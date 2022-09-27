9/27 KVCR Midday News: Amber Alert for Fontana Man Accused of Killing Wife and Abducting Daughter, Counterfeit Pills Containing Fentanyl Lead to Rise in Overdose Deaths, & More

Read full article on original website
Man Gets Charged With Murder in the Killing of A Probation Officer
The man that killed Probation Officer Paula Lind was charged on Tuesday with murder and other offenses in connection with the alleged beating death of a veteran deputy probation officer for the county of Los Angeles during a break-in at her Lancaster home.
Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with father, who's accused of killing woman in Fontana
Police say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who allegedly killed a woman in Fontana, is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna.
viewpointsonline.org
Sheriff Bianco strikes again, inmates die, ‘peace officers’ abuse necessary funds
Neglect, distrust and missuse of power is actively killing our working class. Twelve people died in custody at the Riverside County jail this year. A press conference was held by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to address the situation after being confronted for downplaying the alarming occurences of deaths. Bianco...
KESQ
Beaumont foster parent arrested after infant dies of injuries consistent with physical abuse
A foster parent was arrested Monday after a 16-month-old infant died in a Beaumont home, the Beaumont Police Department announced. Police said they received a call to the 1500 block of Ruby Lane at around 2:15 p.m. after the father reported that he found the toddler face down, not breathing in his playpen.
nypressnews.com
Man charged with murder in beating death of LA County probation officer
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — A man was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer during a home invasion at her Lancaster residence. The unidentified man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her home on...
Suspected dealer charged with murder for allegedly providing fentanyl to overdose victim
An 18-year-old from Bloomington has been charged with murder on allegations that he sold and distributed opiods that led to the overdose death of a Highland teen. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Alfred Urrea with one count of murder for allegedly providing drugs to Adrian Alloway, an 18-year-old Highland man who […]
Suspect in Lancaster beating intended to rape victim, DA says; identity still unknown
A man suspected of breaking into the Lancaster home of a Los Angeles County Probation officer and beating her to death has been formally charged with murder, even though investigators have been unable to determine who he is. On Tuesday, officials also announced that they believe the man had intended to rape the victim. He […]
Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the […]
Bakersfield Channel
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
crimevoice.com
Bloomington Man Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl Overdose Death of 18-year-old
Originally Published By: San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department Nixle Webpage. “On August 23, 2022, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division’s-Overdose Response Team (ORT) responded to the drug overdose death of Adrian Alloway. Investigators identified Alfred Urrea as the suspect. Upon completion of the investigation, to include autopsy results establishing Alloway’s cause of death to be acute fentanyl toxicity, the case was presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and murder charges were filed. On September 21, 2022, Alfred Urrea was arrested for murder and booked into custody at Central Detention Center.
Man arrested in Lancaster home invasion homicide was homeless, didn’t know victim
More details are being released by law enforcement regarding a home invasion in Lancaster that left a woman dead early Sunday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect in the investigation was a local transient in the area who acted alone when he gained entry into the victim’s home. The victim […]
foxla.com
Amber Alert: California 15-year-old girl dies after search ends in freeway shootout
FONTANA, Calif. - An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl abducted out of Fontana in San Bernardino County, the California Highway Patrol said. The Amber Alert was initially issued Monday after a woman was killed, and her daughter was taken by her estranged husband. CHP tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that the Amber Alert for Savanna Graziano was deactivated.
Felon Charged with Killing Man with Screwdriver in Santa Ana
A 39-year-old man was charged today with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana.
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
vvng.com
Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed two men were shot and killed in Lucerne Valley and the suspect remains at large. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road, regarding two men who had been shot.
Teen boy and stepmother arrested, father sought in slaying of rapper PnB Rock at South LA restaurant
A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Probation officer found dead after home invasion in California
A woman found dead with blunt head trauma inside her Southern California home over the weekend has been identified as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer, authorities said. Paula Lind, a 16-year veteran of the agency, "was a victim of a home invasion where she suffered fatal injuries,"...
Woman arrested, accused of killing man after intentionally running him over with car in Cypress
Police in Cypress have taken a 20-year-old woman into custody after she allegedly killed a man after she ran him over with her car. The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park, according to a news release from the Cypress Police Department. Authorities said that when officers […]
