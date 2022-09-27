8x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On The First Day Of Training Camp

On Sept. 27, Dwight Howard still remains a free agent. The eight-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic over his career.

The NBA season is less than one month away, and by the end of Tuesday, all 30 teams in the league will have begun training camp.

That being said, there are still a lot of free agents available on the open market, and one of them is eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard.

Howard spent last season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest in 60 games off the bench.

At one point, he was a superstar, but over the last few years, he has been a solid role player.

At 36 years old, he can still be relied upon to play 15-20 minutes per night and contribute to defense and rebounding.

When he was with the Orlando Magic, he was arguably one of the top-five players in the world, and in 2009 he led them to the NBA Finals.

In 2021, he was a key role player for the 76ers averaging 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest off the bench.

While in 2020, he helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

There is no question that he could be a good signing for an abundance of teams who are in win-now mode.

His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest in 1,242 regular season games.

He's also played in 125 career playoff games, so he can bring a ton of experience to any locker room.