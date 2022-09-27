ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertram, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, was found guilty of defrauding the Department of Veteran Affairs and the […]
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Bertram, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness open in Sedro Crossing

Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness offers a wellness discount for first-time customers. (Courtesy Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness) Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness, a holistic massage and wellness business, opened Aug. 1 at 4881 Williams Drive, Georgetown. Locally owned, Deziree Sims offers 60-, 90- and 120-minute custom massages and infrared sauna sessions with chromotherapy lighting. 512-639-2769. www.vagaro.com/us04/georgetownprofessionalmassageandwellness.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal jury has convicted a Dripping Springs woman for defrauding the Veteran’s Administration and the Social Security Administration of over $300,000. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
fox44news.com

Harker Heights PD Investigates Attempted Child Abduction

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) — Around 4:01 p.m., the Harker Heights Police Department responded to a call of an attempted child abduction in the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation showed a child was approached by an unknown man and he was able to...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kidney Transplant#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash still not identified

AUSTIN, Texas - Police have not identified the woman killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35. The crash happened on September 23 at around 6:46 a.m. in the 11500 block of North I-35 southbound service road. The Austin Police Department says the initial investigation shows that a woman was walking...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD SWAT responding to neighborhood in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to a call in a neighborhood in North Austin on Thursday. The incident is happening in the 500 block of Delmar Avenue, near Interstate 35 Southbound and US Hwy 183. Police say to expect road closures in the...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

CBP officers in Memphis seize meth destined for Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis seized more than five kilograms of Methamphetamine hidden in a shipment en route to Austin, Texas. The CBP officers at an express consignment hub selected for examination a package with contents described in paperwork as plastic decorative figures.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy