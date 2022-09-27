Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett suffered shoulder sprain, biceps strain in crash, team says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Myles Garrett Issued Citation in Car Accident, Ohio State Highway Patrol Reports.Matt RevnewMedina County, OH
Related
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least seven times since joining the team in 2017. Police and court records reviewed...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Police Have Made Decision On Myles Garrett's Car Accident
Police have reportedly issued a ruling in Myles Garrett's scary car accident on Tuesday. The Cleveland Browns star pass rusher was in a serious, but non-life threatening, car accident in Ohio on Tuesday. Garrett's Porsche reportedly rolled over several times before crashing off the road. Both Garrett and his female passenger were taken to the hospital.
Nick Chubb may not be the most dangerous part of Browns' offense
John and Hugh chat about the offense of the Cleveland Browns and while Nick Chubb is certainly dangerous, he isn’t all you have to worry about on defense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns star Myles Garrett got a citation after flipping his car. How much will his fine be?
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett and a passenger walked away from a car accident on Monday with non-life threatening injuries. Garrett suffered minor injuries and any long-term injuries are unclear. What is clear is Garrett needs to slow down on the roads. Garrett was cited by the Ohio...
Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
Browns star Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle in one-car accident
Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett was cited for failure to control his vehicle at an unsafe speed following his one-car accident.
Why Tua Tagovailoa’s injury puts the future of the NFL at risk
ESPN analyst and former NFL player Bart Scott believes parents will hesitate to let their kids play football after Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Myles Garrett issued ticket following car crash
Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failing to control his motor vehicle during a one-car rollover crash on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release. Garrett, who has not been ruled out of the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Atlanta Falcons...
ESPN
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett says he's 'grateful' after car accident and wants to play Sunday if medically cleared
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett said that he's "definitely grateful" to be alive after his single-car crash Monday and that he's "recovering pretty quickly" from the left shoulder and right biceps injuries he suffered in the accident. "Definitely grateful to be here," the star Cleveland Browns pass-rusher said Friday. "With...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/30: Medical Mysteries, Pounding the Rock, and Bad Driving Decisions
6:30 AM is too early to write stuff after Thursday Night Football. Hang on. I’ll be right back. (Ten minutes pass. Coffee is consumed.) Alright, I’m back. Unfortunately, it will take about 20 minutes for that coffee to kick in, so you’re stuck with a tired webdork for the interim. I swear that once the coffee kicks in, I’ll have something clever or interesting to say. Or not.
Comments / 0