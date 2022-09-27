How device distributors can assist with ensuring a seamless journey for people with type 2 diabetes

Read full article on original website
MedCity News
The future of healthcare is efficient, effective … and surprisingly personal
Many of us first tried virtual care during the pandemic, often because we had no other choice. We connected with our primary care physicians about Covid and other health questions, holding our elbows and ears up to webcams to show where it hurts. This was Virtual Care 1.0, and it was little more than a doctor’s visit via video.
healio.com
People with diabetes demand solutions to therapy-related waste
People with diabetes are concerned about waste associated with therapy, and diabetes stakeholders must advocate for regulatory changes to address the problem, according to a speaker at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “We, this means all of the diabetes community, have to take action when...
Is It Possible To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a common lifelong illness that affects normal insulin function and prevents the proper processing of sugar or glucose from food (via WebMD). It mostly affects the middle-aged and elderly population, but type 2 diabetes may also affect teens or children who are obese. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 95% of the 37 million people in the U.S. with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
News-Medical.net
Wearable devices show promise in identifying early population changes in COVID-19 activity
Today, viral illnesses like COVID-19 are tracked using multiple different methods, including lab data, health care visits and wastewater surveillance. According to new data conducted by scientists at the Scripps Research Translational Institute, this arsenal can be expanded to include wearable technologies like fitness devices and smartwatches—which are showing promise in identifying early population changes in COVID-19 activity.
msn.com
Headspace wants researchers to test how the app works
Mental health technology company Headspace Health is calling for researchers to submit proposals for studies on the impact of the company’s tools. The company’s products include both the meditation app Headspace and the digital therapy platform Ginger. “We see meditation as both a practice rooted in ancient history...
News-Medical.net
Astrea Bioseparations introduces Nereus LentiHERO, a fit-for-purpose solution for lentiviral vector purification
Astrea Bioseparations (“Astrea Bio”), a leading provider of novel purification and separation tools supporting the development of next-generation therapeutics, has announced today the commercial launch of its Nereus LentiHERO™ lentiviral vector (LVV) purification technology. Incorporating AstreAdept™, the Company’s proprietary nanofiber material, this novel solution addresses the challenges associated with purifying the large and fragile products used in cell and gene therapy.
ohmymag.co.uk
3 proven ways to reduce risk of diabetes
Diabetes is one of the most common and dangerous chronic diseases that could lead to other conditions such as stroke and kidney failure if not managed properly. If you are above 45, are overweight or have a family history of diabetes, you’re more likely to be diagnosed with the disease. Even then, these are just risk factors; you could still prevent the disease by making certain lifestyle changes, according to the CDC.
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
Snacking on Walnuts May Help Add Years to Your Life: Study
Snacking on walnuts instead of biscuits or sweets may add years to your life, according to research. A handful of nuts a day reduces the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other life-threatening conditions linked to obesity. The superfood is packed with chemicals that protect DNA by destroying reactive molecules,...
getnews.info
Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5,029.8 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data
Clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027. The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions can be attributed to increasing digitization of healthcare system infrastructure globally. Digitization in healthcare systems enable easy maintenance of patient medical records and history. A patient’s medical history is vital in emergency situations and unavailability of a physical copy can lead to conflicting medication or treatment, thereby resulting in potential medical complications. Digitization helps to keep doctors informed about the medical history of a patient whenever required, as well as aids in maintaining consistent communication between various specialist to collaboratively diagnose a specific medical condition.
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Visibility Platform Provides Automation, Collaboration, Transparency in One
Project44 launched Movement by project44, a game-changing platform that gives all supply chain partners — including shippers, carriers, logistics professionals and more — the transparency and collaboration they need to make supply chains work by combining the entire project44 product suite into one cohesive platform. "People, organizations and...
News-Medical.net
What is the Role of Non-invasive Imaging in Diagnostics?
The use of diagnostic imaging in medicine dates back over a century. However, tremendous advances have been made over the last 50 years, in which multiple imaging modalities have offered a previously unimaginable wealth of data on the structure and function of the inward organs of the human body. Structural...
