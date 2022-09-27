ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Reacts to Suga From BTS Repping Golden State Warriors

By Joey Linn
 2 days ago

Steph and the Warriors have a new Kpop connection

Last season, BamBam from Got7 became an ambassador for the Golden State Warriors, and helped Andrew Wiggins earn a starting spot in the 2022 All-Star Game. This summer, the Warriors Kpop connection has continued, as Suga from BTS recently showed off a custom Golden State Warriors jersey. In a Tweet on Tuesday morning, Warriors superstar Steph Curry co-signed the new paartersnhip:

To strengthen their partnership last season, the Warriors invited BamBam to Chase Center for a halftime musical performance that fans enjoyed. While it is still yet to be seen if Suga will be making the trip to San Francisco as well, it seems like Steph is hinting at that. Golden State formed a fantastic partnership with Got7's star last year, and it looks like they have now done the same with Suga from BTS.

Fresh off their fourth title in the last eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors are looking to further their dynasty with another ring. Led by Steph Curry, the team has the pieces in place to make this happen.

Before the stretch run of their playoff push begins, the Warriors will likely have multiple NBA All-Star candidates to campaign for. Last year it was Got7's BamBam who helped Wiggins make the team, so perhaps Suga can follow that lead this year.

