The Marble Falls Mustang cross country team got a visit by Marble Falls alumni Olympic silver medalist Leo Manzano Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Round Rock McNeil meet. “I am sure his presence was inspirational for the team,’’ said Marble Falls Coach Chris Schrader. “The boys Varsity team stepped to the line ready to prove that the hard work has been worth it.’’

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO