KSLA
Gruesome murder trial in New Boston continues with evidence presented from Texas ranger who interviewed defendant
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The murder trial of Taylor Parker continues in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing Hancock’s unborn child from her body. Texas Ranger Joshua Mason spent most of the day Wednesday, Sept. 28 in...
GRAPHIC: Testimony in Taylor Parker capital murder trial details brutal, violent attack
An expert in crime scene reconstruction testified Tuesday morning that the evidence he found at the scene of Reagan Hancock’s murder indicates she was beaten and stabbed in several areas of the home before she bled out on the living room floor.
KTBS
Jurors watch interrogation videos after arrest of Taylor Parker
NEW BOSTON, Texas – As the Taylor Parker fetal abduction and murder trial continued Wednesday, jurors watched videos taken after her arrest that prosecutors said showed disparity in her stories. A Texas Ranger who conducted those interviews, a doctor who treated the victim and a DNA expert took the...
Timeline emerges in Taylor Parker capital murder, fetal abduction trial
Jurors saw evidence Thursday that Parker was not only at the scene of Reagan Hancock’s murder but may have done a trial run the day before.
Texarkana PD arrest 24-year-old suspected of manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police department released a statement Wednesday saying they have arrested 24-year-old Cole Arendt for manslaughter. According to officials, Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on Aug. 30, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. Reports […]
Texarkana Texas Police Arrest Man On Manslaughter Charges
Texarkana Texas Police report they have arrested a young Texarkana man and charged him with Manslaughter. Cole Arendt is now in custody and charged with Manslaughter in the case of the 20-year-old bicyclist who was struck in the Roadrunner parking lot and later died at a local hospital. The report...
News Channel 25
Texas woman sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl
MARSHALL, Texas — A Texas woman was sentenced to over four years for trafficking fentanyl to federal prison, authorities said. Kerri Marie Thorn of Harleton pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on Sept. 1, according to a DOJ release. Authorities said the 31-year-old...
KTBS
Taylor Parker’s former boyfriend says her lies were believable
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The former boyfriend of a woman on trial for killing a woman and her unborn child said her many stories were believable because she backed them up. But he now knows her information, including a claim she was pregnant, was faked. Wade Griffin testified Thursday...
txktoday.com
Man Charged with Manslaughter in Wreck that Killed Man on Bicycle
Texarkana, Texas Police have arrested 24 year old Cole Arendt for Manslaughter. Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on August 30th, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. After hitting the truck, Arendt’s car left the roadway and struck 20 year old Joshua Simpson, who was on his bicycle in the Roadrunner parking lot. The Camaro then continued forward and hit a Chevrolet Silverado, before finally coming to rest in the middle of the roadway.
Texas judge: Traffic stop leads to money laundering charges and seizure of over $100,000
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Judge Travis Ransom took to Facebook on Tuesday to commend the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for discovering over $116,000 in cash during a routine traffic stop. According to officials, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for speeding, and when he approached the car, a strong odor of marijuana could be […]
Texarkana Police Need Help Locating Men with Commercial Theft Warrants
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department needs your help in looking for two men who have warrants out for their arrest for alleged breaking and entering, and theft of a commercial property. Last week the TAPD and TTPD worked together when they located and arrested three men for commercial robbery. At...
eparisextra.com
Local law enforcement seize dogs from Clarksville residence during search warrant
Over 10 dogs were seized from a residence on Crader Street in Clarksville during the execution of a search warrant recently. Over 10 dogs were seized from a residence on Crader Street in Clarksville during the execution of a search warrant recently. The Clarksville Police Department extends along with Red...
East Texas student detained after allegedly making ‘serious threats to several students’
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) issued a statement Tuesday informing student families that they investigated reports of a serious threat against students. According to the statement, on Monday evening, administration was informed that a serious threat was made to several students. The next morning, the student was searched […]
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Deputy Hits Mother Load
During a routine traffic stop, Cass County Sheriff’s Office discovered over $116,000 in cash. A deputy stopped a car for speeding, and when he approached the vehicle noticed the smell of marijuana. He suspected money laundering because they were in a rental with dark, tinted windows applied from the outside and not knowing exactly where they were coming from or going. He found three backpacks with $2,000 bundled with rubber bands and a counting machine. All three occupants were arrested and charged with money laundering.
cbs19.tv
Officials searching for Cass County woman missing for over a week
CASS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are searching for an East Texas woman who’s been missing for more than a week. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Kathleen Spanel, 64, was last seen Sept. 18 around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of CR 3214 in Atlanta.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee of Arlington on outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violating her Parole. Her bond is $21,500.
83 Total Arrests in Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report
Chalk up another busy week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. There were 22 people arrested by BCSO last week. Another 66 people arrested by other law enforcement agencies in our area were turned over to Bowie County. With no less than 10 Assaults this week, here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Woman Missing
Authorities throughout the area are searching for a Cass County woman who’s been missing for more than a week. Sixty-four-year-old Kathleen Spanel was last seen Sept. 18 in Atlanta wearing jeans, a purple shirt and tennis shoes. Officials say she is “very weak and frail.”
Texarkana Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Recent Commercial Burglaries
Texarkana Arkansas and Texarkana Texas Police have made several arrests in connection to some recent burglaries at local businesses on the Arkansas side of Texarkana. The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division was able to make these arrests because of felony warrants that were issued for these suspects. According to a...
KSLA
Wildfire burns along US 98 north of Wright City, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Yet another wildfire is burning in McCurtain County, Okla. Multiple agencies are working a grass fire along U.S. 98 north of the town of Wright City, Okla., Ringold Fire Chief Jesse Phipps told KSLA News 12 on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 28. Some...
