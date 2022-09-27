ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. school bus driver accused of assaulting student in Huntingdon County

By Bill Shannon
WKBN
 2 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report.

According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Saxton Borough police were called by CYS Tuesday, Aug. 30, to assist them at Tussey Mountain High School. Once there, they spoke with the student that Cooley was accused of assaulting as well as a witness from the bus.

According to the teen’s account they told police, the student got on the bus and sat in the same seat he sat in since the beginning of the year. Cooley allegedly told the student he had until a certain time to change his seat. When he didn’t, they said Cooley pulled over and left the driver’s seat to come back to where the student was.

Cooley allegedly started to yell at the teen and when the teen yelled back, they told police that Cooley put his hand around the teen’s throat. The teen tried to fight him off until two other students helped separate Cooley from him.

It was said by the teens that at this point, Cooley walked back to the driver’s seat and drove the bus to Tussey Mountain High School.

Cooley is now facing charges and has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 16.

Cooley’s status with the bus company is currently unknown, however, Dr. Shoemake, the Tussey Mountain School District Superintendent, said that Cooley has not driven a bus for the district since the alleged incident.

