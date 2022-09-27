ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OR

Lake County Commissioners, Aug. 16, 2022

As a public service the Lake County Examiner will film public meetings and post the footage unedited for those unable to attend in person. This is footage of the Lake County Commissioners' work session on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Due to an error while uploading the footage, the latter part of the meeting was lost and therefore this recording is partial. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Lake County Flash, Sept. 30, 2022

It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about Elks Award Vocational Scholarships, National 4-H Week Enrollment Events, New Owner for Fourth Street Business, and Nearly $5 Million in Federal Funds Coming to Lake County.
Homedale Fire Extinguished before spreading

Klamath County Fire District #1 crews responded to a structure fire on Homedale yesterday afternoon. The fire was extinguished before any adjacent buildings were affected. All occupants were safe and accounted for. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
Klamath County – PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE

That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass. will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday. Please see the attached vicinity map or click here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid. delays. For additional questions or concerns, please...
UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN

At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon

On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