physiciansweekly.com
Web-Based Patient Information Quality on Robotic Radical Cystectomy
Patients frequently consult the Internet in their quest for medical knowledge. During the COVID19 pandemic, this pattern became more pronounced. This research aims to evaluate how reliable resources for learning about robotic-assisted radical cystectomy are on the Internet. In the month of November 2021, the 3 most popular search engines (Google, Bing, and Yahoo!) were used to search the Internet. Researchers used the terms “robotic cystectomy,” “robotic-assisted cystectomy,” and “robotic radical cystectomy” to find relevant articles. Each search engine’s top 25 results for each phrase were included. Any content found to be redundant, ad-supported, or behind a paywall was removed. Select online resources were categorized as academic, medical, commercial, or ambiguous. The DISCERN and Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) assessment instruments, as well as the Health On the Net Foundation (HONcode) seal and reference presence, were used to determine the credibility of the information presented on the sites. The readability was measured using the Flesch Reading Ease Score. The 225 sites were broken down into categories such as “academic,” “physician,” “commercial,” and “unspecified,” with only 34 sites meeting the criteria for analysis. The average DISCERN score was 45.5±15.7, and the average JAMA score was 1.9±1.1. The greatest mean DISCERN and JAMA scores were found on commercial websites, with 64.7±8.7 and 3.6±0.5, respectively. The average JAMA rating for physician sites was much lower than for commercial sites (P<0.001). There were HONcode seals on 6 sites, and 10 listed references. The writing was tough to read because it was intended for a college graduate audience. Although the use of robots to perform radical cystectomy is expanding rapidly worldwide, there is still a lack of high-quality material available online. Health care professionals should make an effort to increase patients’ access to accurate and understandable patient education materials.
MedCity News
Novo Nordisk pays $70M for a Phase 1-ready cardiometabolic disorder drug
Novo Nordisk’s effort to diversify beyond diabetes has made it an active dealmaker, and its latest move brings a Phase 1- ready program with potential applications in a range of cardiometabolic disorders. The drug candidate comes from startup Ventus Therapeutics. Under deal terms announced Thursday, Novo Nordisk is paying...
MindBodyGreen
How Much CoQ10 Should You Take? The Answer May Surprise You
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Nutrients and special bioactives cycle through their time in the spotlight. One current buzzy antioxidant is CoQ10, in long form known as coenzyme Q10. This powerful coenzyme compound is found in skin care formulas and other targeted supplements—CoQ10 is multidimensional and sought after for a very good reason. However, ingesting CoQ10 provides different benefits than applying it topically. But how much CoQ10 should you take each day to reap said benefits? Here’s the answer.
MedicalXpress
Research tests cost-effective approach to early-cancer detection from cell-free DNA in blood samples
Early detection remains key to successfully treating many cancers, and early detection via cell-free DNA (cfDNA) circulating in the bloodstream—the so-called "liquid biopsy"—has become a research focal point. But using this method to detect cancer at its early stages has been challenging due to low tumor concentrations in DNA blood fragments and the genetic diversity of cancer.
physiciansweekly.com
Benchtop Robotic Urethrovesical Anastomosis: Surgical Simulation Model
The main goal of this study was to create a low-cost, reusable model of urethrovesical anastomosis for robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy and assess its effect on urology residents’ proficiency in basic surgical procedures and their level of self-assurance. The genitourinary system (bladder, urethra, and bony pelvis) model was made using readily available online components. With the da Vinci Si®surgical System, each subject practiced urethrovesical anastomosis on themselves multiple times. Every attempt began with a check of the participant’s pre-task confidence. A pair of blinded researchers evaluated time-to-anastomosis, suture throws, needle entry angle, and needle driving force. Leakage pressure was determined by filling the anastomosis with a gravity gradient and monitoring for any signs of failure. Based on these findings, a Prostatectomy Assessment Competency Evaluation Score was developed. The entire time and money invested in making the model was 64 USD. About 21 residents participated, and there was a substantial uptick in time-to-anastomosis, perpendicular needle driving, anastomotic pressure, and the total Prostatectomy Assessment Competency Evaluation score between the 1st and 3rd trials. Measuring pre-task assurance on a Likert scale (1-4), considerable growth was found across all 3 trials (Likert scales of 1.8, 2.8, and 3.3). Investigators created a low-priced, 3D-printer-free model of urethrovesical anastomosis. Using data from many trials, this study shows that urology residents and fellows can significantly increase their base surgical skills and validated surgical assessment scores over time. It is believed that this model can help make robotic training models more widely available for urology education. However, this model’s usefulness and validity can’t be judged without more research.
beckerspayer.com
Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI
Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
Taoglas’ New Multi-band GNSS Front Ends Simplify and Accelerate Product Development for High Precision Applications
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Taoglas ®, a leading provider of advanced components for a smarter world, launches their first in a new series of high precision, multi-band GNSS front ends for autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture, automotive, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and robotics at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005495/en/ New Taoglas multi-band GNSS front ends support autonomous vehicle, precision agriculture, automotive, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and robotics applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CARS・
Bon Secours Mercy Health Goes Live on PerfectServe to Transform Nursing Workflows
– PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of a project at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health that utilizes its Clinical Collaboration solution to transform clinical workflows for nurses. – Bon Secours Mercy Health is a long-time PerfectServe customer...
