10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
multifamilybiz.com
Palladius Capital Management Acquires Newly Built 342-Unit Citizen House Kyle Multifamily Community in Suburban Austin Market
AUSTIN, TX - Palladius Capital Management, a vertically-integrated real estate investment manager focused on pursuing multifamily, student housing, hospitality and select thematic investment strategies, announced the acquisition of Citizen House Kyle, a 342-unit Class A multifamily asset in the high-growth South Austin suburb of Kyle, TX. Located along the I-35...
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
Eater
Slab BBQ and Nomadic Beerworks Join Forces to Open a New Barbecue and Bar in Sunset Valley
Austin barbecue sandwich restaurant Slab BBQ and brewery Nomadic Beerworks opening a new barbecue and bar together this fall. The new Slab BBQ and Nomadic Outpost will be found in Sunset Valley at 6218 Brodie Lane starting Wednesday, October 19. The new restaurant will feature Slab BBQ’s barbecue sandwich menu,...
highlandernews.com
Looking to make an impact in a growing community?
Apply for a part-time or contractor position as a reporter covering city news in the Marble Falls area. If you have a degree in journalism, communications or related field, you may qualify. A part-time position pays from $12 to $14 per hour, depending on experience and availability. A contractor is...
highlandernews.com
Monarch Ridge, Zina & Co. partner for the next big development
Zina Rodenbeck with Zina & Company Real Estate announces the conceptual master plan for Monarch Ridge, a 309-plus-acre community on Texas 71, has been approved by the Horseshoe Bay City Council. Monarch Ridge is the work of Houston-based Aqu Capital, a company with years of experience in the industry, headed by President Srinivasa Gogineni. “Monarch Ridge is well positioned for easy country…
Eater
Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin
San Marcos counter-service restaurant Industry is heading to East Austin this fall. Industry East will open at 1211 East Fifth Street, Suite 150 in mid-October. Industry’s menu includes all-day fare like brisket tacos, smoked beet Reubens, chile relleno, burgers, queso, and brunch on Sundays. The meats and vegetables are smoked in-house. The restaurant has a full bar with whiskies, frozen cocktails, draft cocktails, beer, and wine. Scope out the full menu below.
This Is The Coziest Cabin AirBNB In Texas
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the coziest AirBNB cabins in each state.
dailytrib.com
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
Vincent's on the Lake closing due to 'economic conditions and low water levels'
AUSTIN, Texas — Vincent's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant and events venue on Lake Travis, will be closing at the end of the week. In a Facebook post last week, the restaurant cited the economy and low water levels as reasons for shutting its doors. "I’m afraid it’s...
Former Playland Park carousel to be revived at new Austin venue
Take a ride down memory lane.
Gorgeous weather continues locally
Tropical Storm Ian continues to lash parts of the Southeast U.S. while our Central Texas weather stays sunny and dry. --Kristen Currie
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: When Is Costco Coming to Georgetown?
September 27, 2022 – We have an update on Costco coming to Georgetown, TX!. On September 6, the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission approved Costco’s site development plan. Aly Van Dyke, Director of Communications and Public Engagement for the City of Georgetown, told Hello Georgetown that Costco’s next step is to schedule a pre-construction meeting with City staff.
newsfromthestates.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Sisters Edith, Carolina and Maribel Velarde watch as workers from Magnolia Movers struggle to fit their fridge through the front door of their home at Congress Mobile Home Park in Austin on Aug. 29. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up...
Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close
Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
starlocalmedia.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
Austin Energy customers affected by outage in downtown area
According to Austin Energy's social media, the cause of the outage is still being investigated.
Williamson County moves ahead with road connecting US 183 to Sunset Ridge Drive
Williamson County Commissioners Court meetings are broadcast live on the county website and are open to the public every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 selected Joe Bland Construction LP to proceed with the construction of the CR 258 extension...
365thingsaustin.com
Austin Mediterranean Festival
Celebrate amazing cuisine and culture at the 88th Mediterranean Festival! They’ll have a variety of food and wine, cocktails by Aperol and Absolut, a shopping bazaar, and music!. The festival will take place on the grounds of St. Elias Orthodox Church, on East 11th Street between Red River and...
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
