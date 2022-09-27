ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday. On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera checking out of a local big box store. The surveillance images look pretty harmless but detectives say what she did wasn’t. Huntsville Police are searching for a woman they say on Sept. 8 broke into a car and took...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Decatur Police cancel search for missing man

UPDATE: Lonnie Laymon's body was found Tuesday afternoon. Police say they do not suspect foul play in his death. Decatur Police are asking the public's help in finding 38-year-old Lonnie Jessie Laymon of Decatur. Laymon was reported missing Monday. Police and family say they have not heard from or seen...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Coroner: 1 dead in crash on AL Highway 69

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County on Thursday morning. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed one female was killed in the crash on Alabama Highway 69. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the woman as Madeline Roberson, 28. According to...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Woman arrested in connection with Huntsville shooting death

Huntsville police Sunday afternoon arrested a woman in connection with the shooting death of a man. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive at 5:39 p.m. Anthony Wilson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting. Shirley Ann Logan, 59, was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman charged with murder after domestic-related shooting

A Huntsville woman has been charged with murder and domestic violence, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Shirley Ann Logan, 59, was arrested Sunday night after police responded to a death investigation call in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive at 5:39 p.m. Officers found Anthony Wilson, 45, shot and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
FLORENCE, AL

