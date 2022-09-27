ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett suffered shoulder sprain, biceps strain in crash, team says

By Chris Anderson, Alec Sapolin
13abc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Police Have Made Decision On Myles Garrett's Car Accident

Police have reportedly issued a ruling in Myles Garrett's scary car accident on Tuesday. The Cleveland Browns star pass rusher was in a serious, but non-life threatening, car accident in Ohio on Tuesday. Garrett's Porsche reportedly rolled over several times before crashing off the road. Both Garrett and his female passenger were taken to the hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Biceps#American Football#Cleveland 19 News
NBC Sports Chicago

Myles Garrett issued ticket following car crash

Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failing to control his motor vehicle during a one-car rollover crash on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release. Garrett, who has not been ruled out of the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Atlanta Falcons...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/30: Medical Mysteries, Pounding the Rock, and Bad Driving Decisions

6:30 AM is too early to write stuff after Thursday Night Football. Hang on. I’ll be right back. (Ten minutes pass. Coffee is consumed.) Alright, I’m back. Unfortunately, it will take about 20 minutes for that coffee to kick in, so you’re stuck with a tired webdork for the interim. I swear that once the coffee kicks in, I’ll have something clever or interesting to say. Or not.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy