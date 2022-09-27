Read full article on original website
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
bhbusiness.com
Inside LifeStance’s Patient-Intake System, Provider-Matching Algorithm
LifeStance Health Group Inc. (Nasdaq: LFST) executives tout a homegrown online-booking system as the initial answer to a historic problem in health care. Dubbed OBIE — short for online booking and intake experience — the company’s new intake process is part of the company’s larger strategy to streamline and modernize the patient experience.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Create a Custom CRM + Examples
There are thousands of off-the-shelf customer relationship management (CRM) systems, but they are designed to serve the needs of many. If your business model is uncommon, you can create CRM software tailored to your company. This requires you to assess your business needs and budget, identify must-have features, and work with developers. You must also conduct quality assurance checks, software testing, and periodic system maintenance and updates.
ModMed® Reveals Latest Digital Tools Aimed at Modernizing the Ophthalmology Patient Experience
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- According to a new study1 commissioned by ModMed®, many factors contribute to making an impression on a patient, the first of which is often when a patient reads an online review. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005920/en/ ModMed® Reveals Latest Digital Tools Aimed at Modernizing the Ophthalmology Patient Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)
sippycupmom.com
Importance Of Reskilling Healthcare Workers in Today’s Time
In current times, the labor market is changing at a rapid pace. And in a constantly transforming marketplace, skills needed to perform activities also fall short and outdated. With archaic skills, workers cannot accommodate, adjust, and excel. That’s why reskilling is inevitable in every industry and occupational niche, including the healthcare industry. Reskilling is a life-long process that helps workers ensure their relevance and excellence in the profession.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022. Earlier this year, the Australian Medtech sector reunited in Melbourne to learn, connect and celebrate its achievements at the AusMedtech 2022 Conference, by AusBiotech . It was a record turn out and a great event overall, and Talking HealthTech was there recording interviews with speakers in our booth.
beckerspayer.com
Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI
Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
Hopscotch Expands Feature Set With Flow: A New Tool That Enables Users to Finance Invoices in Just Two Clicks
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Hopscotch, a first-of-its-kind payments platform designed for the freelancer & small business community, today announced an expansion of its feature set with a new tool that enables users to finance invoices in just two clicks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005888/en/ A rendering of a business user’s Hopscotch dashboard. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.
Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.
CasperLabs to Address the Blockchain Scalability Challenge at Blockchain Expo North America
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, today announced Co-Founder and CTO Medha Parlikar and Senior Business Development Manager Niamh O’Connell will deliver keynote speeches at the Blockchain Expo North America conference taking place October 5-6, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Parlikar will speak on “The Blockchain Scalability Challenge” on October 5, while O’Connell will take part in a keynote panel “The Future of Digital Assets” on October 6. Blockchain Expo North America is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005804/en/ CasperLabs to Address the Blockchain Scalability Challenge at Blockchain Expo North America October 5 & 6 with Co-founder and CTO Medha Parlikar delivering keynote; Senior Business Development Manager Niamh O’Connell addressing “The Future of Digital Assets” (Graphic: Business Wire)
New Inpathy App COO Wants to Help People Find Balance, Elevate the Human Experience
New social media apps are challenging the norms, creating safer online spaces for users to have more authentic experiences. Kathryn Young, chief of operations officer at Inpathy, a social networking app designed to recreate the human experience, contributes to normalizing transparency and creating a safe space in the digital realm.
drugtopics.com
Extend Care and Expand Revenue at the Total Pharmacy Solutions Summit
The Total Pharmacy Solutions Summit is back and better than ever: On October 22, join community pharmacy thought leaders online for a day of education, conversation, and insights centered around the theme of Extending Care, Expanding Revenue. From 9 AM to 3 PM, join this virtual Summit and tune into...
Nature.com
Towards a digital twin for supporting multi-agency incident management in a smart city
Cost-effective on-demand computing resources can help to process the increasing number of large, diverse datasets generated from smart internet-enabled technology, such as sensors, CCTV cameras, and mobile devices, with high temporal resolution. Category 1 emergency services (Ambulance, Fire and Rescue, and Police) can benefit from access to (near) real-time traffic- and weather data to coordinate multiple services, such as reassessing a route on the transport network affected by flooding or road incidents. However, there is a tendency not to utilise available smart city data sources, due to the heterogeneous data landscape, lack of real-time information, and communication inefficiencies. Using a systems engineering approach, we identify the current challenges faced by stakeholders involved in incident response and formulate future requirements for an improved system. Based on these initial findings, we develop a use case using Microsoft Azure cloud computing technology for analytical functionalities that can better support stakeholders in their response to an incident. Our prototype allows stakeholders to view available resources, send automatic updates and integrate location-based real-time weather and traffic data. We anticipate our study will provide a foundation for the future design of a data ontology for multi-agency incident response in smart cities of the future.
TechCrunch
Stockholm-based Ripe helps product-led B2B companies find the ripest leads in their customer base
A key difference is that the most successful product-led companies only reach out to a small portion of users that sign up for their product — 14%, according to OpenView’s third annual product benchmarks report. For companies hoping to emulate the success of Figma, Slack, Zoom and the...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Sirius Healthcare: Innovating Healthcare Technologies in the Lab
Sirius Healthcare: Innovating Healthcare Technologies in the Lab. Imagine a future where smart hospital platforms facilitate treatment regardless of patient and clinician location, where patients reap the healing benefits of patient distraction devices, and clinicians are freed up from administrative tasks to focus on the patient while automation of those tasks provides more real-time, actionable data. Fred Holston, Director of Healthcare at Sirius Healthcare (A CDW company) joins Bill Russell to discuss Sirius’s Healthcare Technology Innovation Labs. A place where partners and technologies can come together to innovate, test, and build out new technologies to advance healthcare. What solutions are they focusing on in the labs today? What are health systems excited about in the areas of computer vision, command and control, touchless sensors and ambient listening? What is the role of a care companion and why is this interesting in this whole idea of Patient Room ‘Next’? https://www.siriuscom.com/solutions/sirius-healthcare/future-of-care/
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
Hinge Health Delivers 2.4x ROI for Employers, According to Digital MSK Industry’s Largest Medical Claims Analysis
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Today, Hinge Health announced results of the largest digital musculoskeletal (MSK) claims study to date, demonstrating an average cost savings of $2,387 per participant and delivering 2.4x ROI for employers using its Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic. The 136-Employer Medical Claims ROI Study draws on a dataset covering 100 million Americans and examines claims data of more than 8,000 health plan members across 136 employers and 46 industries. Based on a methodology validated by an independent actuarial firm, the two-year medical claims analysis evaluated medical care costs and utilization for those who sought care for back, knee, shoulder, hip, or neck pain before and after the program enrollment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005248/en/ 2.4x ROI for employers using Hinge Health (Graphic: Business Wire)
Goodbye Digital Transformation, Hello Hyperautomation: Jitterbit Research Reveals New Focus for Mittelstand Businesses
UTRECHT, the Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, has today revealed the results of its latest in-depth targeted survey ’ The Mittelstand in the Age of Hyperautomation’— the first survey of its kind revealing the views of senior professionals from Mittelstand companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005225/en/ the Mittelstand in the age of hyperautomation (Photo: Business Wire)
