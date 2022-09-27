ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

PFF’s highest-graded defenders in 2022 include 2 from B1G

The Big Ten has always been known for tough, hard-nosed football. Sure, Urban Meyer and Ohio State may have brought a heavy dose of high-powered offense to the table back during his tenure, but winning Big Ten football oftentimes comes down to defense. When you think defensive football, you think...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Associated Press

Diaz's defense looking dangerous for No. 11 Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — When he was hired as Penn State’s defensive coordinator last winter, Manny Diaz quickly realized the Nittany Lions were already built to play his style. Penn State’s fast, physical defense can attack from all angles and is designed to take the ball back. “I think that’s a big part of what Manny wants the identity of this defense to be and I see it getting closer to how we want it and how he wants it to look,” coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “Which is turnovers, sacks and tackles for loss.” The No. 11 Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have created a strong defensive foundation as they prepare for conference play with Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) visiting on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State LB announced as William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist

Penn State senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Award. The award recognizes an individual player as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the country for not only his success on the field, but in the classroom and for their leadership. The National Football...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WCIA

Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
CHICAGO, IL
PhillyBite

5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc23.com

Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit

An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
theslateonline.com

Orbeez Shot in Harley Hall

Small paintball-like BBs, otherwise known as Orbeez, have been shot on the third and fourth floors of Harley Hall. Thus, creating various issues for the residents ranging from messes being created within common room to uninvolved residents being used as human shields. “So originally it wasn’t an issue because it...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
