Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
NBC New York
Will Ian Hit NY? Breaking Down Potential Impacts Amid Ongoing Florida Disaster
As Florida deals with the worst of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Cayo Costa with 150 mph winds, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state over the next few days. In short: Not much, though it depends on where you live.
Hurricane Ian update: How is storm tracking for NYC? Forecaster details latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Ian will emerge off Florida’s west coast Thursday afternoon after thrashing the state with violent winds, torrential rain and devastating storm surge. Just days after, Staten Islanders will begin to feel the remnants of the storm pass over New York City. Ian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
Design Taxi
US Army Corps Wants To Install Giant Storm Gates To Protect NYC From Floods
Two weeks ago, New Yorkers were jolted awake by a flash flood warning, affecting parts of Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. Residents were told to avoid wading or driving through the flood waters, and to seek shelter on higher ground. As such, it’s rather timely that the US Army Corps...
thedigestonline.com
Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters
Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
fox5ny.com
Tracking Ian for NY and NJ impacts
NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region as early as Saturday, Oct. 1, but may affect parts of southern New Jersey as soon as Friday night. It's still too early for a detailed forecast but the remnants of the storm could...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is Created
Mayor Eric Adams is creating a tent city for migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Mayor Eric Adams wanted to house the migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot which is drawing some criticism from local leaders. Borough President Vanessa Gibson is one of them.
Gizmodo
U.S. Army Corps Proposes Huge Storm Gates to Protect NYC From Flooding
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Saturday released plans for barriers that would protect New York City and New Jersey from storm surges and coastal flooding. Details in the proposal show that it would cost about $52 billion to protect New York and New Jersey’s shorelines. It would take an estimated 14 years to build 12 movable storm barriers across major inlets and bays in the region. The plan is called Alternative 3B, one of five options outlined in the NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study (HATS).
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
marketplace.org
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
What should NYC expect after Hurricane Ian hits Florida? Forecaster details the latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian churned toward the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 storm and is expected to bring catastrophic storm surge and wind damage to the state. After making landfall Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center expects Ian to emerge off the eastern...
Hurricane Ian now Category 4 as storm nears landfall in Florida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian was upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it churned toward the Florida coast early Wednesday, one day after blowing through Cuba. Roaring winds topped out around 155 mph early Wednesday, just shy of the mark needed to qualify as a Category 5 storm. Starting Wednesday, Florida’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kathy Hochul builds lead over Lee Zeldin in race for NY governor, poll says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has expanded her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their campaign for governor, according to a new poll released today. The Siena College poll of likely voters found Hochul, a Democrat from Erie County, has a 17-point...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
A Legal Pot Problem That’s Now Plaguing the Streets of America: Plastic Litter
Waste packaging from a burgeoning and newly legalized marijuana industry litters streets across the country, adding to a global crisis of plastic waste. In New York, regulators who are making the state’s first-ever rules for the retail sale of recreational marijuana hope they have answers to limit their state’s contribution to the problem. They’ve been working to include sustainable packaging requirements into the licenses that businesses will need to open by the end of this year.
Thrillist
New York Finalizes Plans for $7 Billion Penn Station Transformation
Penn Station could finally shed its reputation as a dingy dungeon, thanks to a new renovation plan that's finally received approval. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that the MTA, in partnership with NJ Transit and Amtrak, just approved the contract for the massive project to a joint venture of architects of FXCollaborative, engineering firm WSP, and British design studio John McAslan and Partners.
Comments / 1