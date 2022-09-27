Video: Race Thompson talks expectations, 3-point shooting, frontcourt competition at Indiana basketball media day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Brown-Stephens was taking off his shoulder pads in Minnesota’s boisterous locker room last weekend, eager to join the celebration of a statement win at Michigan State when he noticed a phone being passed around with fellow wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell looped in on FaceTime. “No offense to Crab,” Brown-Stephens said, using his injured teammate’s nickname. “I forgot all about him.” The Gophers tried to do that on the field, too. After Autman-Bell was hurt in the 49-7 win over Colorado on Sept. 17 and had season-ending surgery on his lower right leg, Minnesota was suddenly missing its best pass-catcher and a sixth-year leader from a group that struggled over the previous two seasons with consistency and health.

