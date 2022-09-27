Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Commissioners, Aug. 16, 2022
As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake County Commissioners' work session on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Due to an error while uploading the footage, the latter part of the meeting was lost and therefore this recording is partial. We apologize for the inconvenience.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Flash, Sept. 30, 2022
It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about Elks Award Vocational Scholarships, National 4-H Week Enrollment Events, New Owner for Fourth Street Business, and Nearly $5 Million in Federal Funds Coming to Lake County.
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
mybasin.com
Homedale Fire Extinguished before spreading
Klamath County Fire District #1 crews responded to a structure fire on Homedale yesterday afternoon. The fire was extinguished before any adjacent buildings were affected. All occupants were safe and accounted for. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
mybasin.com
Klamath County – PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE
That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass. will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday. Please see the attached vicinity map or click here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid. delays. For additional questions or concerns, please...
KDRV
Klamath County Sheriff's Office warns that armed-and-dangerous suspect might look different
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office is warning people today an abduction suspect who's on the loose could be a risk to them. It says 19-year-old Eric Koon could have changed his appearance. The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) also says people who help him could be at risk.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Drug Enforcement Team Seizes Over 4,000 Pounds of Marijuana, Multiple Firearms from Bust in Jackson County, Oregon
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - Approximately 4,160 pounds of marijuana, 416 illegal marijuana plants, thirteen firearms, and $17,000 in U.S. currency were seized last week after the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served search warrants on two separate locations in Prospect, OR. The warrants were served with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eric Patrick Koon Update – The person of interest in the abduction of Molly May Swedenskey
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at approximately 9:45 PM, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on Highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN
At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Comments / 0