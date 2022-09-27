ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Cuba, NY
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
thedigestonline.com

Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters

Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Tracking Ian for NY and NJ impacts

NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region as early as Saturday, Oct. 1, but may affect parts of southern New Jersey as soon as Friday night. It's still too early for a detailed forecast but the remnants of the storm could...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Parry
Gizmodo

U.S. Army Corps Proposes Huge Storm Gates to Protect NYC From Flooding

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Saturday released plans for barriers that would protect New York City and New Jersey from storm surges and coastal flooding. Details in the proposal show that it would cost about $52 billion to protect New York and New Jersey’s shorelines. It would take an estimated 14 years to build 12 movable storm barriers across major inlets and bays in the region. The plan is called Alternative 3B, one of five options outlined in the NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study (HATS).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Waterways
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marketplace.org

How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.

Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hurricane Ian now Category 4 as storm nears landfall in Florida

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian was upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it churned toward the Florida coast early Wednesday, one day after blowing through Cuba. Roaring winds topped out around 155 mph early Wednesday, just shy of the mark needed to qualify as a Category 5 storm. Starting Wednesday, Florida’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

A Legal Pot Problem That’s Now Plaguing the Streets of America: Plastic Litter

Waste packaging from a burgeoning and newly legalized marijuana industry litters streets across the country, adding to a global crisis of plastic waste. In New York, regulators who are making the state’s first-ever rules for the retail sale of recreational marijuana hope they have answers to limit their state’s contribution to the problem. They’ve been working to include sustainable packaging requirements into the licenses that businesses will need to open by the end of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

New York Finalizes Plans for $7 Billion Penn Station Transformation

Penn Station could finally shed its reputation as a dingy dungeon, thanks to a new renovation plan that's finally received approval. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that the MTA, in partnership with NJ Transit and Amtrak, just approved the contract for the massive project to a joint venture of architects of FXCollaborative, engineering firm WSP, and British design studio John McAslan and Partners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy