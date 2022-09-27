ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

The battle over K-12 education

Three candidates for the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education sat quietly at a table in the Grand Ledge Public Library. They listened as Linda Lee Tarver, a GOP activist and candidate for the state Board of Education, provided her own opinions on controversies and issues facing K-12 education in Michigan.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Deborah Sue Wolf

Candidate for: School Board for Williamston Community Schools, Partial Term. Candidate Contact for Public: deborahswolf@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? No If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/groups/773864083634664. https://www.instagram.com/electdeborahwolf/. 1.What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Ashley Kuykendoll

Age: 33 – FYI, I do not understand the relevance of this question. In my opinion, it reads. as though my age should be a consideration for my candidacy. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Grand Ledge Public School Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.ashleykuykendoll4glps.com/. Candidate Contact for Public: ashleykuykendoll.glps@gmail.com. Are...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Jim McEvoy

Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: Jim McEvoy, jimforelsb@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. I am registered with the Ingham County Democratic Party. Please share all your social media accounts:. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimForELSB. Twitter: https://twitter.com/JimForELSB. Please include...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Kurt Richardson

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: KurtsinRichardson@Gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: No. Please share all your social media accounts: Twitter- @MoTownKurtis. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. (Attached) 1. What motivated you to...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Amy Lark

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason School Board Candidate. Candidate Contact for Public: amymlark@gmail.com; 906-231-7221. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Though not formally affiliated with the party, I vote Democrat, although this is a nonpartisan position. Please share all your social media accounts:...
MASON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Rob Sumbler

Candidate Contact for Public: rob@sumblerforel.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. a. I am running for the school board because...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Amanda Cormier

Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing School Board. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts @amandaeschcormier on Facebook and instagram. - These are not specifically for running for office so if that is what you’re looking for,...
EAST LANSING, MI
#Election Local#School Voucher#Health And Safety#S Voice#Cdc#Election Fraud#The Williamston Schools
lansingcitypulse.com

Terah Chambers

Candidate Website: https://www.facebook.com/TerahChambersforBOE. Candidate Contact for Public: Just me - I don’t have a campaign manager. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: School board is a non-partisan position and I have never made decisions solely based on party affiliation. Please share all...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Caitlin Cavanagh

UPDATE: Due to a transcription error, Caitlin Cavanagh's last name was incorrect. This entry has been updated to correctly reflect her last name. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Website: www.CaitCav.com. Candidate Contact for Public: committee4caitcav@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party?: Democratic party. Please share all...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Brooke Locke

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Ingham County Commission District 15. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please include a high-quality photo of the candidate. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to? I wanted to see someone fill...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Sarah Belanger

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Williamston Community Schools Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.sarahbelanger4wcs.com. Candidate Contact for Public: sarah.belanger@outlook.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Nonpartisan. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/SarahBelangerMI. https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarahbelanger. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Tali-Faris-Hylen

Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: votefortali@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/TaliFarisHylenforELBOE. https://www.instagram.com/votetalifarishylen. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Monica Schafer

EDITOR'S NOTE: Ms. Schafer declined to answer the City Pulse survey, submitting instead her responses to the League of Women Voters candidate inquiries. 1. Please describe your qualifications and experiences and explain why you are running for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. 1. My educational background, work experiences at...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Daniels for City Council

• Snail mail: City Pulse, 1905 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912. Contact Berl Schwartz for more information: publisher@lansingcitypulse.com or (517) 999-5061. (Please include your name, address and telephone number so we can reach you. Keep letters to 250 words or fewer. City Pulse reserves the right to edit letters and columns.)
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Ryan Smith

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: igotitsports@aol.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Someday’ is today

It’s almost October. What’s holding up Williamston Theatre’s 2022-’23 season?. Nothing. Literally — nothing. People who go to the first production of the season, Terry Guest’s “Magnolia Ballet, Part 1,” beginning Oct. 13, will be shocked to discover that four view-obstructing, creativity-cramping pillars have vanished into thin air.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Kath Edsall

Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: kathedsall@yahoo.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please share all your social media accounts: Facebook. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

First Ward Lansing City Council candidates differ on issues

Meet Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost, who are running to represent the First Ward on the Lansing City Council on Nov. 8. Daniels, 36, served in Iraq where he was injured. As part of his journey to heal from his physical and psychic wounds, he found boxing his salve. He grew up in the Lansing area, attended Grand Ledge Public Schools and joined the Army. He returned to Lansing with his family and started a gym featuring boxing as the key activity. He was appointed to the City Council in February to fill a seat left empty when former Councilmember Brandon Betz resigned.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

News highlights from the last 7 days, Sept. 28

Grand Ledge Public Schools must pay former superintendent Brian Metcalf nearly $880,000 to buy out what was left of his contract when he was fired and for compensatory damages. The settlement, negotiated by an arbitrator, will likely be higher because former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young Jr. also directed the district to pay Metcalf’s legal fees, which have yet to be determined. In his 58-page written finding, Young said the process used by the district’s Board of Education to fire Metcalf for comments he made about George Floyd “was fatally tainted and pretextual” and the decision “was made in bad faith.”
LANSING, MI

