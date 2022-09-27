Read full article on original website
Related
Jets Make Decision On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Steelers
The New York Jets should have a different quarterback under center this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moments ago, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson is medically cleared to play. Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the first three games of the...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Mac Jones’ message to Patriots teammates amid mysterious Week 4 status vs. Packers
Mac Jones has one message for his New England Patriots teammates ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers after suffering an ankle injury in Week 3: Don’t count me out. The Patriots quarterback is participating in game planning and is operating like “he has...
AthlonSports.com
Kyle Shanahan Has A Tough Injury Update On Veteran Offensive Tackle Trent Williams
The San Francisco 49ers are off to a rough start to the 2022 season. Trey Lance is out for the season, they're 1-2 and now Trent Williams is going to miss several weeks with an injury. Kyle Shanahan announced this Monday afternoon that offensive tackle Trent Williams suffered a high-ankle...
Yardbarker
Jets' QB Zach Wilson cleared to return from knee injury
The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
NFL・
Comments / 0