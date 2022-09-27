ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Vern Buchanan’s Bill Adding Little Manatee River to National Park Service’s Wild and Scenic River System Passes

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3nvV_0iCOqE8900

Last week, the U.S. House passed U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s, R-Fla., bill classifying the Little Manatee River as a national “scenic” river without opposition.

“Designating the river as scenic would add Little Manatee River to the National Park Service’s Wild and Scenic River System, whose primary goal is to conserve free-flowing rivers across the United States,” the congressman’s office noted when Buchanan brought the bill in July 2021 after first introducing it in 2020. “The Loxahatchee River and the Wekiva River are the only rivers in Florida currently recognized under the federal program. Little Manatee River, one of the most pristine blackwater rivers in the state, begins in southeastern Hillsborough County and flows downstream into Tampa Bay and through Little Manatee River State Park.”

Buchanan said adding the Little Manatee River to the list of national scenic rivers would ensure it is protected from development.

“Protecting Florida’s beautiful lands and pristine waterways is one of my top priorities,” said Buchanan. “Designating the Little Manatee River as ‘scenic’ will ensure that it is kept in its current, pristine condition for future generations to enjoy. I’m hopeful the U.S. Senate will approve this bill promptly and send this important legislation to the president’s desk for signature.”

“The Little Manatee Wild and Scenic River Act would formally designate the approximately 51-mile long segment of the river, beginning at its source in southeastern Hillsborough County flowing downstream to the point at which the river enters Tampa Bay, as a scenic river,” the congressman’s office noted. “Once formally added to the National Park Service’s Wild and Scenic River System, the National Park Service would collaborate with local government officials in Florida to develop a management plan for the Little Manatee River. The management plan must include how the existing natural environment will be preserved including allowing for continued public use. The plan is designed to achieve the ‘goal of protecting and enhancing the values that caused it to be designated.’”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Major Florida bridge ripped apart by Hurricane Ian

The Sanibel Causeway, the only bridge connecting the islands of Sanibel and Captiva to the mainland, has had a section ripped out by Hurricane Ian.The damage was discovered this morning to the bridge, which runs between Sanibel Island and the Fort Meyers area, right near where the centre of the storm made landfall.It is currently unclear how many people may be on the islands, which are home to a small community, without road access to the mainland.A photo of the damage shows a major chunk of the road collapsed into the water. The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Carlos Gimenez Leads South Florida Republicans Warning About China Buying Land Near Air Force Base

A South Florida congressman is wondering why a company with close connections to the Chinese regime is buying land near an Air Force base in North Dakota. U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., led almost 50 U.S. House Republicans in a letter to U.S. Defense Sec. Austin Lloyd, U.S. Agriculture Sec. Tom Vilsack and U.S. Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen “raising concerns over the recent acquisition of farmland near a U.S. military installation by a Chinese-based manufacturer with close links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy