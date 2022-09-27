ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

9/27 KVCR Midday News: Amber Alert for Fontana Man Accused of Killing Wife and Abducting Daughter, Counterfeit Pills Containing Fentanyl Lead to Rise in Overdose Deaths, & More

By KVCR
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
nypressnews.com

Man charged with murder in beating death of LA County probation officer

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — A man was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer during a home invasion at her Lancaster residence. The unidentified man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her home on...
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
LODI, CA
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Anthony Graziano
Bakersfield Channel

Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth

(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Bloomington Man Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl Overdose Death of 18-year-old

Originally Published By: San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department Nixle Webpage. “On August 23, 2022, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division’s-Overdose Response Team (ORT) responded to the drug overdose death of Adrian Alloway. Investigators identified Alfred Urrea as the suspect. Upon completion of the investigation, to include autopsy results establishing Alloway’s cause of death to be acute fentanyl toxicity, the case was presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and murder charges were filed. On September 21, 2022, Alfred Urrea was arrested for murder and booked into custody at Central Detention Center.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Amber Alert: California 15-year-old girl dies after search ends in freeway shootout

FONTANA, Calif. - An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl abducted out of Fontana in San Bernardino County, the California Highway Patrol said. The Amber Alert was initially issued Monday after a woman was killed, and her daughter was taken by her estranged husband. CHP tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that the Amber Alert for Savanna Graziano was deactivated.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed two men were shot and killed in Lucerne Valley and the suspect remains at large. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road, regarding two men who had been shot.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

