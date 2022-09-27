Read full article on original website
Related
The Stranger
Slog AM: Redistricting Commission Caters to the Wealthy, New Evidence in Hunt for Durkan's CHOP Texts, Putin Illegally Annexes Eastern Ukraine
Drip, drip, drip: Slowly but surely, Lewis Kamb is going to uncover what happened to former Mayor Jenny Durkan's CHOP texts. His latest dispatch from the hunt includes a new report from an ongoing lawsuit against the City that alleges 191 texts were manually deleted from Durkan's phone, contradicting her earlier contention that a factory reset following the phone's unexpected bath in a tide pool was solely responsible for the missing records.
The Stranger
Mayor Harrell Proposes $1 Million for Questionable Surveillance Tech
A proposal from Mayor Bruce Harrell to spend $1 million on a gunfire detection system called ShotSpotter drew opposition from Lisa Herbold, the chair of the City Council’s public safety committee, who worried about privacy violations and the technology’s lack of proven results. The discussion comes as the Mayor and Council try to align on ways to “reimagine public safety” through next year’s $7.4 billion budget in the wake of a reported increase in shots fired last year.
Comments / 0