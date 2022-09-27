Read full article on original website
Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report September 27
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief to a phone in the 300 block of First Avenue. Donald McChesney, 43, of 500 Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of violation of a no-contact order. Officers received...
who13.com
1 injured in chase, crash on SE 14th in Des Moines on Wednesday
DES MOINES, IOWA — A suspect is in custody after hitting two cars during a chase that ended in a crash on SE 14th Street in Des Moines on Wednesday morning. Police say that detectives tried stopping a driver who is connected to a shooting investigation around 10:15 am on Wednesday when the driver took off northbound on SE 14th Street. Police say the suspect hit one vehicle as he passed through the intersection with Granger Avenue. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries. The suspect continued northbound until he hit a truck at Hartford Avenue. That is where the suspect abandoned his car but was quickly taken into custody by police.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report September 26, 2022
12:49pm: John Olson reported children on a 4-wheeler operating on the roadway in the 800 Block of Mahlon Street. The officer did not locate the subjects. 4:31pm: Brittany Gathercoal requested officers at 1409 North Elm Street for a situation with a vehicle. The officers arrived and spoke to the complainant, who advised she had loaned a vehicle to a subject some time ago. She advised she has been trying to get the vehicle back, but the subject will not give it to her. The officer determined the complainant was the owner and the vehicle was given back to her. The officer issued Michelle Ann Christian of Grand Junction a citation for, “Driving While Suspended.”
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
Sioux City Journal
3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
Ankeny Woman Charged With Writing Checks To Herself From Ex-Husband’s Account
(Ankeny, IA) — A 62-year-old Ankeny woman is charged with writing checks to herself from her former husband’s bank account. Karen Jordan faces two counts of dependent adult abuse-exploitation for allegedly writing the checks. One was written in June and the second in July. Jordan’s ex-husband was found wandering around downtown Des Moines in April and has been in the V-A hospital since. A criminal complaint says the man wasn’t able to sign his name or make financial decisions while in the hospital.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests on Monday. Police arrested 34-year-old Corry Donald Johnston of Creston at his residence on two Union County Warrants. 1) FTA Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a Simple Misdemeanor 2) FTA Eluding-Injury, Drugs, or Participate in Felony, driving while barred, and Possession of Controlled Substance a Class D Felony. Police transported Johnston to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a magistrate.
who13.com
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
Iowa State Daily
Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student
The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
KCCI.com
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
theperrynews.com
County honors 23 workers for 275 years of public service
Twenty-three employees of Dallas County were honored Tuesday for their 275 years of collective service to county residents. Garrett Rideman of the Dallas County Information Services Department. Tyler Eason of the Dallas County Attorney’s office. Mariela Torres of the Dallas County Sheriff’s office. Andrew Lovan of the Dallas...
theperrynews.com
William Rhoads of Glenwood, Minnesota
William Rhoads, 65, of Glenwood, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the St. Cloud Minnesota Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9-11 a.m., with a Celebration of His Life beginning at 11 a.m.. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
who13.com
Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
Radio Iowa
Officials in 44 Iowa counties weigh in on carbon pipelines
Officials in 44 Iowa counties have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the past week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
No injuries reported in early morning east side Des Moines fire
DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that displaced 10 people early Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side. The fire happened at a home in the 1900 block of East 9th Street, across from Union Park. The call came in around 3:00 a.m., said Ahman Douglass with the […]
weareiowa.com
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury
IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Center Couple Part of Franchise Owners Bringing Scooters to Perry
Scooter’s Coffee unveils its franchise owners for its newest location in Perry. Troy and Kay Bauer of Dallas Center, bought a Scooter’s Coffee location in Waukee in 2019 and they have partnered with Stan Eilers to bring the Omaha, Nebraska-based company to Perry. Kay was a nurse who stopped by Scooter’s frequently on her way to work. She says her kids joked that she loved Scooter’s so much she should buy one. Her and her husband Troy jumped on the opportunity to go into business together and bought the Waukee location.
KCCI.com
Des Moines teenager appeals court order to pay $150K restitution to rapist's family
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager is appealing a court order to pay $150,000 restitution to the family of her accused rapist. The restitution is part of Pieper Lewis's sentence for killing Zachary Brooks. According to Iowa law, any person who is convicted of causing the death...
KCCI.com
Interstate 80 overnight closures announced
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A heads up to overnight drivers in West Des Moines. All eastbound lanes and one lane of westbound I-80 are set to close overnight Monday night. The closure will be between Grand Prairie Parkway and Jordan Creek Parkway, lasting from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
