Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Tom Hanks’ Blended Family With Wife Rita Wilson
Popular actor, Tom Hanks, has four children who have created names for themselves away from their father’s legacy. The Elvis star had his first two kids, Colin and Elizabeth Hanks, with Samantha Lewes, his ex-wife, while his last two children, Chet and Truman Hanks, are from his current marriage with Rita Wilson, whom he married 34 years ago.
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Hanks Once Returned His Oscars Back to the Academy
Tom Hanks once revealed he had to return his Oscars to the Academy years after winning the coveted prizes.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’
Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
msn.com
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
ABC News
'Hocus Pocus 2' stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy talk about reuniting for sequel
"Hocus Pocus 2" is back and Disney’s iconic trio of witches are too. Ahead of the sequel, which will premiere Friday, Sept. 30, on Disney+, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy sat down with "Good Morning America" to talk about their spellbinding return as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, respectively, and to answer burning questions about the new movie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"The Fugitive" Franchise: From David Janssen to Harrison Ford to Tim Daly
David Janssen played the first Dr. Richard Kimble on the original edition of "The Fugitive"[huffingtonpost.com]. It all began with David Janssen in The Fugitive television series, which originally aired on ABC from 1963 to 1967.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
‘Armageddon Time’ Submits Anne Hathaway for Supporting Oscar Consideration, With Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (EXCLUSIVE)
Trying to follow in the footsteps of last year’s best original screenplay winner Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Focus Features is trying to position writer, director and co-producer James Gray as one of the awards season’s breakout nominees for “Armageddon Time.” The film is currently sitting with a respectable 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the awards team will be looking for opportunities beyond the Writer’s Branch. After debuting the film at the Cannes Film Festival, before making stops at Telluride and later this week at the New York Film Festival, the distributor has revealed exclusively to Variety its awards submission categories for the...
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
theplaylist.net
‘AND’: Yorgos Lanthimos Has New Movie Coming With Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe & Margaret Qualley To Star
Yorgos Lanthimos‘ follow-up to 2018’s “The Favourite,” “Poor Things,” doesn’t even have a release date yet, and news about his next movie is already here. Deadline reports that Lanthimos teams up with Searchlight Pictures for the fifth time with “AND,” and the film stars much of the same main cast as “Poor Things.”
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 'Pretty Good' Films Over His 40-Year Career
The nightmare-inducing “Polar Express” aside, most movie lovers would agree that Tom Hanks’ presence on screen is more often than not a welcome one. With classic films ranging different genres over the decades (get you an actor who can do both “You’ve Got Mail” and “Saving Private Ryan” in the same year), Hanks is one of Hollywood’s most dependable leading men.
Comments / 0