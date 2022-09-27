Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Related
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday. On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera checking out of a local big box store. The surveillance images look pretty harmless but detectives say what she did wasn’t. Huntsville Police are searching for a woman they say on Sept. 8 broke into a car and took...
WAFF
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired
Landers McLarty Subaru served lunch at Rose of Sharon Tuesday. AHSAA adopts new rule that allows accommodates religious requests. AHSAA adopts new rule that allows accommodates religious requests. ADPH to disable social media comments. Updated: 7 hours ago. The ADPH says that anyone who needs to contact them can do...
Shooting suspect flees, arrested near Memorial Parkway
A man accused in a Huntsville shooting was arrested after fleeing police officers on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Suspect taken into custody after fleeing Huntsville officers near scene of reported gunfire
Huntsville Police say they have taken a suspect into custody after he fled from officers who were responding to a shots-fired call. Officers arrived in the area of University Drive and Country Club, where they located a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. The suspect fled from the...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Decatur Police cancel search for missing man
UPDATE: Lonnie Laymon's body was found Tuesday afternoon. Police say they do not suspect foul play in his death. Decatur Police are asking the public's help in finding 38-year-old Lonnie Jessie Laymon of Decatur. Laymon was reported missing Monday. Police and family say they have not heard from or seen...
WAAY-TV
Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAFF
Marshall County Coroner: 1 dead in crash on AL Highway 69
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County on Thursday morning. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed one female was killed in the crash on Alabama Highway 69. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the woman as Madeline Roberson, 28. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman arrested in connection with Huntsville shooting death
Huntsville police Sunday afternoon arrested a woman in connection with the shooting death of a man. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive at 5:39 p.m. Anthony Wilson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting. Shirley Ann Logan, 59, was...
Limestone County resident: New homes to overcrowd 1-lane road
ATHENS — A resident on a narrow Limestone County road worries new homes approved in the neighborhood will create traffic hazards, but a county official said options for improving Bluebird Lane are limited and under current regulations the county would not accept responsibility for substandard roads.
WAAY-TV
'I listened to my gut': Woman details encounter with man posing as Alabama law enforcement
A Cullman County man is behind bars in Marshall County, accused of pretending to be a member of law enforcement on multiple occasions across the state. Most recently, 38-year-old Alvaro Jimenez was spotted at local bars. That's where a woman who spoke to WAAY 31 on Monday says she encountered him.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman charged with murder after domestic-related shooting
A Huntsville woman has been charged with murder and domestic violence, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Shirley Ann Logan, 59, was arrested Sunday night after police responded to a death investigation call in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive at 5:39 p.m. Officers found Anthony Wilson, 45, shot and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
Killen man arrested after police find six pounds of marijuana
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug charges on Saturday.
WAFF
‘I want justice’ mother of 2019 murder victim to attend trial
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a man who was murdered in Feb. 2019 in Decatur told the DecaturDaily that she plans to attend the trial. In Feb. 2019, Michael Irvin Jr. was shot and killed in his home on Marion St. in Decatur. In April 2019, two men...
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. capital murder defendant could soon be released on bond; hearing set for Friday
A Morgan County man charged with capital murder could soon be released on bond, more than two years after his arrest. Aaron Carter Howard, now 41, is one of five suspects accused of participating in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the 2020 death of Anthony Sheppard. Hartselle Police say...
Body recovered Wednesday afternoon from Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama, officials said. The Gadsden Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Black Creek gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge, the city said in a statement Wednesday night. First responders...
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
3 people injured in Beltline Road wreck Monday afternoon
Three people were injured in the wreck Monday afternoon at Beltline Road and Spring Avenue that Decatur police said involved five vehicles. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Train, vehicle collide in Hartselle; minor injuries reported
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed first responders from Falkville and Hartselle are on the scene of a wreck on Tabernacle Road in Hartselle. The wreck involves a train and a vehicle, the sheriff's office said, though only minor injuries were reported. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid...
Comments / 0