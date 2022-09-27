Wausau, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids beats Marshfield on a last-second field goal, while Marawood Conference foes keep pace with each other in Week 7 of the Hilight Zone. Wisconsin Rapids travelled to Marshfield in the Game of the Week needing a win to pull into a three-way tie on top of the Valley Football Association. Braden Anderson broke the plane for six in the first score of the game for Marshfield. But Leo Brostowitz carried the rock for two touchdowns in response, giving the Red Raiders a 14-7 lead.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO