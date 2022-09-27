Read full article on original website
Looking to make an impact in a growing community?
Apply for a part-time or contractor position as a reporter covering city news in the Marble Falls area. If you have a degree in journalism, communications or related field, you may qualify. A part-time position pays from $12 to $14 per hour, depending on experience and availability. A contractor is...
Bertram area teen in need of life-saving transplant
In Bertram, volunteers are raising funds for a nonprofit support organization in honor of transplant patients like local teenager Ali Thomas. Ali is the daughter of Kelly Thomas and David Thomas. Born in 2009, Ali was diagnosed with Renal Dysplasia. The transplant team at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, recommends a lifesaving kidney transplant. Bertram volunteers are raising …
Marble Falls boys take fourth at McNeil meet
The Marble Falls Mustang cross country team got a visit by Marble Falls alumni Olympic silver medalist Leo Manzano Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Round Rock McNeil meet. “I am sure his presence was inspirational for the team,’’ said Marble Falls Coach Chris Schrader. “The boys Varsity team stepped to the line ready to prove that the hard work has been worth it.’’
Mustangs fall in 23-0 shutout to Billies
Marble Falls stands 2-3 after dropping game to Fredericksburg. The Marble Falls Mustangs ran into a roadblock Friday, Sept. 23 against the Fredericksburg Billies. The Billies used the combination of an explosive back, a rock-solid defense and an aggressive kicking game to hand Marble Falls a 23-0 defeat at Fredericksburg’s homecoming game at Billie Stadium.
