Traffic debacle on I-90: What went wrong
Washington state transportation staff warned 2022 would be "the summer of lane closures," but none has triggered more heartbreak and fury than last weekend's shutdown of westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island. Many drivers reported being stuck on the island for hours, while spillover traffic on the Eastside lengthened what...
State is stuck with a travel nurse dilemma, pitting care against costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he’s worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he’d be eager to return to.
Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, raised in Seattle, missing after Nepal crevasse fall
Prolific ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, who grew up in Seattle, is reportedly missing after falling into a crevasse Monday during an expedition in Nepal. Nelson and Jim Morrison, her climbing and romantic partner, on Monday reached the top of Manaslu, the eighth-tallest mountain in the world at 26,781 feet, The New York Times reported.
Seattle Children’s emergency department sees ‘unprecedented demand,’ long wait times
Seattle Children's Hospital is seeing "unprecedented demand" in its emergency department, creating long wait times and forcing providers to see some patients with non-life threatening illnesses in the waiting room, said Seattle Children's Emergency Medicine medical director Tony Woodward. After an initial lull at the start of the pandemic, Woodward...
Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle
Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
How hard-hitting Husky legacy Carson Bruener embraced his role as UW’s special teams ace
Carson Bruener did not participate in punt and kickoff coverage during a prolific prep career at Redmond High School. Besides being an all-state linebacker and tight end, he was also the Mustangs’ punter and kicker. Three years later, Bruener’s punting/kicking services are no longer needed … which has allowed...
Mike Hopkins and new-look Husky men ready to ramp up for 2022 season
Mike Hopkins has his mojo back. Admittedly, two straight losing seasons sapped the caffeine-fueled energy of the perpetually effervescent and enthusiastic Washington men’s basketball coach. It took a respectable 16-14 finish last season, including a fifth-place Pac-12 tie at 11-9 to quiet the “Fire Hopkins” chants and cool the...
Notebook: UW adds another DeBoer, Drone Gate rages on, and are secondary reinforcements coming against UCLA?
The University of Washington is adding another DeBoer. Alexis DeBoer — one of the top softball prospects in the 2024 class, and the daughter of UW football coach Kalen DeBoer — announced a verbal commitment to the Huskies on Sunday. Her commitment came exactly one year after Alexis and her mother, Nicole, attended UW’s home football game (a 31-24 overtime win against Cal) and participated in a Husky softball camp the same weekend.
