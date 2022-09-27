Video: Race Thompson talks expectations, 3-point shooting, frontcourt competition at Indiana basketball media day

Read full article on original website
Indiana Linebacker Cam Jones Will Get a Big Surprise on Tuesday's Hoosier Roundtable Podcast
In Episode 5 of Hoosier Roundtable, Indiana linebacker Cam Jones will receive a special surprise from 1979 Holiday Bowl captain Terry Tallen and get a surprise visit from a famous filmmaker. Jones will also recap Indiana's loss to Cincinnati and preview what's to come with Nebraska.
Basketball recruiting: 2025 Hoosier targets land in debut rankings
The initial 247Sports 2025 basketball rankings included many early Indiana recruiting targets. Here is a rundown of the prospects that made the debut list, along with their offer status from the Hoosiers. Listed in order of ranking. No. 2 Cooper Flagg – Montverde Academy (Fla.) No. 4 Bryson Tiller...
IU women's basketball notebook: All eyes on newcomers, but don't forget about the returners
Teri Moren's Indiana women's basketball program might've undergone extensive change this offseason, but the Hoosiers goals still remain. Following the departures of three All-Big Ten starters -- Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, Aleksa Gulbe -- Indiana was forced to re-tool with an eye toward the future. While the additions of three transfers and four freshmen signal the beginning of a new chapter under Moren, the return of fifth-year guard Grace Berger, senior forward Mackenzie Holmes and junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil represent stability and structure.
Trey Galloway Returns From Groin Surgery: 'It's a Blessing To Be Back To Normal'
Galloway initially suffered a groin injury on Feb. 15 during Indiana's 74-69 loss to Wisconsin. This caused him to miss five games during the second half of Indiana's season. Galloway returned on March 10 for Indiana's opening game of the Big Ten Tournament, and the Hoosiers defeated Michigan 74-69 after trailing by 17 points with 12:53 left in the second half.
9/27 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, rating points and previous rankings: 6ARank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs Brownsburg (12) 6-0 330 1 Center Grove (5) 5-1 314 2 Indpls Cathedral – 4-1 256 3 Hamilton Southeastern – 6-0 236 […]
SBLive Indiana Power 25 Week 6 High School Football Rankings: Carroll (Fort Wayne) enters the Top 10
By Kevin Messenger Mishawaka and Kokomo enter the SBLive Indiana Power 25 after last week’s rankings shake-up. Previous rankings: PRESEASON | WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 | WEEK 4 | WEEK 5Here is our breakdown of this week's SBLive Indiana Power 25 Week 5 high school football rankings: SBLIVE ...
Receivers step up for 21st-ranked Minnesota; Purdue up next
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Brown-Stephens was taking off his shoulder pads in Minnesota’s boisterous locker room last weekend, eager to join the celebration of a statement win at Michigan State when he noticed a phone being passed around with fellow wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell looped in on FaceTime. “No offense to Crab,” Brown-Stephens said, using his injured teammate’s nickname. “I forgot all about him.” The Gophers tried to do that on the field, too. After Autman-Bell was hurt in the 49-7 win over Colorado on Sept. 17 and had season-ending surgery on his lower right leg, Minnesota was suddenly missing its best pass-catcher and a sixth-year leader from a group that struggled over the previous two seasons with consistency and health.
The Peegs Podcast: Hoosiers' Season Faces Critical Test at Nebraska
Indiana sits at 3-1 but still has a lot to prove when it travels to Nebraska. We hear from head coach Tom Allen.
Pairings: Penn, South Bend Saint Joseph look to extend boys tennis sectional streaks
The Penn and Saint Joseph boys tennis programs both boast impressive sectional championship streaks. The pair of perennial powers will look to extend those starting this week. Pairings for the 56th annual state tournament series, which includes 291 teams, was made by the IHSAA Monday night. ...
