with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and the Wisconsin Special Olympics. The event raises money and shines another spotlight on the Special Olympics. There were different variations of runs and...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Hilight Zone Week 7: Wisconsin Rapids edges Marshfield on field goal in closing seconds in Game of the Week

Wausau, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids beats Marshfield on a last-second field goal, while Marawood Conference foes keep pace with each other in Week 7 of the Hilight Zone. Wisconsin Rapids travelled to Marshfield in the Game of the Week needing a win to pull into a three-way tie on top of the Valley Football Association. Braden Anderson broke the plane for six in the first score of the game for Marshfield. But Leo Brostowitz carried the rock for two touchdowns in response, giving the Red Raiders a 14-7 lead.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Apple harvest shows great improvement from last year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A frost last year left farmers struggling during the harvest season. But so far this year, the weather has been giving Wisconsin farmers the break they need for a bountiful harvest. “Last year was a real tough year. Because the buds froze before they even bloomed....
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Mild days for early October

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the mid 40s north, to the upper 40s in Central Wisconsin. Sunday has clouds with intervals of sunshine as the day goes along. Still mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Great weather at Lambeau...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Marawood volleyball, Merrill football headline busy Saturday

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The first Saturday in October brought a slew of high school sports competitions across the state. In volleyball action, six of the Marawood’s best descended on Abbotsford for the Marawood Crossover Challenge. Teams in the Marawood North were paired against teams from the South. In...
MERRILL, WI
