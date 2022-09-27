Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett suffered shoulder sprain, biceps strain in crash, team says

6:30 AM is too early to write stuff after Thursday Night Football. Hang on. I’ll be right back. (Ten minutes pass. Coffee is consumed.) Alright, I’m back. Unfortunately, it will take about 20 minutes for that coffee to kick in, so you’re stuck with a tired webdork for the interim. I swear that once the coffee kicks in, I’ll have something clever or interesting to say. Or not.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO