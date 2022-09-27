ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Geico seeking Deerwood South space

Geico wants to lease space on the fourth floor of the Deerwood South office building for what appears to be an operations center. Tenant Contractors Inc. is the contractor for the estimated $1.97 million in tenant improvements for the 31,400-square-foot space. That size can accommodate more than 200 people. Geico...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Merritt Properties signs Loomis as first tenant

Merritt Properties announced Sept. 27 that it signed Loomis US as its first tenant at Imeson Landing Business Park in North Jacksonville. It said Loomis will lease 29,000 square feet to expand local operations. Loomis provides cash handling products and services to financial institutions and commercial and retail businesses nationwide.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retail Notes: Permit issued toward Hobby Lobby in OakLeaf Town Center

The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Snyder General Construction Inc. to build an 8,345-square-foot addition at OakLeaf Town Center to create a space large enough for the area’s fifth Hobby Lobby store. The project cost is $800,000. The city has been reviewing permits totaling $1.6 million to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Southern Impression Homes LLC, 9604 and 9612 Hood Road, contractor is CKF Construction Services LLC, two new quadruplex buildings, $250,000. Memorial Hospital, 3625 University Blvd. S., contractor is Charles Perry Partners Inc., 1,500 square feet, combine two operating rooms, $2.45 million. OFFICE, BANK, PROFESSIONAL. JF Moran, 1200 Riverplace Blvd., No....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: 11 residential lots in Silver Landing Phase 2B. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. ST. JOHNS. $3,900,000. Oaklawn Court, St. Augustine. Type: 33...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Control Southern building North Jacksonville manufacturing plant

Control Southern can build a manufacturing plant, offices and storage space in North Jacksonville now that the city issued a permit for the $8 million project. The city issued a construction permit Sept. 23 for Jacksonville-based Ladson Construction Co. to build the 39,800-square-foot facility at 11865 Industry Drive, south of Interstate 295 and west of North Main Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Ziegler Arranges $30M Bond Financing for Vicar’s Landing CCRC Expansion in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Ziegler has arranged $30 million in bond financing for Vicar’s Landing, a continuing care retirement community in Ponte Vedra Beach, approximately 20 miles southeast of Jacksonville. The community occupies a 24.3-acre site within Sawgrass, a 4,800-acre private resort and residential community. Sawgrass includes...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hakimian Holdings buys 245 Riverside building for $25.15 million

A signature Downtown Northbank riverfront office building in Brooklyn sold for $25.15 million as its buyer aims for a long-term hold in what he considers one of the best markets in Jacksonville. “This Class A building is in one of the hottest markets in Jacksonville in terms of work and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville International Airport closed Thursday

Jacksonville International Airport will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29, as Hurricane Ian approaches Northeast Florida. The airport announced the closure at 11:42 p.m. Sept. 28 on social media. "All flights tomorrow are cancelled and the airport terminal is closed. Contact your airline for rebooking options," the airport said. "The airport...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bill provides $5.3 million tax incentive for JAX LNG expansion

A bill heading to City Council would give JAX LNG LLC a property tax incentive capped at $5.3 million for its ongoing $113 million expansion of a natural gas liquefaction and storage facility along Dames Point Road. Council President Terrance Freeman is expected to introduce Resolution 2022-716 at the Sept....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Nassau County

As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. The following information was provided by Nassau County:. The Emergency Operations Call Center is ready to answer storm-related questions at 904-548-0900. Information related to the storm can be...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

