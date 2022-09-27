Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
KDFWR plans voluntary deer, elk check stations for Harlan, Bell Counties in November to monitor CWD
As part of its ongoing commitment to monitor Kentucky’s wild deer and elk herds for chronic wasting disease, the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources plans to operate voluntary check stations in two southeastern Kentucky counties on three weekends this November. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is an always-fatal brain...
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky man arrested, tased for trying to stop debris contractors from cutting trees
Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Lois Rose stood in her yard in the town of Neon and recorded a debate on her cell phone with Letcher County Sheriff Deputy Seth Whitaker. In the background, workers in hard hats and bright vests waited, poised to cut down...
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire
PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday. Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-522 in the Putney community of Harlan County.
wymt.com
Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
clayconews.com
WANTED BY KSP: PERRY COUNTY MAN THAT FAILED TO APPEAR IN CIRCUIT COURT FOR TRIAL STEMMING FROM A FATAL COLLISION IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (September 28, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court Wednesday, morning September 28, 2022. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, KY was scheduled to appear...
Accused Sullivan Co. murderer to go to trial in June
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman charged with murder in Sullivan County will face a trial in June next year. News Channel 11 was in the courtroom Thursday when Misty Magic James was given a trial date of June 26, 2023. James did not physically appear in court, but she did appear virtually. A […]
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police and Pikeville City Police Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in Pikeville, Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, KY - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after illegal drugs were discovered at his residence. Through investigation, Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit, and Pikeville City Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redale Road in the Pikeville community of Pike County.
wymt.com
clayconews.com
CORBIN MAN CHARGED AFTER ARMED BANK HEIST ON U.S. 25W IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY WAS LOCATED, SURROUNDED AND CAPTURED AT A RESIDENCE IN KNOX COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office along with all Tri-County law enforcement officers were notified of a bank robbery at the Community Trust Bank located on U.S. 25W approximately 11 miles South of London in the North Corbin area on Tuesday afternoon September 27, 2022 approximately 12:50 PM.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. flood victims thankful for parade of volunteers who came to help
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clean-up, repair and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky. Two months after the devastating flood, a lot of progress has been made but there is still a lot to do. The Buckhorn community was among the hardest hit in Perry County. However, people there said...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida and some Eastern Kentuckians could experience it firsthand. Perry County native Chris Hall is in Tampa with 606 Storm Chasing. He said they wanted to document the storm as it makes landfall. He told us a...
wymt.com
Landlords denied assistance after losing property to flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Tracie Watts and her son, Bryce, the trailer they rented out was more than just an extra source of income. “It was my trailer because my dad passed away two years ago, and he left it to me,” said Tracie Watts. After Watts’...
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
A tree knocked over during Sunday night's storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman.
WKYT 27
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is now in custody. The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across from KFC on US 25 W in Corbin. Investigators say 35-year-old Shawn Fox entered the bank armed with a...
q95fm.net
KSP Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Perry County Man
KSP Requesting Assistance in Locating Wanted Perry County Man. The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court...
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in crash involving school bus
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
WSAZ
Man arrested after meth, heroin, cash found inside home
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is facing drug charges after Kentucky State Police says meth and heroin was found inside a home in the Pikeville community. According to Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit, and Pikeville City Police, a search warrant executed at a home on Redale Road uncovered quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and cash.
wymt.com
Former police officer dies in Bell County
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend. On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw. In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only...
Megan Boswell new lawyer bid: Public defender explains when switch would be appropriate
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell may want a new publicly-appointed attorney in her murder defense, but a local public defender said judges usually set a high bar for allowing such changes — and with good reason. Boswell, who is accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter Evelyn in early 2020, told Judge Jim Goodwin Friday […]
