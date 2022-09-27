ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Athletic Director Has Message For Fanbase

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head football coach following the departure of Scott Frost earlier this season. During Thursday morning's "Big Red Breakfast" in Lincoln, athletic director Trev Alberts spoke to the Cornhuskers fanbase about the ongoing coaching search. “Somebody is going to look...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers become first offer for Omaha tackle

When it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, things seem to be heating up a bit with the new staff. Mickey Joseph has made more than a few comments about the fact that he doesn’t expect to let the Huskers’ recruiting fall by the wayside, even if it’s not a guarantee that he’ll be around to see the kids he’s recruiting come to Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska

After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer

As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
LINCOLN, NE
Person
Mickey Joseph
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023

Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts discusses head coaching search at Big Red Breakfast

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts has a very important job in front of him – replacing Scott Frost. Thursday morning at the Big Red Breakfast, Alberts explained his process for looking into candidates and reassured the room a long process for finding he next head coach wasn’t going to be in vain.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

New DC Bill Busch uses colorful language to downplay 'tough spot' of taking over Husker defense

Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch was thrusted into a brand new position after the regular season began. At the start of the season, Busch was Nebraska’s special teams coordinator. When former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was fired on Sept. 11, the entire coaching staff received a facelift. Erik Chinander held on to his job as the defensive coordinator for the week leading up to the Oklahoma game, but he was eventually fired after the blow out loss to Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'

Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph on Nebraska's coaching opening: 'The next eight games is your interview'

Mickey Joseph knows that Nebraska has a storied history and deserves to have a national coaching search. He is taking things one game at a time. Joseph lost his first game at the helm to Oklahoma 49-14. He has been so laser focused that he didn’t even know that the Arizona Cardinals lost to the L.A. Rams. His brother Vance is the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WATERLOO, NE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE

