Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat
Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
Did You Know 2 of America’s Best Cities For Coffee Are Located in Michigan
Coffee is essential part of morning routines for a large part of America. Whether we get up early and play barista for ourselves, or know someone who knows our daily order by heart, we all have a deeply personal appreciation and preference when it comes to our daily cup of joe.
At Just 22 Acres, This is the Smallest State Park in Michigan
Consider it "Fun Size"! When it comes to most state parks it may be tiny, but it's big on beauty. At just 22 acres in size, this Alger County park is the smallest state park in Michigan. Currently, there are 103 state parks and recreation areas throughout Michigan, with new...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals October 1-15
The fairs and festivals continue this fall. We have more harvest festivals along with cultural festivals and art festivals. There is still plenty of food, drink, entertainment, and fun for all ages the first part of October. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI For 18...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Things To Do This Weekend: September 30-October 2, 2022
The weather for the weekend looks great. It should be a beautiful fall weekend for both outdoor and indoor events. We have over ten different things for you do to...we have art, music and lights, old movies, beer, chili, red flannel, Muppets, and more!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022...
What Improvements Do YOU Want in Grand Rapids? The City Wants to Know
Grand Rapids is a great place to live - but there's always room for improvement, right?. The City of Grand Rapids is asking what changes residents would like to see, from library improvements, to programs that provide safe and affordable childcare, support victims of domestic violence, educate students in broadcast media, and more.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
This Cozy Cabin in the U.P. Was Named Best Cabin Airbnb in Michigan
Nothing really says Pure Michigan like a quaint lakeside cabin in the woods, and there's one in the Upper Peninsula that is literally the poster child for cozy cabins everywhere. Recently Trips to Discover compiled a list of the "Best Cabin Airbnbs in Every State". Understanding, like most Michiganders, do,...
Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale
Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
Take A Sip: 10 Cups Of Coffee You Need To Try In Grand Rapids
It's national coffee day, and for a lot of people in West Michigan (like me) every day can be considered coffee day, because we can't live without it. And while you have to grab that caffeine to get through your day, that doesn't mean you can't have a cup of coffee that you actually enjoy. Grand Rapids has a lot of great options that are owned locally that can give you exactly what you need to get going, without sacrifice.
If Bear Hunters See a Spirit Bear, They Are Legal To Shoot
If you get a bear tag and are hunting this season and you happen to see a spirit bear, they are legal to shoot. A spirit bear is a white-coated American black bear but some are also subspecies of an American black bear called a Kermode bear. The Kermode bear is found in British Columbia but sometimes journeys to parts of the United States.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
The Beauty Of Fall In Michigan In Less Than Ten Seconds
Even you have enough time for this brief blast of beauty. As the leaves start turning beginning in the northern reaches of the Upper Peninsula, and gradually working their way south, the Mitten State lights up with fall activities. The beauty of our state in the fall can be summed...
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
Say Hello To The Hello Kitty Café Truck Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend
Fans of Hello Kitty are in for a treat this weekend! (Literally, there are yummy treats involved...) As a kid born in the 80s, I LOVED Hello Kitty. I had the lunchbox, stuffed animals, I think even had a Hello Kitty wallet at one point... but in case you're not familiar, Hello Kitty and Friends are characters that were created in the 70s by the Japanese merchandising company Sanrio.
