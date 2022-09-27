Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County issues mandatory curfew beginning Saturday
A mandatory curfew is in place for Collier County and the City of Naples between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew will remain in effect until the majority of the power has been restored. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency
Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
Hurricane Ian destroys lower level of the Vanderbilt Beach Resort
Hurricane Ian flooded the lower level of the Turtle Club Restaurant. Owner Mick Moore said the hotel rooms at the Vanderbilt Beach Resort are in good condition and dry.
gulfshorebusiness.com
How the developers and brokers of SWFL’s large-scale complexes get it done
Jamie May shows off the 80-page pamphlet from his Fifth Avenue South office in the ritziest part of downtown Naples. The pamphlet has a glossy cover showing an immaculate green lawn, a new sidewalk, a crystal-clear swimming pool and a 300-unit, Mediterranean-style apartment complex called Las Palmas in the background. There are palm trees and a blue sky mixed with peaceful clouds tinted pink from the sunrise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hotel managers battle inflation while filling summer bookings
Hotel managers do much more than ensure their operations run smoothly and their lobbies shine. In addition to monitoring day-to-day operational details, they must react quickly to predicted bookings and set room prices in advance. If they do it right, they see high occupancy rates and reap a strong profit.
Latest on shelters and evacuations in Lee County
It is time to shelter in place now that Hurricane Ian is very near to the Lee County coast. It is no longer safe to be on the bridges and roads.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Different Avenues: Old 41 Road
Known over the years as Heitman Avenue, County Road 887 and even Tamiami Trail, historic Old 41 Road is a pedestrian-friendly, slow-paced street lined with mostly family-owned businesses in the heart of downtown Bonita Springs. This month’s Different Avenues feature focuses on the importance Old 41 Road has to the city’s past, present and future.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island under State of Emergency, issues mandatory evacuation
Marco Island has issued a mandatory evacuation order due to Ian. There is a predicted storm surge of 6 to 9 feet which means conditions warrant an evacuation. “Now is the time for residents to leave the Island,” Marco Island said in a news release. A state of emergency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
Hurricane Ian: Watch Storm Surge Rush Through First Floor of a Naples Condo Building
As Hurricane Ian’s destruction intensifies, a video shows a storm surge rushing through the first floor of a Naples, Florida condo building. WFLA’s Josh Benson took to Twitter to share the video of Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in the city’s area. “Storm surge crushing the bottom floor of a condo in Naples,” he tweeted. Insane power.”
City of Naples orders mandatory evacuation, declares Local State of Emergency
The City of Naples has issued a mandatory evacuation order in some areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.
Timelapse shows hurricane storm surge flood streets in Fort Myers
New timelapse video from a web camera in Fort Myers, Florida, shows the storm surge from Hurricane Ian flooding the city’s streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
Marco Island boaters batten down the hatches; city declares a state of emergency
On Monday, it took under 30 minutes for Marco Island City Council to declare a State of Emergency for the island.
Hurricane Watch Beginning: 2022-09-26T21:10:00 Ending: New Alert
A HURRICANE WATCH MEANS HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE SOMEWHERE. A STORM SURGE WARNING MEANS THERE IS A DANGER OF LIFE-THREATENING. INUNDATION, FROM RISING WATER MOVING INLAND FROM THE COASTLINE,. SOMEWHERE WITHIN THIS AREA WITHIN THE NEXT 36 HOURS. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS TROPICAL STORM-FORCE WINDS ARE. EXPECTED SOMEWHERE WITHIN...
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: Deep-water rescues in Naples caught on camera
NAPLES, Fla. (CBS12) — Deep-water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station is also flooded out.
Hurricane shelters in Lee County: Location, and addresses for all 19
The Lee County government will operate shelters if needed depending on the path of a hurricane and its intensity. These are the locations and addresses of the 19 Lee County Emergency Public Shelters. CAPE CORAL. 1. Island Coast High School. 2125 DeNavarra Pkwy. ESTERO. 2. Estero Recreation Center. 9200 Corkscrew...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County enacts curfew as Ian passes; 911 system still operational
Lee County has issued a curfew as Ian passes through Southwest Florida. Curfew hours will begin at 6 p.m. and stay in place until further notice. Lee County continues receiving and tracking 911 calls and engaging with callers. The calls are being categorized and prioritized so first responders can act as soon as the hurricane passes, the county said.
NBC 2
Insurance companies requiring homeowners to put up hurricane shutters as Ian approaches SWFL
Many homeowners have opted not to put up their hurricane shutters as Ian inches ever closer to Southwest Florida. However, many people have been forced to get new insurance companies and may not realize their insurance policy requires shutters to be installed during an impending hurricane. Not doing so could...
Cars submerged in Naples, child nearly swept away by Hurricane Ian
The city of Naples experienced heavy floodwaters as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0