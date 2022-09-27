Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Online — Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More
October is near and to officially welcome the spooky season, a quintessential Halloween film is finally getting its highly-anticipated sequel 29 years later. Get ready to run amok! amok! amok! when your favorite witches return for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Hocus Pocus sequel will stream exclusively on Disney Plus as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration.
IGN
Halloween Ends - Official 'The Final Battle' Featurette
Join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Halloween Ends movie. The star discusses her character's mindset between 2018's Halloween movie, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living...
TVGuide.com
Where to Watch The Addams Family and Addams Family Values in 2022
"Don't torture yourself Gomez, that's my job" They're creepy and they're kooky, and they're the best thing to watch this time of year. The Addams Family is everyone's favorite morbid clan that's delightfully macabre. The 1990s movies had perfect casting, including Raul Julia as cigar-smoking father Gomez, Anjelica Huston as the family matriarch Morticia, and Christina Ricci's flawless portrayal as their death-obsessed daughter Wednesday, just to name a few.
10 movies and TV shows to watch if you love fall but want alternatives to spooky Halloween horror season
There are movies and shows that feature the autumn aesthetic without supernatural or Halloween horror. These picks are fun fall film and TV options.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Smile: can I stream the new horror movie online?
How can you watch Smile? If you are a fan of horror movies, or have access to the internet at all, chances are you have heard about Parker Finn’s upcoming film Smile. Thanks to a creepy viral marketing campaign, and critics already singing its scary praises, Smile has become one of the most anticipated horrors of the year. But among all this hype, you may be asking yourself, where exactly can you watch it?
Harper's Bazaar
The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch the Hellraiser movies in order
How do you watch the Hellraiser movies in order? Few horror movie franchises are as iconic or well known as the pleasurable gore fest that is Hellraiser. Based on Clive Barker’s novella, The Hellbound Heart, the IP has gifted us with plenty of kills, iconic Cenobites, and gruesome gateways to Hell.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online
Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Everything New on Hulu in October
If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
ComicBook
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Death Doesn't Exist, and Love Doesn't Either Free Online
Cast: Antonella Saldicco Justina Bustos Agustín Sullivan Osmar Núñez Susana Pampín. Emilia is a young psychiatrist living in Buenos Aires with her boyfriend. She has a steady life but is not fully satisfied. She receives an invitation to go back to her hometown in Patagonia to spread Andrea's ashes, Emilia's best friend who died five years earlier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Creepshow #2 spotlights a damned tree and an obsessive fan
Skybound has revealed a first look at Creepshow #2, debuting in October
Collider
Shudder's 'Creepshow' Series Is Getting a Video Game Adaptation
Creepshow has always promised that "it's the most fun you'll ever have being scared," whether you're watching either of the movies or the delightfully campy and creepy anthology series on Shudder. Now, people will have another way to experience the chills and thrills of Creepshow in a video game adaptation of the series, as announced by Variety.
TVGuide.com
Ew! Schitt's Creek is Leaving Netflix Really Soon
After five years as a feel-good comedy staple on Netflix, Schitt's Creek is leaving the streaming service next month. Schitt's Creek will still be available to stream on Netflix through the end of the week, but beginning Oct. 3, you'll have to head to Hulu to check into the Rose Motel, as Hulu has acquired rights to all six seasons of the Canadian series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre
With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.
Where to Watch ‘My Friend Dahmer’ Movie After Watching Netflix Series
Netflix’s new crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has piqued interest in convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but before Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters brought this story to life, there was Marc Meyer’s My Friend Dahmer. Much like its successor, My Friend Dahmer garnered criticism from viewers,...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 27
It's Maya Hawke versus the Minions on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list. The Stranger Things star is all that stands between us and total Minions domination, as two of her films — the crafty high school revenge dramedy Do Revenge and the drama Human Capital — are holding Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Minions & More out of the top 5. On the TV shows side, Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still in the top spot and The Crown sneaks back onto the list at No. 10.
‘Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Locks Up Netflix’s Biggest Audience Since ‘Stranger Things’ Return
Jeffrey Dahmer is a hit for Netflix and for Ryan Murphy. Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story drew a huge audience on its launch with 196.2M people tuning in since its launch on September 21. Those numbers put it in the very top tier of Netflix hits since it changed the way that it reports ratings figures in June 2021. Only Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, season four of Stranger Things and season two of Bridgerton have beaten it in that period and the limited series beat shows such as Inventing Anna, which opened with 195.97M viewers, and the third...
NFL・
Comments / 0