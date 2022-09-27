Read full article on original website
Woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, was found guilty of defrauding the Department of Veteran Affairs and the […]
Survivor Fund activated for family of APD officer killed in crash
The club said it is acutely aware of the grief and financial burden the Martin family is placing. "Our mission is to help ease this burden so they can focus on honoring the life of their loved one," the Club said in a press release.
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
Southeast Austin house fire displaces adult, 2 kids
AFD said the fire destroyed an outbuilding and damaged a two-story home.
Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness open in Sedro Crossing
Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness offers a wellness discount for first-time customers. (Courtesy Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness) Georgetown Professional Massage and Wellness, a holistic massage and wellness business, opened Aug. 1 at 4881 Williams Drive, Georgetown. Locally owned, Deziree Sims offers 60-, 90- and 120-minute custom massages and infrared sauna sessions with chromotherapy lighting. 512-639-2769. www.vagaro.com/us04/georgetownprofessionalmassageandwellness.
Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal jury has convicted a Dripping Springs woman for defrauding the Veteran’s Administration and the Social Security Administration of over $300,000. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011...
Harker Heights PD Investigates Attempted Child Abduction
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) — Around 4:01 p.m., the Harker Heights Police Department responded to a call of an attempted child abduction in the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation showed a child was approached by an unknown man and he was able to...
Veteran community reacts to former Fort Hood soldier's arrest for fentanyl distribution
KILLEEN, Texas — A 25-year-old was arrested for distributing fentanyl while serving as an active-duty sergeant stationed at Fort Hood. Between May and July of 2021, Eri Gutberto Parra-Lopez reportedly sold over 3,300 kilos of fentanyl to undercover officers around the Austin area. One local veteran’s organization said Lopez's...
Funeral arrangements for APD officer killed in crash
Martin will be remembered and honored on Monday, Oct. 3, during a public visitation and funeral service.
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
Georgetown firefighters reunite with mother who delivered baby unexpectedly at home
There was a happy reunion Sunday at the fire department in Georgetown. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash still not identified
AUSTIN, Texas - Police have not identified the woman killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35. The crash happened on September 23 at around 6:46 a.m. in the 11500 block of North I-35 southbound service road. The Austin Police Department says the initial investigation shows that a woman was walking...
Man pleads guilty to June 2020 murder in east Austin
In late August, a man pleaded guilty to shooting his friend inside a vehicle in east Austin in June 2020, court documents showed.
APD SWAT responding to neighborhood in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to a call in a neighborhood in North Austin on Thursday. The incident is happening in the 500 block of Delmar Avenue, near Interstate 35 Southbound and US Hwy 183. Police say to expect road closures in the...
Former Fort Hood sergeant sentenced to 6 years for fentanyl distribution
Court documents said between May and July 2021, Eri Gutberto Parra-Lopeza sold over 3,000 tablets of fentanyl to undercover officers in and around the Austin area.
Killeen car service center withheld car for months, car owner wants answers
KILLEEN, Texas — Alexis Rodriguez bought a brand new Hyundai Sonata in December. In late June, early July his car began giving him problems, not braking properly and not starting. He initially took the car to the Service Max Service Center, the service center for Killeen Hyundai. A few...
Have You Seen These People? Bell County’s Most Wanted For September
Texas is a big, beautiful place full of honest, law-abiding people. Sadly, it's also got its fair share of scofflaws who are currently on the run from justice. Bell County is no exception, and since Texas is a neighborly place, I like to let my neighbors know who could be lurking out there.
CBP officers in Memphis seize meth destined for Texas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis seized more than five kilograms of Methamphetamine hidden in a shipment en route to Austin, Texas. The CBP officers at an express consignment hub selected for examination a package with contents described in paperwork as plastic decorative figures.
Austin police asking for help identifying man involved in aggravated assault
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a man involved in an aggravated assault. Police said on Monday, August 29, around 5:39 p.m., a man was involved in a disturbance with a Tesla employee at a Tesla Supercharging Station at 6406 N IH 35 SVRD SB.
