Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell
An SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday after the light showers left the roads slippery in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on...
Sea-Tac arrivals ramp shut down, causing significant delays
The lower-level baggage claim road at Sea-Tac International Airport was closed overnight for construction work, causing delays getting into the airport and traffic in the surrounding area. At midnight last night, crews began the work of demolishing an unused ramp on the Lower Arrivals Drive. Officials say the ramp wasn’t...
Encampment fire under Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge causes backups on I-5
Update 7:54 a.m.: The two lanes blocked by the fire have been cleared. Original Story: An encampment fire underneath Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge caused traffic backups along Interstate 5 Wednesday morning. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell says that fire crews have extinguished all but the embers of the fire under...
q13fox.com
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline vandalized again; owners say 'enough is enough'
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County was vandalized yet again early Wednesday morning. Black Coffee Northwest has been the target of multiple racist attacks and incidents of vandalism in the past. "We were once again vandalized early this morning," the company wrote in a tweet...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Third week of Bolt Creek Fire brings challenging conditions, new evacuation warnings
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Very dry conditions and a red flag warning on Monday are adding to the challenges presented by the Bolt Creek Fire. The blaze that started Sept. 10 is now in its third week, relentlessly burning near Skykomish just west of Stevens Pass. So far it has...
Major traffic shift coming to I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
It likely won’t have the same impact as the recent closure of westbound Interstate 90 over the weekend, but a significant change is about to happen on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Westbound I-90 drivers have been watching the preparations for this change for months. It’s hard to miss...
Viet-Wah Supermarket in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District closing after 41 years
SEATTLE — After 41 years, one of Seattle’s largest Asian supermarkets, Viet-Wah is closing its doors. It's a major blow for the city's Little Saigon area in the Chinatown-International District. "This store opened up when I was just two years old, so I grew up in this store,...
Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish
SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, both directions of US...
1st Avenue South in Seattle blocked after pedestrian struck and killed by car
A person was hit and killed by a car in South Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:55 p.m., officers responded to a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle in the 1700 block of First Avenue South. The victim died at...
Tacoma Daily Index
Tacoma’s Hilltop
My mother first moved to Tacoma in the late 1920s or early 1930s. Like many from her tiny North Dakota farmtown, she saw Tacoma as the big city – a place dense with opportunity in every way, from work to entertainment and, for her and her five blond, Norwegian sisters, relationships.
q13fox.com
Float plane recovery efforts continue near Whidbey Island
Crews will continue operations to recover the float plane that killed 10 people near Whidbey Island earlier this month. The NTSB started this assignment Tuesday morning, though they say the job will not be complete until this weekend potentially.
Overgrown vegetation no match for SDOT’s eco-friendly contractors … goats!
Goats are becoming very popular as cost-efficient contractors in the city of Seattle. For the past 15 years, Seattle’s Department of Transportation has been hiring goats to clear out overgrown vegetation. The goats are hired in from Vashon Island’s Rent-A-Ruminant, according to SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson. “We use...
kpq.com
Bolt Creek Fire Picks Up Activity, Evacuations Increased
The Bolt Creek Fire is moving near the Skykomish community while it burns across steep slopes heading west and north. A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours for the fire with temperatures in the mid-80's and low humidity expected Monday and Tuesday. The critical fire...
Yakima Herald Republic
Traffic debacle on I-90: What went wrong
Washington state transportation staff warned 2022 would be "the summer of lane closures," but none has triggered more heartbreak and fury than last weekend's shutdown of westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island. Many drivers reported being stuck on the island for hours, while spillover traffic on the Eastside lengthened what...
Evacuations updated as winds continue to spread Bolt Creek Fire
Changing weather patterns have increased the threat of the Bolt Creek Fire, causing a series of new evacuations as officials say the fire could get more volatile rapidly due to heat and dry conditions. The fire, which has been burning since Sept. 10, has gone from 96% contained down to...
Evacuation notices upgraded for Bolt Creek Fire amid ‘dry and unstable conditions’
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn in Snohomish County, now burning 11,277 acres and is only 7% contained. The west side of the Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, and Forest Service Road 65 are under Level 3 orders, meaning to leave now. Over the weekend evacuation levels were...
q13fox.com
Seattle native, extreme skier Hilaree Nelson dies in an accident in Nepal
Search and rescue crews in Nepal have recovered the body of Seattle-native and extreme skier Hilaree Nelson. She was skiing the summit of the eighth tallest mountain in the world when she fell earlier this week and died.
KOMO News
Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
MyNorthwest
