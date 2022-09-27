Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern football announces renovation plans for Ryan Field
The Northwestern football program will be upgrading its home stadium soon. The news was posted was posted on news.northwestern.edu. The project is going cost around $800 million, and will allow the venue to host concerts and other events outside of just football games. The renovations will also require Ryan Field to be torn down.
saturdaytradition.com
PFF’s highest-graded defenders in 2022 include 2 from B1G
The Big Ten has always been known for tough, hard-nosed football. Sure, Urban Meyer and Ohio State may have brought a heavy dose of high-powered offense to the table back during his tenure, but winning Big Ten football oftentimes comes down to defense. When you think defensive football, you think...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State LB announced as William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist
Penn State senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Award. The award recognizes an individual player as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the country for not only his success on the field, but in the classroom and for their leadership. The National Football...
Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
Penn College text alerts students and staff to shooting incident
Updated 1:07 p.m. Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology sent out an alert via text to students and staff at 12:33 p.m. on Wednesday, alerting them to a shooting incident on the 1000 block of Vine Avenue in the city. "Penn College police responded to an incident in which shots were fired in the 1000 block of Vine Ave in Williamsport," the message said. A suspect is in custody, the college said. No injuries were reported. According to the Lycoming County Police and Fire Radio, the shots were fired at police officers. NorthcentralPa.com will update as more information becomes available.
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
Pennsylvania college professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
Truck crash: Long Grove bridge hit for at least 32nd time since reopening
A truck ignored warning signs and slammed into the famed Long Grove bridge.
napervillelocal.com
‘It’s been a very long journey’: Hotel Indigo returning to life in downtown Naperville
It took three years to build the Hotel Indigo into the downtown Naperville skyline, and three months of the pandemic to nearly bring it down. The fall came that quickly for the boutique hotel that opened in November 2016 as part of the 10-year, $93-million Water Street District redevelopment project. After some tough short-term decisions, though, the Hotel Indigo once again is poised for long-term success.
Fire damages home in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
IDOT announces work on I-80 in Joliet starting Sept. 29
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the fourth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, lane […]
abc23.com
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit
An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
DEP sends violation notices to gas company over sediment issues in Pa. creek
WILLIAMSPORT – The state Department of Environmental Protection has notified a natural gas company of multiple Clean Stream Law violations at a pipeline construction site in Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County. The notices sent to Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) followed site inspections on Aug. 24 and Sept. 6. The...
New classic car dealership opening in Minooka
MINOOKA – A new classic car business in Minooka gives the feeling of walking through time while providing the opportunity to purchase a dream car. Aces Classic Cars, 502 Twin Rail Drive in Minooka, is an auto dealership offering to buy, sell and trade classic cars. Aces is owned by Matt Ewert and will officially open later this year. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
warrenville.il.us
Driveway Sealcoating Coal-Tar Ban Goes Into Effect in 2023
Coal tar-based products contain high concentrations of chemical compounds known to be carcinogenic to humans. Coal tar is not sold by major home improvement stores like Home Depot and Menard’s, and asphalt-based sealants are a readily available alternative to coal tar-based sealants. Effective January 1, 2023, City Code will...
wjol.com
WJOL Tours the new CenterPoint Toll Bridge
The privately financed project by Houbolt Road Extension JV, LLC, a joint venture between United Bridge Partners and CenterPoint Properties, involves constructing a new 1.5 mile-long highway extension including a 0.4-mile bridge over the Des Plaines River to connect Interstate 80 with the CenterPoint Intermodal Center and its Union Pacific and.
