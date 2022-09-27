ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Video: Race Thompson talks expectations, 3-point shooting, frontcourt competition at Indiana basketball media day

By Alex Bozich, Video
insidethehall.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

IU women's basketball notebook: All eyes on newcomers, but don't forget about the returners

Teri Moren's Indiana women's basketball program might've undergone extensive change this offseason, but the Hoosiers goals still remain. Following the departures of three All-Big Ten starters -- Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, Aleksa Gulbe -- Indiana was forced to re-tool with an eye toward the future. While the additions of three transfers and four freshmen signal the beginning of a new chapter under Moren, the return of fifth-year guard Grace Berger, senior forward Mackenzie Holmes and junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil represent stability and structure.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Yardbarker

Trey Galloway Returns From Groin Surgery: 'It's a Blessing To Be Back To Normal'

Galloway initially suffered a groin injury on Feb. 15 during Indiana's 74-69 loss to Wisconsin. This caused him to miss five games during the second half of Indiana's season. Galloway returned on March 10 for Indiana's opening game of the Big Ten Tournament, and the Hoosiers defeated Michigan 74-69 after trailing by 17 points with 12:53 left in the second half.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

9/27 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, rating points and previous rankings: 6ARank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs Brownsburg (12) 6-0 330 1 Center Grove (5) 5-1 314 2 Indpls Cathedral – 4-1 256 3 Hamilton Southeastern – 6-0 236 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
The Associated Press

Receivers step up for 21st-ranked Minnesota; Purdue up next

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Brown-Stephens was taking off his shoulder pads in Minnesota’s boisterous locker room last weekend, eager to join the celebration of a statement win at Michigan State when he noticed a phone being passed around with fellow wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell looped in on FaceTime. “No offense to Crab,” Brown-Stephens said, using his injured teammate’s nickname. “I forgot all about him.” The Gophers tried to do that on the field, too. After Autman-Bell was hurt in the 49-7 win over Colorado on Sept. 17 and had season-ending surgery on his lower right leg, Minnesota was suddenly missing its best pass-catcher and a sixth-year leader from a group that struggled over the previous two seasons with consistency and health.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#Point Shooting

Comments / 0

Community Policy