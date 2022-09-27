ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Independent

Hundreds of pigs released in annual pannage to hoover up New Forest acorns

Hundreds of pigs will snack on acorns and beechmasts for the next two months as the New Forest’s annual pannage kicks off.The autumn tradition, dating back centuries, improves the condition of the soil and reduces the risk to ponies and cattle, who can be poisoned if they eat too many nuts and acorns.Up to 600 domestic pigs have been released for around 60 days by people who occupy surrounding land in Hampshire.“They have a wonderful time while they’re out there,” Sue Westwood, clerk to the verderers of the New Forest, told the PA news agency.“They’ve got free range of the...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri for first time

The Longhorned tick causes the loss of millions of dollars in agricultural revenue to cattle producers worldwide, and it is now in northern Missouri. Originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, this tick was first found in the United States in 2017 in New Jersey. It has since reached the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwestern regions of the U.S., and now has been discovered in northern Missouri for the first time by researchers at the University of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Thrillist

Taste Fall at This Monk Bakery Hidden in the Woods of Michigan

The first time I met a group of silent monks in Michigan, the head baker Father Basil told me all about cookies and muffins. We weren’t breaking the rules, though. While the monks have mostly taken a vow of silence here at the Holy Protection Monastery, speaking is allowed for those—like Father Basil—who work in the bakery, The Jampot, which is nestled into the forest next to a tall waterfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

HPAI spurs record turkey and egg prices

Fall is here with Thanksgiving around the corner, and that means turkey and pumpkin pie are on everybody’s menus. However, you might have to stretch your budget a little higher this year. As you plan your holiday meal, American Farm Bureau Federation Economist Brent Nelson said you will notice higher prices for turkey and eggs.
IOWA STATE
attractionmag.com

New Paradigm Gardening and Fall Migrations

As summer draws to a close, and as fall is opening, so is the opportunity for birds, butterflies, and other migrant travelers to leave their summer digs and jump on the bandwagon to set off for distant shores. We humans operate off a schedule set way in advance. We know...
GARDENING
BBC

Dorset farmer hopes field pumpkin breaks world record

A dairy farmer has taken first prize for growing what is believed to be the world's largest field pumpkin. Dorset farmer Mark Baggs grew the giant squash in his Wareham garden and entered it for judging at the Malvern Autumn Show, which attracts extreme growers from across the UK. Weighing...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu virus out of control warn farmers in East of England

The number of bird flu cases in the East of England has been steadily increasing, with protection zones introduced across Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex. According to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the UK faces its largest ever outbreak of avian flu with more than 150 cases confirmed since late October 2021.
AGRICULTURE
