Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska coach calls Tom Allen a 'clown,' in describing why Huskers cannot lose to Indiana
Former Nebraska coach Rick Kaczenski appeared on the Hail Varsity Radio Show Wednesday and absolutely torched Indiana head coach Tom Allen. It’s worth noting that Kaczenski has not been a part of the Nebraska program since a domestic assault saw him fired in 2015. “Let’s be honest, Tom Allen,...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
Look: Nebraska Athletic Director Has Message For Fanbase
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head football coach following the departure of Scott Frost earlier this season. During Thursday morning's "Big Red Breakfast" in Lincoln, athletic director Trev Alberts spoke to the Cornhuskers fanbase about the ongoing coaching search. “Somebody is going to look...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers become first offer for Omaha tackle
When it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, things seem to be heating up a bit with the new staff. Mickey Joseph has made more than a few comments about the fact that he doesn’t expect to let the Huskers’ recruiting fall by the wayside, even if it’s not a guarantee that he’ll be around to see the kids he’s recruiting come to Lincoln.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts updates sellout status ahead of Week 5 Indiana game
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts and the Huskers are trying to keep the sellout streak of Memorial Stadium rolling. That streak reaches all the way back to the 1960s and has spanned the highest highs and lowest lows of Nebraska football. Recently, Alberts labeled the sellout as something that will be...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple jokes about reaction to Mickey Joseph's appointment as Nebraska's interim HC
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple poked fun at interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph took over the role as the interim head coach after Week 2 when Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska after the Georgia Southern loss. Joseph suffered a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in his interim head coaching debut with Nebraska.
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts discusses head coaching search at Big Red Breakfast
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts has a very important job in front of him – replacing Scott Frost. Thursday morning at the Big Red Breakfast, Alberts explained his process for looking into candidates and reassured the room a long process for finding he next head coach wasn’t going to be in vain.
saturdaytradition.com
New DC Bill Busch uses colorful language to downplay 'tough spot' of taking over Husker defense
Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch was thrusted into a brand new position after the regular season began. At the start of the season, Busch was Nebraska’s special teams coordinator. When former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was fired on Sept. 11, the entire coaching staff received a facelift. Erik Chinander held on to his job as the defensive coordinator for the week leading up to the Oklahoma game, but he was eventually fired after the blow out loss to Oklahoma.
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'
Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
Nebraska sells out upcoming Indiana game to keep streak alive; new 'old' Herbie to make appearance in 2023
There was a little concern from some coming into the week but on Tuesday Nebraska’s athletic director Trev Alberts announced during his appearance on Husker Sports Nightly that Saturday’s contest between NU and Indiana would be sold out, keeping alive the nation’s longest streak. Saturday’s contest will...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana OC Walt Bell appears stumped by question on Hoosiers bowl chances: 'That's a fantastic question'
Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell appeared stumped by a question Monday afternoon at Indiana’s Monday media availabilities. The question regarded Indiana’s bowl chances, specifically what he and the offensive line have to adjust to see Indiana reach 6 wins by the end of the year. His answer –...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph on Nebraska's coaching opening: 'The next eight games is your interview'
Mickey Joseph knows that Nebraska has a storied history and deserves to have a national coaching search. He is taking things one game at a time. Joseph lost his first game at the helm to Oklahoma 49-14. He has been so laser focused that he didn’t even know that the Arizona Cardinals lost to the L.A. Rams. His brother Vance is the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
Comments / 0