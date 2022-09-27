Minkah Fitzpatrick dealing with concussion as Steelers return from layoff to face Jets

Ahkello Witherspoon wasn’t the only member of the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary to suffer an injury in the 29-17 loss at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will begin the practice week in concussion protocol, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

Fitzpatrick played all 72 defensive snaps — the only Steelers player on defense to do so — against Cleveland but was evaluated for concussion symptoms after the game.

Second-year defensive back Tre Norwood is listed as Fitzpatrick’s backup, but Tomlin said it’s premature for the Steelers to think the All-Pro free safety won’t return in time to play Sunday against the New York Jets.

“I’m not ready to suggest that at this point,” Tomlin said. “I’m just acknowledging he’s in the protocol.”

Witherspoon left in the second half with a hamstring injury and was replaced at outside cornerback by Levi Wallace. Tomlin said the injury “could very well limit him” in practice this week.

Left guard Kevin Dotson is dealing with an ankle injury, and punter Pressley Harvin III detailed hip discomfort after the game.

Berry is back

Jordan Berry is back for another stint with the Steelers.

The 31-year-old punter was signed to the practice squad, his return coinciding with Harvin’s hip injury.

Berry was the Steelers punter from 2015-19. The Steelers replaced him with Dustin Colquitt at the start of the season only to re-sign Berry a month into the season. Last year, Berry lost his job to Harvin, a seventh-round draft pick from Georgia Tech.

Berry then signed with the Minnesota Vikings, and he had career-best 47.1-yard gross punting and 41.9-yard net punting averages. He was released by the Vikings on Aug. 25, losing a competition with undrafted free agent rookie Ryan Wright.

To make room for Berry on the practice squad, the Steelers released outside linebacker Delontae Scott, who had been elevated twice to the active roster in the wake of T.J. Watt’s pectoral injury. Scott played seven snaps against New England and nine against Cleveland.

Quarterback shuffle

The game Sunday could involve a matchup of former No. 2 overall draft picks if Zach Wilson is deemed healthy enough to play for the Jets.

Wilson had knee surgery Aug. 16 but could receive medical clearance to start against the Steelers. Wilson went 3-10 as a rookie, throwing nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has started in Wilson’s absence, going 1-2 with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

A week after Flacco threw four touchdown passes, including two in the final two minutes to upset Cleveland, 31-30, he was intercepted twice and lost two fumbles in a 27-12 loss to Cincinnati.

“He still has a very big arm, he’s good in moments, he makes great decisions and he’s unflappable,” Tomlin said. “He always has been, and he appears to be the same.”

Tomlin isn’t as familiar with Wilson, who was taken second overall last year out of BYU.

“His mobility is dramatically different than Joe’s, and he presents some different challenges from that perspective,” he said. “Mobility and some things as it pertains to him is a mystery to them as well because he hasn’t played. We’re getting ready with all of those things being understood.”