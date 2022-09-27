Read full article on original website
leavenworthecho.com
Community News
The Leavenworth Women’s Exchange monthly luncheon meeting will be resuming on Wednesday October 12, at noon at the Icicle Inn Restaurant, 505 Highway 2, Leavenworth. The cost is $20 per person for members. Lunch buffet, beverage, tax, and gratuity are included. Andrew DeMoss, owner of Schocolat, will present a program titled “Well Tempered: A Chocolate Term and How We Treat Our Customers”. Cash or check only. To make your reservation or for inquiries, please contact Claire Burlingame, 509-548-7142 by Friday October 7.
ncwlife.com
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
71-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rock Island (Rock Island, WA)
According to the Douglas County deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rock Island on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 3200 block of Rock Island Road at around 7 p.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a man was found pinned under a tractor.
ncwlife.com
Firefighters able to contain fire in logging slash west of Leavenworth
Fire crews were able to limit the growth of a new fire overnight on the south side of U.S. Highway 2 west of Coles Corner. The fire was first reported burning in logging slash about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near Coulter Creek Road. Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue initially responded then...
kpq.com
Redmond Hiker Dead South of Leavenworth
A hiker from Redmond died while enroute to medical attention after hiking Aasgard Pass on Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Rivercom responded to a medical emergency involving a 41-year-old Redmond man, Swaminathan Sundaram, who was hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth. Aasgard Pass is an access point between the Stuart...
leavenworthecho.com
NCW Tech Alliance Recognizes CHS Senior Quentin Farrell and Other Local Technology Leaders
On September 21st, NCW Tech Alliance held its annual Innovator Awards luncheon at the Wenatchee Convention Center, bringing together over 250 people to celebrate local individuals and companies that have demonstrated innovation, vision, and leadership in the use of technology. This was the 21st annual Innovator Awards luncheon, and over...
Redmond man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass near Leavenworth
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A 41-year-old Redmond man who was hiking with a group on Aasgard Pass, which is south of Leavenworth, died on Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Burnett said at 10 a.m., RiverCom Dispatch received multiple alerts in the area of...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
kpq.com
Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm
Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
leavenworthecho.com
Cascade Schools staff
Mr. Joya transitions from his role as vice principal to principal at Cascade High School. He was not alone, as Cascade welcomed over a dozen new staff members in various roles. Photo credit: Alaina Wall.
ifiberone.com
2023 date set wrongful death lawsuit trial involving family of girl who drowned inside irrigation pipe in Quincy
QUINCY -- According to court records, the wrongful death trial involving Danika Ross' family following her drowning death in Quincy in 2021 has been posted to 2023. The Ross family lawsuit against Cave B L.L.C. and the Familigia Water District has been set for June 26, 2023 with a motion hearing for judgement planned for Nov. 4, 2022.
kpq.com
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
ifiberone.com
Local postal offices to hold job fairs on Thursday and Friday
The U.S. Postal Service will hold an unprecedented, two-day hiring "mega blitz" this week as it looks to fill over 2,000 USPS positions across Washington state. The hiring blitz will take place at a number of local post offices in north central Washington. Post office locations that have positions to fill include Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Quincy, and Othello.
ncwlife.com
U.S. 2 closed again as fire burns near roadway
U.S. Highway 2 was closed again overnight as the Bolt Creek Fire once again burned close to the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no estimate on when the highway will reopen. The fire has burned more than 11,000 acres since first being reported Sept. 9...
ncwlife.com
That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day
The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
ncwlife.com
Arrest made after driver of stolen pickup reportedly flees, gets stuck in Cashmere ravine
An East Wenatchee man was arrested early this morning after allegedly fleeing from multiple police agencies in a stolen truck, which wound up at the bottom of a ravine near Cashmere. Eric Owen Conner, 35, faces possible felony charges. Washington State Patrol troopers and Wenatchee police reportedly spotted Conner driving...
leavenworthecho.com
Turn over a new leaf – give blood or platelets this fall
Donors have chance at VIP racing experience and more as new season begins. On the first day of fall, the American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care– especially ahead of the busy holiday season. Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
