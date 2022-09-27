ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer rips Knicks for 'Content Day,' says NBA commissioner should step in

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
 2 days ago

Media Day was held across the NBA on Monday, but the Knicks dubbed it “Content Day,” though reporters were still welcomed to ask questions to players.

After not hosting a press conference for the signing of Jalen Brunson, the extension of RJ Barrett, or for Leon Rose’s incredibly rare interview, Boomer and Gio want to know what’s going on with the franchise.

“I guess they hate the media that covers the Knicks,” Boomer said. “This has got to be from Leon Rose. It could be from James Dolan, but it’s got to be Leon Rose. He’s in charge of the franchise.

“I will give the Nets and Joe Tsai credit for trotting his players and coaches out there and answering tough questions…not having some propaganda setup.”

Boomer says it has gotten to a point where commissioner Adam Silver needs to step in and do something about the level of availability the Knicks give the media.

“I would think the NBA commissioner would get off his ass and do something about the Knicks,” Boomer said. “Say, ‘Hey, this team is a public trust. You can’t protect your executives and the team from the media, you just can’t.’ That’s unacceptable. Adam Silver needs to put his foot down.”

