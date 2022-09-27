Wausau School District annual meeting approves tax levies, will hire security firm

Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau School District on Monday passed eight resolutions, including tax levies for various funds, for the 2022-23 school fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the Wausau School Board’s Education and Operations Committee, that preceded the annual meeting of the district, approved hiring a security firm “to conduct a comprehensive school safety and security assessment during the 2022-2023 school year.”

The tax levy for the General Fund has been set at $$28,396,891 and $662,200 for the Community Service Fund. The tax levy for Debt Service Fund for the school fiscal year is $19,236,876.

While the levy for the Community Service Fund remains the same as last year, the General Fund was set at $32,665,024 and the Debt Service Fund at $14,164,273 for 2021-22.

Monday’s annual meeting of the WSD presented a unique opportunity for Wausau voters, along with the Wausau School Board, to vote on the resolutions and make their voices to heard. All electors in the district were eligible to vote.

According to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, this year 374 of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts were set to take part in the annual meeting which “plays a special role in the governance” of these districts. Last year, 372 districts conducted the annual district meeting. State law requires that every common and union high school district hold an annual meeting.

Electors in each of the district have special powers reserved to them as a body at such meetings.

Ohio-based security firm to assess school district’s safety

Wausau School District officials said they selected National School Safety and Security Services from Cleveland, Ohio, after a multi-phase vetting process.

The vetting team comprised the Wausau Police Department, head of security with a WSD community partner, WSD building administrators, and district level administrators. The cost of the assessment for 2022-12 is $62,750.

District officials said seven agencies had submitted proposals. Of these, two were from Wisconsin. Their assessment costs ranged from $47,000 to $266,000.

[To read the resolutions for 2022-23, click here, and go to item number VIII.C. New Business. For the presentation on the security firm, click here and go to item number IV.]