ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Minkah Fitzpatrick dealing with concussion as Steelers return from layoff to face Jets

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1ldm_0iCP5xpr00

Ahkello Witherspoon wasn’t the only member of the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary to suffer an injury in the 29-17 loss at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will begin the practice week in concussion protocol, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

Fitzpatrick played all 72 defensive snaps — the only Steelers player on defense to do so — against Cleveland but was evaluated for concussion symptoms after the game.

Second-year defensive back Tre Norwood is listed as Fitzpatrick’s backup, but Tomlin said it’s premature for the Steelers to think the All-Pro free safety won’t return in time to play Sunday against the New York Jets.

“I’m not ready to suggest that at this point,” Tomlin said. “I’m just acknowledging he’s in the protocol.”

Witherspoon left in the second half with a hamstring injury and was replaced at outside cornerback by Levi Wallace. Tomlin said the injury “could very well limit him” in practice this week.

Left guard Kevin Dotson is dealing with an ankle injury, and punter Pressley Harvin III detailed hip discomfort after the game.

Berry is back

Jordan Berry is back for another stint with the Steelers.

The 31-year-old punter was signed to the practice squad, his return coinciding with Harvin’s hip injury.

Berry was the Steelers punter from 2015-19. The Steelers replaced him with Dustin Colquitt at the start of the season only to re-sign Berry a month into the season. Last year, Berry lost his job to Harvin, a seventh-round draft pick from Georgia Tech.

Berry then signed with the Minnesota Vikings, and he had career-best 47.1-yard gross punting and 41.9-yard net punting averages. He was released by the Vikings on Aug. 25, losing a competition with undrafted free agent rookie Ryan Wright.

To make room for Berry on the practice squad, the Steelers released outside linebacker Delontae Scott, who had been elevated twice to the active roster in the wake of T.J. Watt’s pectoral injury. Scott played seven snaps against New England and nine against Cleveland.

Quarterback shuffle

The game Sunday could involve a matchup of former No. 2 overall draft picks if Zach Wilson is deemed healthy enough to play for the Jets.

Wilson had knee surgery Aug. 16 but could receive medical clearance to start against the Steelers. Wilson went 3-10 as a rookie, throwing nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has started in Wilson’s absence, going 1-2 with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

A week after Flacco threw four touchdown passes, including two in the final two minutes to upset Cleveland, 31-30, he was intercepted twice and lost two fumbles in a 27-12 loss to Cincinnati.

• Steelers coach Mike Tomlin makes changes to lineup, but not at quarterback

• Scouting the Steelers' Week 4 opponent: New York Jets

• Tim Benz: Steelers' increasingly tough schedule makes finding wins, dates to start Kenny Pickett extremely difficult

“He still has a very big arm, he’s good in moments, he makes great decisions and he’s unflappable,” Tomlin said. “He always has been, and he appears to be the same.”

Tomlin isn’t as familiar with Wilson, who was taken second overall last year out of BYU.

“His mobility is dramatically different than Joe’s, and he presents some different challenges from that perspective,” he said. “Mobility and some things as it pertains to him is a mystery to them as well because he hasn’t played. We’re getting ready with all of those things being understood.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and surely want to break back into the win column. Here are our Steelers Week 4 predictions as they take on the Jets. The Jets failed to build...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Bills add former All-Pro cornerback

The Buffalo Bills’ secondary has suffered significant injuries, so the team has called in some reinforcements. Free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes visited with the Bills on Tuesday. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Rhodes is signing with the team. Rhodes, 32, was a first-round pick by the Vikings...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tim Benz: When does 'steady, stable' become 'stubborn' for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin?

The big story in the world — actually, in the universe — this week is that NASA has figured out a way to fly a projectile into an asteroid with the intent of rerouting it. That’s right. NASA actually flew something the size of a “vending machine” into a harmless asteroid as somewhat of a test. The goal was to learn if (should such a threat occur) scientists could successfully redirect an asteroid from hitting our planet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sports Radio 1360 AM

New Buffalo Bills Cornerback Was A Fan Before He Signed Here

It's funny how quickly things can change in the NFL. Not just for the fans, but for the players too!. One day your team is sitting at the top of the division and looking like there's a lot of space between them and everyone else below them. The next day they lose a bunch of players to injury and find themselves looking up at a different division leader. It's all part of the game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Dustin Colquitt
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy