Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday
Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
FOX Sports
Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
Mike Tomlin Announces Clear Decision On Starting Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't interested in benching Mitch Trubisky. Tomlin spoke about the quarterback situation during his regularly scheduled Tuesday afternoon press conference and said that Trubisky has shown improvement each week in "all areas." Even though Mike Tomlin is saying this, the stats don't exactly back...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 4 of the Fantasy Football Season
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 4 of the Fantasy Football Season
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Mike Tomlin Announces Major Steelers Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting off the week on a bad foot with an unfortunate piece of injury news. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in concussion protocol. Fitzpatrick was assessed following last Thursday's loss to the Browns in Cleveland. If Fitzpatrick can't...
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
Panthers injury report: Christian McCaffrey misses Wednesday practice
The Carolina Panthers will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 this weekend and had their first practice of the week. They released their first official injury report of the week with a couple of big names showing up on the list. One player sat out and another five were...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Steelers Locker Room News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful franchises in the game of football. However, longtime Steelers fans are beginning to get concerned about the state of the offense under offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to the latest report from Pittsburgh radio host Josh Rowntree, the fans aren't alone.
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the AFC West Showdown between the Raiders vs Broncos
How to bet the AFC West Showdown between the Raiders vs Broncos
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Emerges in Week 3 Shakeup
The Dolphins are on the move in the latest order, while the Eagles and the Jaguars also jumped up the list.
nbcsportsedge.com
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 3
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 3
nbcsportsedge.com
Dynasty Watch: Week 4 Prospect Review
Dynasty Watch: Week 4 Prospect Review
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
Click2Houston.com
Texans linebacker Garret Wallow encouraged by first game back from ankle injury
HOUSTON – Texans linebacker Garret Wallow was back on the field for his first regular-season game since his rookie season last year. Since spraining his left ankle during training camp, Wallow had been sidelined and made his return Sunday during a 23-20 road loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
