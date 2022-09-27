ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new meat market, ice cream shop, Crossfit studio

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
SAN MARCOS, TX
multifamilybiz.com

Palladius Capital Management Acquires Newly Built 342-Unit Citizen House Kyle Multifamily Community in Suburban Austin Market

AUSTIN, TX - Palladius Capital Management, a vertically-integrated real estate investment manager focused on pursuing multifamily, student housing, hospitality and select thematic investment strategies, announced the acquisition of Citizen House Kyle, a 342-unit Class A multifamily asset in the high-growth South Austin suburb of Kyle, TX. Located along the I-35...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Marble Falls, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Lifestyle
highlandernews.com

Looking to make an impact in a growing community?

Apply for a part-time or contractor position as a reporter covering city news in the Marble Falls area. If you have a degree in journalism, communications or related field, you may qualify. A part-time position pays from $12 to $14 per hour, depending on experience and availability. A contractor is...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
highlandernews.com

Monarch Ridge, Zina & Co. partner for the next big development

Zina Rodenbeck with Zina & Company Real Estate announces the conceptual master plan for Monarch Ridge, a 309-plus-acre community on Texas 71, has been approved by the Horseshoe Bay City Council. Monarch Ridge is the work of Houston-based Aqu Capital, a company with years of experience in the industry, headed by President Srinivasa Gogineni. “Monarch Ridge is well positioned for easy country…
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
Eater

Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin

San Marcos counter-service restaurant Industry is heading to East Austin this fall. Industry East will open at 1211 East Fifth Street, Suite 150 in mid-October. Industry’s menu includes all-day fare like brisket tacos, smoked beet Reubens, chile relleno, burgers, queso, and brunch on Sundays. The meats and vegetables are smoked in-house. The restaurant has a full bar with whiskies, frozen cocktails, draft cocktails, beer, and wine. Scope out the full menu below.
SAN MARCOS, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: When Is Costco Coming to Georgetown?

September 27, 2022 – We have an update on Costco coming to Georgetown, TX!. On September 6, the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission approved Costco’s site development plan. Aly Van Dyke, Director of Communications and Public Engagement for the City of Georgetown, told Hello Georgetown that Costco’s next step is to schedule a pre-construction meeting with City staff.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Axios

Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close

Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
AUSTIN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
LOCKHART, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Austin Mediterranean Festival

Celebrate amazing cuisine and culture at the 88th Mediterranean Festival! They’ll have a variety of food and wine, cocktails by Aperol and Absolut, a shopping bazaar, and music!. The festival will take place on the grounds of St. Elias Orthodox Church, on East 11th Street between Red River and...
AUSTIN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

