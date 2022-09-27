ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Pickleball, the sport taking the U.S. by storm, explained

Maybe you played it in middle school? Perhaps you’ve seen people playing “tiny tennis” on a public court near you? Pickleball is becoming one of the fastest-growing sports phenomenons in U.S. sports, and now it’s attracting big money. You might be wondering what the heck Pickleball is, how a 57-year-old sport is now so hot, or why you should care — and we’re here to answer those questions.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian

The Latest on Hurricane Ian: CHARLESTON, S.C. — The mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, is asking his city to shut down Friday as storm Ian approaches. “There will be water tomorrow in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. No evacuations have been ordered in South Carolina, with Ian forecast to make landfall a second time Friday along the state’s coast as a minimal hurricane.
Lauren Jackson, Aussie fans enjoying her World Cup finale

SYDNEY (AP) — Thirty minutes after Australia knocked off Canada in the preliminary round of the women’s basketball World Cup, Lauren Jackson was back on the court signing autographs and posing for selfies with hundreds of adoring fans. They couldn’t get enough of the Australian star and she...
Team USA Wins The 75th Annual Motocross Of Nations At RedBud

On the weekend of September 24, 2022, the 75th Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations round took place at the historic RedBud motocross track in Buchanan, Michigan. Saturday had perfect weather and track conditions, while Sunday featured rainy conditions that seemingly favored the European teams. When all was said and done, though, Team USA took the win—at home—after an 11-year drought.
FIBA World Cup 2022: Kahleah Copper helps carry USA Basketball into quarterfinals

SYDNEY -- Kahleah Copper received the ball from Breanna Stewart on the left wing, took two dribbles and finished on the opposite side of the basket, fully extending her right arm as she laid it in. Later on defense, she jumped the passing lane for a steal, deflecting the ball before collecting it and finishing with her left hand on a Eurostep in the paint.
