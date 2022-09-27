Read full article on original website
WPFO
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
Man dead after West Gardiner fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine — A man is dead after a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday morning, officials said. The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 810 Lewiston Rd. at 11:41 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said. The...
Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
Body recovered from Maquoit Bay during search for missing Freeport teen
PORTLAND, Maine — A body has been recovered from Maquoit Bay, in the area where wardens and law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing Freeport teenager. Theo Ferrara, 14, has been missing since Thursday evening, and search efforts have been underway. Officials have not yet released any...
Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
WMTW
Police: Body found in ocean identified as missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — The teenager who was reported missing out of Freeport has been found dead, officials confirmed at a press conference Tuesday. Last week, Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home in Freeport. Maine Marine Patrol said Ferrara's body was found in Maquoit Bay just after...
MSAD 72 bus driver charged after confrontation with student's mother
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A MSAD 72 bus driver was charged with assault and driving to endanger after a confrontation with a student's mother, deputies said. A news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated Shirley Danforth, 74, of Stoneham, was charged after the incident, which took place on Wednesday.
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
Maine State Police investigating 'hazardous materials' found at South Portland apartment complex
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Technicians from the Maine State Police Bomb Squad were called to Redbank Village in South Portland to investigate "hazardous materials" inadvertently left behind by a former tenant, South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern said. Ahern told NEWS CENTER Maine it could be fireworks in a...
Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
Missing Freeport teen still believed to be in 'general area,' officials say in Monday press conference
FREEPORT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask members of the public to come forward with information that could potentially help them find 14-year-old Theo Ferrara, but they are also still urging the public to leave active search areas to the professionals. Theo was last seen at...
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
Maine man pleads guilty to arson
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man pleaded guilty to arson on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, according to officials. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maine stated Thomas McGinn, 49, set fire to a multi-unit rental property at 38 Spruce St. in Sanford.
WMTW
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
RUMFORD, Maine — Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph's store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
WMTW
Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
Police: Search continues for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — It's been more than 48 hours since 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was last seen at his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Dozens of flyers are posted in store windows and doors throughout downtown Freeport as law officials and game wardens continue their search for Ferrara.
Freeport Community Center to host grief space after teenager's death
FREEPORT, Maine — Several bouquets of flowers leaned against the stone walls supporting the stairs by the main entrance of Freeport High School on Wednesday, one day after the body of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was discovered by Marine Patrol. Ferrara was a freshman at the high school. He went...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service. Jean Rivera, 38, of Alna was issued a summons Sept. 20 for Aggravated Furnishing of Scheduled Drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — A pedestrian is dead following a crash in Lewiston Monday evening. According to Lewiston Police Department Sgt. Corey Jacques, Lewiston police and fire responded to the incident on Sabattus Street after receiving a call around 7:15 p.m. The victim has not been identified. No criminal charges...
