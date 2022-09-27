Read full article on original website
WSAW
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
WSAW
New Beginnings reopens donations for incoming refugees
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin will be getting some more refugees. Now, New Beginnings for Refugees is in need of more donations to help incoming families this fall. New Beginnings for Refugees is reopening donations beginning October 1st as a new set of refugees make their way to Wausau.
WSAW
Oshkosh school bus service hit again, and harder, by catalytic convert thefts
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second day in a row, busing was disrupted for students in the Oshkosh Area School District. Overnight, more buses were targeted by a catalytic converter thief, or thieves, forcing the district to announce it wouldn’t be bussing students to and from school at all on Thursday. Parents had to find another way to get their kids to school and home again.
WSAW
Monster trucks roar in Marathon Park for two Saturday shows
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you heard a loud roar of engines out in Marathon Park, those were the sounds of monster trucks flying high and wowing their crowd. As the Monster Truck Nitro Tour made it’s return to Marathon Park, the dirt flew high and the dust settled in the air. For a monster truck event, the park provides an excellent atmosphere for it’s fans.
WSAW
SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival in Wausau supports The Women’s Community
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and as a way to unite advocates, The Women’s Community held the SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival on Saturday. Furry friends and their families met at Oak Park to support the non-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence.
WSAW
Inaugural ‘Run with the Cops’ event a big hit in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The inaugural Run with the Cops event was in Wausau on Thursday. It’s in cooperation with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and the Wisconsin Special Olympics. The event raises money and shines another spotlight on the Special Olympics. There were different variations of runs and...
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week 7: Wisconsin Rapids edges Marshfield on field goal in closing seconds in Game of the Week
Wausau, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids beats Marshfield on a last-second field goal, while Marawood Conference foes keep pace with each other in Week 7 of the Hilight Zone. Wisconsin Rapids travelled to Marshfield in the Game of the Week needing a win to pull into a three-way tie on top of the Valley Football Association. Braden Anderson broke the plane for six in the first score of the game for Marshfield. But Leo Brostowitz carried the rock for two touchdowns in response, giving the Red Raiders a 14-7 lead.
WSAW
Apple harvest shows great improvement from last year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A frost last year left farmers struggling during the harvest season. But so far this year, the weather has been giving Wisconsin farmers the break they need for a bountiful harvest. “Last year was a real tough year. Because the buds froze before they even bloomed....
WSAW
NICU awareness month highlights Aspirus’ critical role caring for tiniest patients
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Around 10 – 15 percent of all babies born in the US spend time in a neonatal intensive care unit, according to the National Library of Medicine. September is NICU Awareness Month. The month is designed to honor NICU families and the health professionals who care for them.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Mild days for early October
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the mid 40s north, to the upper 40s in Central Wisconsin. Sunday has clouds with intervals of sunshine as the day goes along. Still mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Great weather at Lambeau...
WSAW
Grand Theater begins shows for 2022/23 season, many shows already sold out
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The month of October will be a busy one for staff at the Grand Theater in Wausau. There are seven shows, including three which are sold out. The Grand Theater’s regular 2022/23 season is also underway. October performances include:. Tom Segura – Monday, Oct. 3...
WSAW
Marawood volleyball, Merrill football headline busy Saturday
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The first Saturday in October brought a slew of high school sports competitions across the state. In volleyball action, six of the Marawood’s best descended on Abbotsford for the Marawood Crossover Challenge. Teams in the Marawood North were paired against teams from the South. In...
WSAW
East takes down West in 15th annual Pink Ribbon Volley, three other area volleyball teams pick up wins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the 15th annual pink ribbon game between Wausau East and Wausau West, the Lumberjacks volleyball team beat the Warriors 3-1. Tomahawk, Newman and Colby also picked up wins on Thursday. Playing in front of a packed house filled with West and East students, the Lumberjacks...
