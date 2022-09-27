ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

8x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On The First Day Of Training Camp

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygM2h_0iCOz0gB00

On Sept. 27, Dwight Howard still remains a free agent. The eight-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic over his career.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NBA season is less than one month away, and by the end of Tuesday, all 30 teams in the league will have begun training camp.

That being said, there are still a lot of free agents available on the open market, and one of them is eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard.

Howard spent last season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest in 60 games off the bench.

At one point, he was a superstar, but over the last few years, he has been a solid role player.

At 36 years old, he can still be relied upon to play 15-20 minutes per night and contribute to defense and rebounding.

When he was with the Orlando Magic, he was arguably one of the top-five players in the world, and in 2009 he led them to the NBA Finals.

In addition to the Magic and Lakers, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets.

In 2021, he was a key role player for the 76ers averaging 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest off the bench.

While in 2020, he helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

There is no question that he could be a good signing for an abundance of teams who are in win-now mode.

His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest in 1,242 regular season games.

He's also played in 125 career playoff games, so he can bring a ton of experience to any locker room.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight Howard
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York

It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Free Agents#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Orlando Magic#The Philadelphia 76ers
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Essence

Shaquille O'Neal Won't Speak On Ime Udoka Situation Because 'I Was A Serial Cheater'

He's not interested in being the pot calling the kettle black: "I am going to step down from this conversation." Last week, news broke that Ime Udoka, head coach of the Boston Celtics and Nia Long’s longtime fiancé, had an improper relationship with a coworker. As a result, he was suspended for the entire upcoming 2022-2023 season.
NBA
The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy