The University of Washington is adding another DeBoer. Alexis DeBoer — one of the top softball prospects in the 2024 class, and the daughter of UW football coach Kalen DeBoer — announced a verbal commitment to the Huskies on Sunday. Her commitment came exactly one year after Alexis and her mother, Nicole, attended UW’s home football game (a 31-24 overtime win against Cal) and participated in a Husky softball camp the same weekend.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO