Lockport, IL

The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
Lockport P.D.’s “Hayride of Horror and the Curse of the Bayou”

The Lockport Township Park District presents the “Hayride of Horror and Curse of the Bayou” every Fri. and Sat. starting Sept. 30 until Oct. 29 from 7pm-10pm (last ticket sold at 10pm) at Dellwood Park, 199 E. Woods Dr. in Lockport. Tickets can be purchased at www.lockportpark.org and...
Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1

Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
Couples Time In St. Charles

While many of our excursions are designed to showcase family-friendly travel destinations, sometimes we look for a different type of getaway. While searching for something unique, we discovered a place that would make a perfect escape for the two of us. Since we both enjoy many of the same things, we decided to spend some couples time in St. Charles, Illinois. Our research had uncovered a plethora of possibilities and we couldn’t wait to visit. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with this upscale escape.
Arts and Crafts Festival begins Friday

The 51st Annual Reelfoot Annual Arts & Crafts Festival will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022. The festival is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, Oct. 1st, and Sunday, Oct. 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibitor hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sept. 29th, 30th, and Oct. 1st, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2nd. This year’s arts and crafts festival features over 300 vendors and exhibitors from surrounding states. The arts and crafts festival brings in over 45,000 visitors to Lake County each year and is known as one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Mid-South. Free parking is available on state park grounds or visitors may opt to park at nearby private parking locations for a nominal charge.
Discover Elawa Farm in Lake Forest

Laura Calvert, the executive director of Elawa Farm, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the history of a Lake Forest staple that’s been around since 1917, and the many wonderful things you can do when you visit there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
Comings & Goings: Butera closing Frankfort supermarket

Elgin-based Butera Finer Foods, which reacquired its former supermarket at 20825 S. LaGrange Road in Frankfort in 2018, announced the store would be closing sometime in October. The family-owned Butera chain took over the former Walt’s Food Center on Nov. 11, 2018, and christened the store a Butera Fruit Market....
8801 W Golf Road #5I

Welcome to Highland Tower. An outstanding fifth-floor unit of 1500 SF. offers a great floor plan; a spacious entry hall with a guest closet, a combined living and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors a gallery of windows, and a sliding door to the private, open, and oversized balcony facing nicely landscaped grounds. King-size bedroom with full bath. Wall-to-wall closet with a mirrored door. New carpeting in both bedrooms. The kitchen is furnished with elegant cherry wood cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Coin-operated laundry at the premises. There is No smoking in the building, unit, or balcony. Dedicated parking spots and additional parking permits from Management for short or extended-term guests. There are more opportunities to enjoy the outside; the clubhouse and the swimming pool. The offerings of the location are endless. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks, public transportation including Niles free bus service ( DART) and nearby the I-294/I-90 Expressway, Chicago Executive PWK, and O'Hare Airports.
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout

The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
Cherry Fire Department Wins Grundy Co. Corn Festival Water Fights

Day 1 of the Grundy County Corn Festival was successful. The day was highlighted by the WCSJ/WJDK Talent Show and the water fights on Washington Street. The Cherry Fire Department won the water fights, second place went to the Chatsworth Fire Department and the Sandwich Fire Department finished third. More great events are scheduled for day 2.
Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in the Chicago Area This Fall

Autumn is in full swing, which means pumpkins patches across the Chicago area are ripe and ready for visitors. In fact, Illinois may be the best place to hunt for squashes, as the state is the biggest pumpkin-producer in the game, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department said Illinois harvested the largest share of U.S. pumpkins in 2020.
Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country

A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
Fresh Stack Burger opening 3rd location

Fresh Stack Burger Co is opening its third location next month. The store is located at 3041 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, Illinois. Developed by Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas as well as Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group and other industry veterans, the fast casual brand serves thoughtfully sourced ingredients, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, fresh chicken sandwiches, salads, shakes and more, Sean Thomas said in a company press release.
Weekend+ for 9/29 to 10/5

Weekend+ for Thursday 9/29 to Wednesday 10/5. THIS WEEK: Fall Fests ~ Fitness Events ~ Halloween Happenings ~ Fall GO! Guide ~ On Stage ~ Chicagoland Events ~ Plus, links to Golf Links & Tips, Fitness Race Events, Education Central, Halloween Happenings and Dining. GO TO: Suburban Family’s Sept /...
