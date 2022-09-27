Read full article on original website
I-94 closing for 5 days between I-75 & I-96 starting Thursday
The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that both directions of I-94 will close in Detroit starting Thursday for five days.
Tv20detroit.com
Train derails with more than a dozen cars off tracks in Warren; several roads closed
(WXYZ) — Warren police say a train carrying more than 150 cars had a partial derailment on Thursday morning in the southern part of the city. Police say about 16 cars went off the track in the area of Schoenherr Rd. and Stephens, which is near Groesbeck Ave. Responders...
Bridge work to close I-94 in downtown Detroit starting Thursday
(CBS DETROIT) - MDOT says it will be closing sections of I-94 near downtown Detroit beginning Thursday to facilitate work on the Second Avenue Bridge.Officials will close I-94 between I-75 and I-96 starting at 4 a.m. on Thursday with the work continuing until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.During the closure, eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to eastbound I-96, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. Westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.Several exit and entrance ramps from the freeway will also be closed. Once it's completed, the new bridge will connect neighborhoods located on the north and south sides of Second Avenue. It will feature nine-foot-wide sidewalks and eight-foot-wide bike lanes and is expected to reopen to traffic this fall.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police says troopers paying 'extra attention' to I-696 traffic enforcement
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are wishing everyone a good Thursday morning. They're also wishing for drivers to obey the rules of the road as they'll be paying extra attention to traffic on I-696 in Metro Detroit on Sept. 29. A tweet posted from the state...
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clinton Township (Macomb County, MI)
Officials responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in Macomb County. The crash happened on Cass Avenue, near Boulevard on Sunday, September 25th at 5:13 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Train derailment in Warren could cause traffic delays for days
It may take several days to clear up a train derailment in Warren after 15 cars went off the tracks. No injuries were reported and only one tanker was shown to be leaking, but it was not a hazard to the public.
fox2detroit.com
Packard Plant demolition begins Thursday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on Detroit's decrepit Packard Plant will begin Thursday after the city gained permission to raze the blighted property earlier this year. The City Council approved $1.68 million in funding over the summer to help finance the demolition of the 3.5 million square foot plant, after a judge ordered the property's developer to immediately tear down the building.
fox2detroit.com
Stellantis fined $62K for air quality violations by state; resident calls it 'an insult'
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stellantis will likely cough up a quarter million dollars in a settlement for air quality violations at its expanded Jeep plant on the city’s east side. It includes $212,000 to be spent on improvements to Southeastern High School and planting trees as well as a $62,000 fine paid to EGLE — the state’s enviromental regulatory agency.
fox2detroit.com
Highland Park churchgoers want collapsing, burned building next door demolished
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A building next to God’s House of Prayer Baptist Church in Highland Park caught fire months ago. Now, the dilapidated structure is partially collapsed, making for both an eyesore and a safety concern. "I’m just praying that nobody gets injured, or the wind...
fox2detroit.com
Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit. The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable. Police said it is...
fox2detroit.com
Chick-fil-A opening in Southfield Thursday
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening in Metro Detroit Thursday, bringing another restaurant from the popular chain to the region. The latest one will open on Telegraph Road in Southfield, and will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for both dine-in and drive-thru. There will also be mobile carry-out options as well.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old hit by car in Dearborn hospitalized in critical condition
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teenager is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Dearborn. The frightening Dearborn crash scene took place at Schaefer and Paul streets which left the teen in critical condition, is a sight auto mechanic Ziad Moh won’t soon forget.
Quadruple drive-by shooting on Detroit street corner caught on camera, police looking for driver of car
The search is on for the driver of a car that was caught on camera in a quadruple shooting on Warren Avenue on Detroit’s east side earlier this month.
Chief says fire 'suspicious' after firefighters subdue morning blaze that ripped through Romulus strip mall
Firefighters in Wayne County have extinguished a large fire that burned through several businesses in a strip mall early Tuesday morning, officials said, but the cause remains “suspicious.”
The Oakland Press
Passenger dies days after Adams Road crash
A Rochester Hills man who had been a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in a Sept. 20 crash has died, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Suk-Joon Ham, 74, died Sept. 24 while hospitalized, four days after the crash. The collision happened at the...
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rochester Hills man dies after Jeep driver runs red light while on cellphone, crashes into car
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man has died after the driver of a Jeep ran a red light while using her cellphone and crashed into the car he was in at an intersection, police said. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. Sept. 20 at the intersection of...
Man, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by phone
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
fox2detroit.com
At-large suspect stole construction loader on trailer, led police chase through Monroe County
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is at large after multiple high speed chases on I-75 Tuesday through Monroe County. The County Sheriff said deputies managed to make one arrest after puncturing the tires of a fleeing pickup truck with a stolen trailer that was carrying a construction loader. But a second suspect that fled the crash avoided apprehension before stealing a second vehicle and escaping another pursuit after entering Detroit city limits.
Police: EB I-96 at West Grand Blvd. reopens after incident with suicidal person
Detroit police have confirmed the closure of eastbound I-96 at West Grand Blvd. due to a suicidal person.
