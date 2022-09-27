Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Pickleball, the sport taking the U.S. by storm, explained
Maybe you played it in middle school? Perhaps you’ve seen people playing “tiny tennis” on a public court near you? Pickleball is becoming one of the fastest-growing sports phenomenons in U.S. sports, and now it’s attracting big money. You might be wondering what the heck Pickleball is, how a 57-year-old sport is now so hot, or why you should care — and we’re here to answer those questions.
Denmark football wide receiver finds passion in dirt track car racing
Denmark High School wide receiver Cole Czarneski is fast on and off the field. His other love is racing dirt track cars around Wisconsin.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: CHARLESTON, S.C. — The mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, is asking his city to shut down Friday as storm Ian approaches. “There will be water tomorrow in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. No evacuations have been ordered in South Carolina, with Ian forecast to make landfall a second time Friday along the state’s coast as a minimal hurricane.
BBC
2022 World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain name unchanged women's team for Liverpool
Great Britain have named an unchanged women's team for next month's 2022 World Gymnastics Championships. Alice Kinsella, Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton will return to action after winning team silver at the European Championships in Munich. The World Championships take place at the M&S Bank Arena...
Lauren Jackson, Aussie fans enjoying her World Cup finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Thirty minutes after Australia knocked off Canada in the preliminary round of the women’s basketball World Cup, Lauren Jackson was back on the court signing autographs and posing for selfies with hundreds of adoring fans. They couldn’t get enough of the Australian star and she...
RideApart
Team USA Wins The 75th Annual Motocross Of Nations At RedBud
On the weekend of September 24, 2022, the 75th Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations round took place at the historic RedBud motocross track in Buchanan, Michigan. Saturday had perfect weather and track conditions, while Sunday featured rainy conditions that seemingly favored the European teams. When all was said and done, though, Team USA took the win—at home—after an 11-year drought.
For this race car driver, curing a racing heart was key to crossing the finish line
Bryce Cornet is no stranger to a racing heart. His heart beats faster each time he puts on his helmet, slides into the cockpit of his race car, snaps on the buckles of his harness and puts the pedal to the floor to careen around a twisting, turning racetrack. "I...
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
BBC
CrossFit: Lucy Campbell, dubbed the UK's fittest woman, on women's sport and competing at the highest level
All Lucy Campbell has ever wanted is to be a professional athlete in a sport that makes her happy. Easier said than done when faced with a media landscape that, until recent years, offered limited coverage of women's competition, which in turn contributed to keeping their participants from earning a decent wage.
racer.com
Nine generations of womens' race cars to be displayed at Women With Drive II 'Friend-Raiser'
More than 20 female race drivers will be on hand along with displays of 15 race cars from various sectors of motorsports at next week’s sold-out Women With Drive II – Driven By Mobil 1 ‘Friend-Raiser’ event to benefit Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA). The...
ESPN
FIBA World Cup 2022: Kahleah Copper helps carry USA Basketball into quarterfinals
SYDNEY -- Kahleah Copper received the ball from Breanna Stewart on the left wing, took two dribbles and finished on the opposite side of the basket, fully extending her right arm as she laid it in. Later on defense, she jumped the passing lane for a steal, deflecting the ball before collecting it and finishing with her left hand on a Eurostep in the paint.
