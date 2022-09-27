ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

When Should New Idaho Residents Get Their New License Plates?

I don't want to incriminate myself but I may or may not be breaking the rules here. Allow me to explain - when I first moved to Idaho last year, what followed was a huge transitional period that required me to logistically get not only my family up here but also my belongings. In the midst of that, taking on a new role, finding a place to live (in an insane housing market), and balancing a personal life... I never got around to switching the plates on my car from Texas to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure

Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird

With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
IDAHO STATE
How To Speak “Boise” On The Road

The roads of the Treasure Valley are a fascinating thing and anything and happen. Anything. One moment, you’re happily coasting into town from The Village on 84, enjoying the mountains… the next, you’re getting the one-finger salute from someone passing you for going the speed limit in the middle lane.
Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
Boise Falls Behind in Most Popular Idaho Cities for New Residents

Idaho is a lovely place and odds are we don't need to explain our reasoning to you. There's something for everyone here whether you love a clean and booming downtown or a calm and isolated outdoor experience--it's all here and it's all close. Along with endless activities for just about anyone, there are four distinct seasons giving everyone a taste of all the weather seasons and sometimes, we get four seasons in one day!
Study: Idaho is Getting More Obese

First of all, I think you look great, fantastic and wonderful being you. Weight it a hard thing to conquer and we all struggle with it at some point or another. This study that Wallethub does year over year is showing Idaho going in the wrong direction when it comes to health and weight. In 2020 Idaho was the 8th LEAST overweight or obese state in the country. Not to shabby. More recently study shows that not being the case anymore. Here is more from that study, followed by a more recent one that shows the big gain...
Beer, Schnitzel, and Fascinating Facts to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Idaho

The first Oktoberfest took place in Munich, Germany more than 200 years ago on October 12, 1810. Today, the beloved beer festival is celebrated around the world and in our suds-lovin' Gem State! Whether you imbibe or you're there for the schnitzels, the pretzels, and the dirndls, Oktoberfest is for everyone. Don't know much about the famous festival? We dug up a list of things to know about the worldwide event!
Star Getting A McDonalds Could Be Great For The Community

While McDonald's is widely known for its Big Macs and Happy Meals, the corporation places a major emphasis on sustainability, local charity, and affecting community change. This could be great news for the town of Star, Idaho. In 2021, McDonald’s USA and its suppliers in the U.S. donated over 10.1...
Boise Mayor and City Council Must Answer To the Public About BPD

Not every day a chief executive publicly fires their most trusted, highest-profile hire. A thorough investigative report from a local television station gave Mayor McLean no choice; after years of neglect and ignored internal/external complaints, she had to fire Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. Chief Lee was the mayor's most...
Going Fishing In Idaho? Don’t Get Busted For Drugs

When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
A Local Career Fair is Offering Free Burgers for Job Seekers

If you answered yes to any or all of those questions, then you’re in luck! There’s an event this week you need to know about... This Wednesday (September 28th, 2022), there’s a career fair being hosted by the Canyon County Department of Labor, and they’ve announced they will be providing free burgers for the first 150 job seekers to show up.
Best Dog Parks in the Boise Area

Keeping animals active and social can be a challenge sometimes. Dog parks are awesome and Boise has some great ones. Rover.com compiled a list of the top Dog Parks in Boise that is sited here. I also utilized google reviews and included the top rated. Best Dog Parks in the...
Beware: Five Common Money Stealing Scams in Idaho

Idahoans are no strangers to scams. We've all gotten calls from "IRS agents" demanding money, or emails promising a free vacation if we just click on the link. Make sure you're aware of these scams that are targeting Idahoan's hard-earned paychecks. Here are five of the most common scams in Idaho, and how you can avoid them.
