SEC Round-Up: Is It Time for 'Primetime' to Take Over at Auburn?

Vegas sees Georgia as a .500 team, Prized Mizzou WR addresses leaving, Bama finds way to be 'hateful,' Hurricane Ian may shut down Gators more effectively than Tennessee, how has LSU's new head coach settled in, a Mississippi St. WR says celebration is solely his, and much more

A top recruit is looking for coaches who love their Boo, gamblers see Georgia as a bad team, a former Aggie is hospitalized after a car crash, basketball season is cranking up, Hurricane Ian is changing plans for multiple SEC teams and the highest rated receiver to come to Mizzou might be looking for a new address. All this and much more in this Sept. 27 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

In this case, the numbers don't tell the whole story. On third-down conversions, the Alabama Crimson Tide offense...

Did we all sort of time travel to 2017 on Saturday night? It kind of felt like it until the LED lights would...

It's no secret that the 2021-22 season was a disappointment for Alabama basketball. After amassing an overall record of 19-12 during the regular season, the Crimson Tide...

It's September, and speculation surrounding Auburn's head coach is already starting to arise in college football conversations across the country. All of this, and yet nobody has been...

The questions are swirling around the Auburn football program after Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers found a way to narrowly defeat the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Even though Auburn football...

The Auburn Tigers will be without starting center Tate Johnson according to head coach Bryan Harsin. Johnson went down early in the contest against Missouri on Saturday. Johnson will have...

Hurricane Ian's imminent arrival to the state of Florida is bringing uncertainty regarding the Gators' week five matchup against Eastern Washington. The storm, which is currently hitting Cuba, is a Category...

Florida's loss to Tennessee on Saturday is a hard pill to swallow, given the Gators' stronghold on the series dating back to 2005. However, in year one of the rebuilding process...

The Florida Gators suffered their second defeat of the season on Saturday to fall to 2-2 (0-2 SEC) at the hands of Tennessee. Struggling to combat the high-powered...

Georgia did not drop in the latest editions of the Coaches and AP poll telling everybody that despite their struggles against Kent State this past Saturday, the respective minds...

For the first time, all season, Georgia as a team struggled against Kent State in week four. They allowed 22 total points, the most since the 2021 SEC Championship game against Alabama, and even allowed...

"That's a good football team." That was the consensus message from Stetson Bennett, Smael Mondon, Javon Bullard, Tate Ratledge, and Kirby Smart when...

It’s a work in progress, but this LSU basketball program is trending in the right direction after a productive offseason of developing their roster. Head Coach Matt McMahon...

It’s rare to see a true freshman play with such poise and tenacity while representing a major brand like LSU, but that is precisely what Harold Perkins has done through four games for the Tigers. After getting significant snaps against...

From here on out, the LSU Tigers football schedule ramps up in a big way from a competition perspective and it all starts against Auburn this weekend. It’s been a challenging season thus far for Auburn, and despite...

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has gotten some attention for his "Duck Waddle" touchdown celebration. But despite that...

Mississippi State is slightly favored on one major betting site ahead of the team's upcoming matchup against No. 17 Texas A&M. According to DraftKings, the Bulldogs are currently the three-point favorites...

Mississippi State (3-1) had a chance to get itself bak in order in all three phases of the game Saturday after suffering a tough 31-16 loss to the LSU Tigers last week. The Bulldogs did just thought, putting together...

Tigers are still grieving after a brutal 17-14 overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers that was a Nathaniel Peat fumble away from...

Tigers fans can collectively exhale this morning. Late last night, Luther Burden III took to twitter to...

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Chase Daniel is a busy man these days. In addition to being Justin Herbert's backup...

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have their starting quarterback, and they will take on their first big test of the season when they welcome the Kentucky Wildcats to Oxford on Saturday. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin...

Since Lane Kiffin took over the head coaching job with the Ole Miss Rebels, his team has seen numerous tweaks to a typically-traditional uniform slate. Not only have the Rebels revived...

OXFORD, Miss. -- "SEC Nation," SEC Network's college football pregame show, will be in Oxford this weekend when the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels play host to the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats. Both the Rebels and the Wildcats saw...

South Carolina's defense was constantly ridiculed in the lead-up to the Charlotte game. Defensive coordinator Clayton White got flack for sloppy tackling and execution and needed to get things fixed quickly. A poor, isolated performance...

While there are many things that head coaches of major college football programs like to have control over, one facet of the season coaches will never be able to manipulate, and that's Mother nature. Hurricane Ian is the latest tropical system threatening...

Corner Cam Smith suffered an injury against Arkansas that kept him out for most of the contest. He missed the Georgia game with the injury, halting an already promising season. Smith was one of...

Highland Park (Ala.) defensive lineman Keldric Faulk was high on Tennessee before committing to Florida State in July, and while still firm in his commitment to the Seminoles, Faulk took...

Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) standout athlete Boo Carter attended Tennessee's top-20 showdown on Saturday against Florida, and following the conclusion of the visit...

Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued...

Former Texas A&M Aggies standout and current Browns superstar Myles Garrett was involved in a frightening single-car accident after a Monday practice in Cleveland, according to multiple reports. TMZ Sports obtained...

Texas A&M Aggies standout wide receiver Ainias Smith’s time in College Station might officially be done. Smith will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a...

Momentum, she is a temptress. Texas A&M was running on empty in the M-department not that long ago. A seemingly lost program with an out-of-touch...

