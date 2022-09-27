Read full article on original website
Related
Maine prosecutors drop indictment amid allegations investigator ‘monitored’ attorney calls
Allegations included complaints that an investigator with the Kennebec and Somerset District Attorney's office spoke with a defendant without lawyers present and later monitored phone calls a jailed client made to a lawyer. Photo by Samantha Hogan. Maine prosecutors this month dismissed a felony indictment against a man accused of...
wgan.com
Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients
A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
wabi.tv
Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville contractor who stole thousands of dollars from multiple victims was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Tony Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception after getting paid for work including roof and window repairs he never completed.
Trial of Corinna man whose baby nearly died from overdose wraps up
BANGOR, Maine — Closing statements were heard Thursday at the Bangor District Court for a Corinna man facing charges related to the near overdose death of his baby daughter in 2021. Zachary Borg, 26, awaits the verdict for his involvement with the near-fatal overdose of his baby back in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Defense asks for forgiveness in trial against for former Lewiston cremation business
LEWISTON, Maine — The civil trial against the owner of a former cremation business in Lewiston is underway. Families are suing Affordable Cremation Solutions and its owner Kenneth Kincer's business in Lewiston for $5 million, claiming Kincer’s conduct was “grotesque and egregious.”. Last year, 11 bodies were...
Augusta police investigate Big Apple robbery on Stone Street
AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Big Apple store on Stone Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The initial call reported an unidentified male suspect entered the store where he "displayed a gun" and demanded money and merchandise, a news release issued by the Augusta Police Department said on Wednesday.
WGME
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
LePage accuses Mills, harm reduction strategies for Maine's opioid epidemic
PORTLAND, Maine — Former Gov. Paul LePage on Wednesday said crime in Portland is out of control. He is looking to win his old job back from incumbent Gov. Janet Mills, who LePage blames for the state's opioid epidemic. LePage cited the Maine Drug Data Hub, which tracks overdose...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Old Town woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — Hillary Goding pleaded guilty to counts of manslaughter and violating conditions of release in connection to the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Hailey, on June 6, 2021. Goding, 30, of Old Town was originally indicted on counts of murder and manslaughter charges, but the murder charged...
Brewer police launch new patrol unit on bikes
BREWER, Maine — If you’ve spent some time around the Brewer waterfront in the past month, you may have noticed a different kind of police presence. The Brewer Police Department recently introduced bicycle patrols. Sgt. Brandon Curtis came up with the idea. "It's basically to deter crime, improve...
Bowdoinham man awarded $5M in medical malpractice, negligence suit
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A jury has awarded $5 million in damages to a Bowdoinham man who sued Mid Coast Hospital and BlueWater Emergency Partners, LLC, which provides contracted medical staff to the hospital's emergency department and walk-in clinic. Joshua Desjardins, now 32, went to the walk-in clinic in Brunswick...
Man identified in Penobscot County Jail death
Officials have identified the man who died at the Penobscot Jail on Sunday as James Pearsall, 50, of Old Town. Pearsall was found unresponsive in a "life threatening situation" by a correctional officer during a routine population check around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
wabi.tv
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
Scam Alert: East Millinocket Police Warn of Scam in Medway, Maine
The East Millinocket Police Department has issued an advisory about a scam in the local area. According to a post on their Facebook page, a business that claims to exist on Grindstone Road in Medway, Maine does not exist and is a scam. The fake company goes by the name Vambutas Farm Equipment.
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine
A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
Authorities Investigate Weekend Death Of Penobscot County Jail Inmate
Authorities are investigating an incident during which they say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail died over the weekend. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office released a statement with limited details regarding the situation. "On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 0520 am, during routine population checks, a correctional officer...
WMTW
'Potentially hazardous material' inadvertently left by tenant in South Portland apartment
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — “Potentially hazardous material” left by a tenant at a Maine apartment complex brought multiple law enforcement agents to the scene. South Portland police were called to a duplex at Red Bank Village Tuesday around 10:12 a.m. When officers arrived, the scene was determined...
wabi.tv
Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend. Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation. We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful....
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 2