Read full article on original website
Related
Richland Fire Unveils Public AED at Howard Amon Park
(Richland, WA) -- Richland Fire Department celebrated the unveiling of the first AED SaveStation in the community. Located in Howard Amon Park off Lee Blvd., this AED is accessible to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Anyone in the vicinity can use it in the event of a cardiac emergency.
Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified
(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
Body Found Near Cable Bridge Said to Be Female
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the case of a human body found floating in the water off the Cable Bridge Tuesday. Authorities say it was around 12:56 PM law enforcement received a report from a fisherman of possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Deputies, detectives, and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using a sheriff’s office boat. A deceased adult female was recovered from the river and taken to the Benton County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was conducted on the human remains Wednesday. The cause of death has not been determined at this time. Steps are being taken by detectives and the coroner’s office to identify the female.
Richland Police Arrest 4 and Detain Several More at Neighborhood Residence
Richland Police arrested 4 people and took several into custody at a home on Thursday. At about 9:30 am, Police were called out to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Avenue. Reports say a witness saw a white male display a pistol and fired off a single...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who Got Booked Into the Benton County Washington Jail? Website Shows You
You Can Search The Current Benton County Washington Jail List Anytime. I don't know about you as a kid but my parents always had the police scanner going on in the background. You could hear it chirp and crackle all night long until a name would come across the airwaves. My parents would say I know them or they'd say they didn't know them.
Yakima City Council Wants Paid Parking Meters Downtown, Is Tri-Cities Next?
The Yakima City Council Is Considering Paid Parking Meters In Downtown. Many years ago when I first moved to Yakima back in the late 90s, they had paid parking meters and I was taken aback. I had just moved from Seattle and didn't expect a small town to have meters.
Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage
(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
Suspicious Package Found at Walla Walla Police
(Walla Walla, WA) --A suspicious package found outside of Walla Walla Police Headquarters forced the shut down of it's lobby Friday morning. Authorities say this happened around 8:00am when an officer found a package on a mailbox just off the public lobby entrance. After further examination, the Richland Police Bomb Squad was called in to take a closer look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
Oregon DEQ Fines Lamb Weston
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined the Lamb Weston potato processing facility in Hermiston $127,800 for overapplying wastewater containing nitrogen to farmland and causing nitrate groundwater contamination in the Lower Umatilla Basin. Lamb Weston has a DEQ water quality permit that allows it to use the nitrogen-rich wastewater...
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Killed In Tri-Cities After Cars Collide with Semi Truck on 395
(#UPDATE 9/27/22 6am) Washington State Patrol has announced that the person killed in the accident was 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa from Kennewick. The driver of the semi was also identified as Suleiman Mohomed, a 27-year-old from Minnesota. Mohomed has charges pending according to officials. (9/26/22 8:30pm) Washington State Patrol is investigating a 3-vehicle crash on US-395 that has left one dead this evening in Tri-Cities Washington.
Semi vs. Big Tire Service Truck Crash Sends 2 to Hospital
The condition of the two workers in the tire service truck is unknown. Monday afternoon, a large farm tire service truck collided with a semi potato truck about 2 miles east of Royal City in Grant County. Grant County Sheriff's Department Motor Unit Deputies say the tire service truck was...
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Located, Arrested in Pennsylvania
We don't know why he was clear across the country, but he was located quickly. US Marshalls help apprehend Lincoln-Grant County murder suspect. We suspect a recent ATM photo of Charles Bergman, 54, of Moses Lake, is linked to how fast he was located. Bergman was located and apprehended going...
Kennewick Road Construction to Snarl Clearwater Avenue Between 8 pm and 6 am
If you drive Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick, beware of construction. The City of Kennewick reminds motorists that an asphalt and grinding project will affect local traffic between 8 pm through 6 am. The project is expected to be completed by the first week of October. The construction area is between...
Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area
Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Pacific Power Plans ‘Incentives’ for Customers to Go to EV’s
Pacific Power has released a series of incentives for consumers, related to electric vehicles. Pacific Power serves consumers in the Yakima, Toppenish, and Sunnyside areas, as well as Walla Walla, Dayton, and Pendelton among its service locations around the Pacific Northwest. The Portland-based energy company, which first began in 1910,...
Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser
(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0