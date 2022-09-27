HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.

