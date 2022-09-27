Read full article on original website
Related
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Students Earn Competitive, Statewide Scholarships
Three Arkansas Tech University recreation and park administration students have been selected to receive scholarships from a statewide professional organization. Senior Anna Cobb of Sheridan, senior Faith Johnson of London and junior Samantha Thiele of Rogers earned a 2022 Arkansas Recreation and Park Association scholarship through a competitive process. All three are pursuing ATU’s Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and park administration with an emphasis in therapeutic recreation.
University of Arkansas
Hopkins Family Selected as the 2022 Family of the Year
The Hopkins Family of Morrilton, Arkansas, was awarded the 2022 Family of the Year during Family Weekend on Sept. 16-18. Nominated by John Hopkins, a senior biological anthropology major and music minor, the family was honored during Family Weekend at the Arkansas vs. Missouri State University game on Saturday, Sept. 17.
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Jazz Ensemble Makes 2022-23 Debut Friday
The 20-piece Arkansas Tech University Jazz Ensemble will offer its first performance of the 2022-23 academic year on Friday, Sept. 30. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Witherspoon Auditorium. Admission will be free and open to the public. The program includes “Ya Gotta Try” and “Groovin’ Easy” by...
arkansastechnews.com
ATU: No. 1 Regional Public University in Arkansas
U.S. News and World Report has named Arkansas Tech University the No. 1 regional public university in Arkansas for a second consecutive year. ATU is listed in the publication’s 2022-23 rankings as the best regional public university in Arkansas for overall quality and No. 1 among all Arkansas public universities in providing upward social mobility to its graduates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Students Volunteer to Beautify Downtown
Students from a new registered student organization at Arkansas Tech University gave of their time on Saturday, Sept. 24, to help paint over a graffiti-covered wall in Russellville Downtown. Do Something is a new group at ATU committed to making a positive difference on campus and beyond by donating their...
KYTV
Ozark Mountain School District considering campus integration
PYATT, Ark. (KY3) - The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three secondary school campuses. The Ozark Mountain School District was formed in 2004 after the former Bruno-Pyatt, St. Joe, and Western Grove school districts were forced by law to consolidate. Districts in Arkansas with less than 350 enrollment combine under unified district management and extra-curricular activities.
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
Crash on 1-30 near Benton causes huge delay
A vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Saline County is causing a huge delay for westbound commuters Wednesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi talks about the road ahead
The party is just getting started for a Hot Springs man who captured the nation’s attention with his amazing audition on ‘The Voice’.
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryant police: 2 officers injured in crash, ASP to investigate
Officials with the Bryant Police Department said that two Bryant police officers were injured in a crash Saturday morning.
FBI provides tips on what to do if you are facing an active shooter situation
If that terrible moment comes and bullets start flying, do you know what to do?
Crazy Video: Benton police investigating ATM theft
Benton police are investigating after someone attempted to steal an ATM Thursday morning.
Comments / 0