12:49pm: John Olson reported children on a 4-wheeler operating on the roadway in the 800 Block of Mahlon Street. The officer did not locate the subjects. 4:31pm: Brittany Gathercoal requested officers at 1409 North Elm Street for a situation with a vehicle. The officers arrived and spoke to the complainant, who advised she had loaned a vehicle to a subject some time ago. She advised she has been trying to get the vehicle back, but the subject will not give it to her. The officer determined the complainant was the owner and the vehicle was given back to her. The officer issued Michelle Ann Christian of Grand Junction a citation for, “Driving While Suspended.”

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO