Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
saturdaytradition.com
PFF’s highest-graded defenders in 2022 include 2 from B1G
The Big Ten has always been known for tough, hard-nosed football. Sure, Urban Meyer and Ohio State may have brought a heavy dose of high-powered offense to the table back during his tenure, but winning Big Ten football oftentimes comes down to defense. When you think defensive football, you think...
Diaz's defense looking dangerous for No. 11 Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — When he was hired as Penn State’s defensive coordinator last winter, Manny Diaz quickly realized the Nittany Lions were already built to play his style. Penn State’s fast, physical defense can attack from all angles and is designed to take the ball back. “I think that’s a big part of what Manny wants the identity of this defense to be and I see it getting closer to how we want it and how he wants it to look,” coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “Which is turnovers, sacks and tackles for loss.” The No. 11 Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have created a strong defensive foundation as they prepare for conference play with Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) visiting on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals purpose behind getting second-team players into games earlier in 2022
James Franklin has been giving second-team players on the roster more playing time this season. He talked about why he has been doing that in a recent interview. Franklin stated that he has been trying to create more depth on his team by doing so. He also stated that one of the motivations for this came from previous experiences.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State LB announced as William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist
Penn State senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Award. The award recognizes an individual player as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the country for not only his success on the field, but in the classroom and for their leadership. The National Football...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
Pennsylvania college professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania Special Edition: Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels joined Dennis Owens for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania to take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district. According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents...
Urban Churn expanding pint sales and opening third central Pa. store
A small-batch Harrisburg ice cream company is growing its brand with pint sales and a new shop. Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill announced the homemade cream is selling at two Giant stores - 2300 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township and 6560 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
abc23.com
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit
An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
theslateonline.com
Orbeez Shot in Harley Hall
Small paintball-like BBs, otherwise known as Orbeez, have been shot on the third and fourth floors of Harley Hall. Thus, creating various issues for the residents ranging from messes being created within common room to uninvolved residents being used as human shields. “So originally it wasn’t an issue because it...
'Heroes' Who Lifted Car Off Pedestrian Sought By Shippensburg Police
A pedestrian was rescued by local "heroes" hit in a crosswalk and crushed by a car in Shippensburg on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities say. The crash happened in the 400 block of East King Street just before 5 p.m., according to a release by the Shippensburg police. "Several people help...
Westfield Old Orchard to Add New Slate of Stores and Restaurants Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday season approaches, six retailers and eateries are set to join Westfield Old Orchard's lineup of establishments. The Skokie shopping center announced the new additions Wednesday, adding that the collection of recruits will offer shoppers a broader range of choices. “Holiday shopping is a booming time for customers...
Here’s what opened at this former N.B. Liebman Furniture store
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses has opened its third store in the midstate. The building at 4705 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township was home to N.B. Liebman Furniture from 1969 until it closed in May. And it will continue as a furniture store. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses...
PA Driver Who Killed 2 During H2Oi Has Concerning Record With Violations Dating Back To 2005
A 37-year-old Pittsburgh driver accused of killing two people then trying to flee during Wildwood's unsanctioned car meetup H2oi over the weekend apparently has a lengthy history of traffic violations in New Jersey. Gerald White has multiple pages filled with charges going back nearly two decades, New Jersey court records...
