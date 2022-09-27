ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

How the developers and brokers of SWFL’s large-scale complexes get it done

Jamie May shows off the 80-page pamphlet from his Fifth Avenue South office in the ritziest part of downtown Naples. The pamphlet has a glossy cover showing an immaculate green lawn, a new sidewalk, a crystal-clear swimming pool and a 300-unit, Mediterranean-style apartment complex called Las Palmas in the background. There are palm trees and a blue sky mixed with peaceful clouds tinted pink from the sunrise.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hotel managers battle inflation while filling summer bookings

Hotel managers do much more than ensure their operations run smoothly and their lobbies shine. In addition to monitoring day-to-day operational details, they must react quickly to predicted bookings and set room prices in advance. If they do it right, they see high occupancy rates and reap a strong profit.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Different Avenues: Old 41 Road

Known over the years as Heitman Avenue, County Road 887 and even Tamiami Trail, historic Old 41 Road is a pedestrian-friendly, slow-paced street lined with mostly family-owned businesses in the heart of downtown Bonita Springs. This month’s Different Avenues feature focuses on the importance Old 41 Road has to the city’s past, present and future.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Wind Speeds#Mobile Homes#National Hurricane Center#Hurricane Ian#Oak Ridge Middle School#Corkscrew Middle School#Immokalee Middle School#Collier Area Transit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: Deep-water rescues in Naples caught on camera

NAPLES, Fla. (CBS12) — Deep-water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station is also flooded out.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County enacts curfew as Ian passes; 911 system still operational

Lee County has issued a curfew as Ian passes through Southwest Florida. Curfew hours will begin at 6 p.m. and stay in place until further notice. Lee County continues receiving and tracking 911 calls and engaging with callers. The calls are being categorized and prioritized so first responders can act as soon as the hurricane passes, the county said.
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy