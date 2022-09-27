Read full article on original website
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Breaking Down the Complicated AFC SouthFlurrySportsJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Geico seeking Deerwood South space
Geico wants to lease space on the fourth floor of the Deerwood South office building for what appears to be an operations center. Tenant Contractors Inc. is the contractor for the estimated $1.97 million in tenant improvements for the 31,400-square-foot space. That size can accommodate more than 200 people. Geico...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Merritt Properties signs Loomis as first tenant
Merritt Properties announced Sept. 27 that it signed Loomis US as its first tenant at Imeson Landing Business Park in North Jacksonville. It said Loomis will lease 29,000 square feet to expand local operations. Loomis provides cash handling products and services to financial institutions and commercial and retail businesses nationwide.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retail Notes: Permit issued toward Hobby Lobby in OakLeaf Town Center
The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Snyder General Construction Inc. to build an 8,345-square-foot addition at OakLeaf Town Center to create a space large enough for the area’s fifth Hobby Lobby store. The project cost is $800,000. The city has been reviewing permits totaling $1.6 million to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Southern Impression Homes LLC, 9604 and 9612 Hood Road, contractor is CKF Construction Services LLC, two new quadruplex buildings, $250,000. Memorial Hospital, 3625 University Blvd. S., contractor is Charles Perry Partners Inc., 1,500 square feet, combine two operating rooms, $2.45 million. OFFICE, BANK, PROFESSIONAL. JF Moran, 1200 Riverplace Blvd., No....
A U-Haul to fight Ian - Why not? San Marco business learned the hard way from Irma
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Irma clobbered San Marco a half decade ago. So this time with Ian, the folks who run Rusted, a Vintage Market, weren't going to fool around. They pulled a big U-Haul in front of their shop on San Marco Blvd and loaded up much of their store.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: 11 residential lots in Silver Landing Phase 2B. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. ST. JOHNS. $3,900,000. Oaklawn Court, St. Augustine. Type: 33...
First Coast News
Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Control Southern building North Jacksonville manufacturing plant
Control Southern can build a manufacturing plant, offices and storage space in North Jacksonville now that the city issued a permit for the $8 million project. The city issued a construction permit Sept. 23 for Jacksonville-based Ladson Construction Co. to build the 39,800-square-foot facility at 11865 Industry Drive, south of Interstate 295 and west of North Main Street.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges $30M Bond Financing for Vicar’s Landing CCRC Expansion in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Ziegler has arranged $30 million in bond financing for Vicar’s Landing, a continuing care retirement community in Ponte Vedra Beach, approximately 20 miles southeast of Jacksonville. The community occupies a 24.3-acre site within Sawgrass, a 4,800-acre private resort and residential community. Sawgrass includes...
First Coast News
Downed billboard in Jacksonville moved out of street by gentleman on bike
Credit: Younger Madison 7 years old. A gentleman got off his bike and moved it out of the street for us!
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hakimian Holdings buys 245 Riverside building for $25.15 million
A signature Downtown Northbank riverfront office building in Brooklyn sold for $25.15 million as its buyer aims for a long-term hold in what he considers one of the best markets in Jacksonville. “This Class A building is in one of the hottest markets in Jacksonville in terms of work and...
Tropical Storm Ian: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on the West Coast of Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 28. As it continues its trek up the state towards North Florida here is a growing list of locations and events that have closed or rescheduled throughout the area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville International Airport closed Thursday
Jacksonville International Airport will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29, as Hurricane Ian approaches Northeast Florida. The airport announced the closure at 11:42 p.m. Sept. 28 on social media. "All flights tomorrow are cancelled and the airport terminal is closed. Contact your airline for rebooking options," the airport said. "The airport...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Powerful & large Ian moving away from Cuba & over the SE Gulf
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
First Coast News
Will Hurricane Ian hit Jacksonville? Latest forecast, models | September 28 11pm
Where is Hurricane Ian now? See the latest cone and spaghetti models and the predictions for the tides and flooding, county by county.
Jacksonville mayor announces closure of ocean front at the beaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not sure why you would, but if you were planning to visit the ocean front at any of Jacksonville's beaches during the storm, don't. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches are closed. "I’ve been in constant contact with the Mayor’s of Atlantic,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bill provides $5.3 million tax incentive for JAX LNG expansion
A bill heading to City Council would give JAX LNG LLC a property tax incentive capped at $5.3 million for its ongoing $113 million expansion of a natural gas liquefaction and storage facility along Dames Point Road. Council President Terrance Freeman is expected to introduce Resolution 2022-716 at the Sept....
Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m,...
Insurer drops Duval family just days before Ian’s arrival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine working for months to get your home covered, and then just days before a hurricane hits, you find out your insurance company has canceled your policy. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. That’s exactly what happened to one Duval family. Jennifer Cowart’s broker...
Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Nassau County
As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. The following information was provided by Nassau County:. The Emergency Operations Call Center is ready to answer storm-related questions at 904-548-0900. Information related to the storm can be...
