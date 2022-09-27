Read full article on original website
Joe Castan
1d ago
thats a really pretty picture you got there but as a local.in the area that isn't the building or the area you are talking about try using real picture of the location next time
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2321 Belmont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2321 Belmont Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Belmont, The Bronx. Designed by Sion Consulting Engineering, the structure yields 42 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 13 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
Intricate details delight in French chateau for sale in ritzy Alpine, NJ
ALPINE — A French-style mansion with new construction has been on the market in North Jersey for more than a year now, and it can still be yours. The $25 million single-family residence located at 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine is known as Chateau de la Roche, according to Zillow.
thedigestonline.com
Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters
Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
$13M settlement with NJ mortgage lender for discrimination
NEWARK, N.J. -- The Justice Department has reached a $13 million settlement with a mortgage lender for discriminating against communities of color in three New Jersey counties.State and federal prosecutors say Lakeland Bank redlined predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Somerset, Union and Essex counties.Applicants were denied loans for housing in a certain neighborhood even though they were eligible for loans.The civil rights division's settlement will create a $12 million subsidy fund.The bank will be required to offer equal opportunities to obtain credit regardless of where a person lives and open two new branches in neighborhoods of color, including at least one in the city of Newark."We expect that there will be impacted borrowers who will be able to purchase homes, qualify for loans and purchase homes, be put on a path to generating wealth," said Kristen Clarke, assistant Attorney General for civil rights with the U.S. Department of Justice.Lakeland Bank has not yet commented on the settlement.
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
jcitytimes.com
Upscale Cannabis Comes to Jersey City
If all goes according to schedule, a high-end cannabis dispensary will open next spring on a rowdy section of Christopher Columbus Drive downtown. The brainchild of Jersey City native Julissa Bonilla, Cannaboutique will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space directly across from the LGBTQ bar Six26 and two doors away from a seedy late-night liquor store.
‘Redlining is racist’: $12 million settlement ends lending inquiry
The agreement follows similar ones the Justice Department negotiated in the past year with lending institutions in Houston, Tennessee, and Philadelphia. A New Jersey-based bank accused by the Justice Department of redlining to avoid making loans in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods agreed Wednesday to create a $12 million homeownership fund, in one of the largest federal settlements of its kind.
brickunderground.com
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
Real Estate: Convenience Store, Warehouse for Sale
A convenience store in Huntington is listed for sale at $4.2 million. The 7-Eleven store at 733 Park Ave. has 3,492 square feet of space, was built in 1995, and renovated in 2018. It sits on .38 acres.
rahwayrising.com
Height, density increased at proposed Vermella site
The ordinance (O-32-22), introduced in August and approved in September, amends the Central Business District Redevelopment Plan to revise standards for the CBD-3 Subdistrict. City Administrator Jacqueline Foushee said in a telephone interview last week that the measure was introduced to pursue recommendations within the downtown strategic plan as well as support the proposed development.
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State
While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.
Atlas Obscura
The Double Life of New York’s Black Oyster King
In the heart of New York’s financial center, a vacant building has sat untouched for decades. Behind its unassuming brass shell is the story of New York City’s once-famed oyster houses and the overlooked life of Thomas Downing, the city’s Black oyster king. During the 1800s, the...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
Popular Doughnut Shop Opens Another Bergen County Location, More Across NJ Planned
Popular doughnut shop Mochinut is opening another Bergen County location — with a handful of others planned to open across New Jersey. Mochinut's latest store is set to open at 184 Essex St., in Lodi, according to BoozyBurbs. The "Mochinut" is a doughnut made out of mochi, sticky sweet...
roi-nj.com
Forbes 400: 3 Jersey residents among wealthiest people in U.S.
The good news for Rocco Commisso, the Bergen County resident who is the founder and CEO of Mediacom: He’s still the richest resident of New Jersey — and he’s moved up five spots on the Forbes 400 listing of the country’s richest people. The only bad...
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
beautypackaging.com
L’Oréal Announces New Research & Innovation Center in Clark, NJ
L’Oréal USA, which recently opened new West Coast headquarters in the Los Angeles area, is building a new, state-of-the-art Research & Innovation (R&I) Center in Clark, New Jersey, replacing its existing facilities that it has occupied in the area for more than six decades. The $140 million development...
