Read full article on original website
AP
1d ago
Philly needs to have a task force setup with bait cars or find out who they’re selling these cars to or what they’re stealing them for! This stuff isn’t gonna stop with the PPD doing nothing!
Reply
3
Being Honest
1d ago
Please🚔🚔🚔 hurry and apprehend this coward. if anyone know who this idiot is turn him in because he's dangerous to society and really need to be put behind bars for a very long time. also if you know who it is do the right thing because if you don't you are an accessory and can face criminal charges as well.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Suspect accused of carjacking family in Philadelphia driveway arrested, facing federal charges
PHILADELPHIA - An armed carjacker accused of ambushing a mother and her teenage daughter in the driveway of their Northeast Philadelphia home has been captured and now faces federal charges, officials say. Investigators say the pair were leaving their home on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6 a.m....
Investigators seize SUV likely used by gunmen in deadly Roxborough High shooting
Investigators found the SUV that may have been used in the shooting outside Roxborough High School, which left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded. The SUV was discovered at a parking lot at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue in Southwest Philly.
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
phl17.com
Suspects wanted for breaking into a Center City restaurant, stealing liquor and cash
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and woman are wanted by Philadelphia police for gaining entry into QU Japan Bistro and stealing items. The incident happened on September 24, 2022, at 1635 Market Street around 10:30 pm. According to police, a man and woman used a drill to unlock the front door...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
blavity.com
Security Footage Shows Armed Suspect Carjack Mom And Teen Daughter Outside Philadelphia Home
A gun-toting carjacker was seen on surveillance footage as he waited for a mother and teenage daughter to exit their northeast Philadelphia home last week. The mother was headed for work to drop off her 13-year-old daughter at school.
phl17.com
2 men critically injured after they were shot multiple times on Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible of shooting two men multiple times in Kensington. The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday. According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot two times in the lower back, and...
fox29.com
2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
2 teens are wanted for physically assaulting a woman, robbing her in Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teen girls who allegedly robbed a woman in Center City on September 9, 2022. The incident happened on the 400 block of N 19th Street around 11:20 pm. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was walking along the street when two unknown...
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
2 men wanted for brutally beating, robbing beloved Bucks County comic store owner
FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for two men who bound, beat and robbed a beloved 61-year-old comic store owner. The brutal incident was captured on a surveillance camera."We sell comics, action figures, music even you name it, we have it," Comic Collection founder Dave Schwartz said.Comic Collection has been a haven for hobbyists for nearly 40 years. Schwartz is known to his customers as the sovereign of eclectic treasures from eras past and present so much so they call him "The Comic Deity."Two Sundays ago. the 61-year-old was alone doing inventory in his Feasterville shop...
4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police
Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phl17.com
Man fatally shot multiple times in his neighborhood of Spring Gardens
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Spring Gardens neighborhood. The incident happened on the 600 block of North 13th Street around 1:58 pm Monday. According to police. a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso....
phl17.com
Tacony man fatally shot in Frankford; suspect in custody
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm...
Uber driver recounts violent carjacking in West Philadelphia, 2 teens arrested
"I could be dead right now," Essam Zarkli said. "I'm 65 years old. You think I can take a punch like this?"
2 teens arrested after Pa. Uber driver beaten and robbed
According to WPVI, an Uber driver suffered multiple injuries to his face after he was beaten and robbed early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia, 6ABC reported. Per the news outlet, the 65-year-old driver told police it happened around 2:30 a.m. at 50th Street and Westminster Avenue, where four men pulled the driver from his Toyota Rav-4, then punched him and kicked him in the head.
Havoc in Havertown: Police increasing patrols after groups of kids cause "ruckus"
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It's not just happening in the city. Groups of kids are causing havoc in Havertown. They're attacking other young people for no apparent reason, and they're creating a panic in the Delaware County town.Police are fed up, saying this will not be tolerated. They're increasing their patrols to track them down.CBS Philadelphia spoke with one parent whose son was attacked. In that incident, it was 10 teens on one, them delivering blows, punches and kicks. Police are working to identify the people responsible and promise arrests will be made.Groups of teens have created panic along Darby...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect fired semi-automatic weapon leaving man critical in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a semi-automatic weapon was discharged on a West Philadelphia street Tuesday morning, sending one man to the hospital. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was reportedly struck in the chest near Landsdowne and Edgewood streets around 1:38 a.m. He was transported to a...
nypressnews.com
Suspect identified in shooting death of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles
LOS ANGELES — Police have identified a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a well-known Philadelphia rapper at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed at the restaurant on Sept. 12. He was 30 years old.
phl17.com
Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
Comments / 13