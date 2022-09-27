A proposal from Mayor Bruce Harrell to spend $1 million on a gunfire detection system called ShotSpotter drew opposition from Lisa Herbold, the chair of the City Council’s public safety committee, who worried about privacy violations and the technology’s lack of proven results. The discussion comes as the Mayor and Council try to align on ways to “reimagine public safety” through next year’s $7.4 billion budget in the wake of a reported increase in shots fired last year.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO