Harlan County, KY

Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire

PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday. Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-522 in the Putney community of Harlan County.
Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
Accused Sullivan Co. murderer to go to trial in June

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman charged with murder in Sullivan County will face a trial in June next year. News Channel 11 was in the courtroom Thursday when Misty Magic James was given a trial date of June 26, 2023. James did not physically appear in court, but she did appear virtually. A […]
Kentucky State Police and Pikeville City Police Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in Pikeville, Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, KY - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after illegal drugs were discovered at his residence. Through investigation, Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit, and Pikeville City Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redale Road in the Pikeville community of Pike County.
KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
CORBIN MAN CHARGED AFTER ARMED BANK HEIST ON U.S. 25W IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY WAS LOCATED, SURROUNDED AND CAPTURED AT A RESIDENCE IN KNOX COUNTY

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office along with all Tri-County law enforcement officers were notified of a bank robbery at the Community Trust Bank located on U.S. 25W approximately 11 miles South of London in the North Corbin area on Tuesday afternoon September 27, 2022 approximately 12:50 PM.
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida and some Eastern Kentuckians could experience it firsthand. Perry County native Chris Hall is in Tampa with 606 Storm Chasing. He said they wanted to document the storm as it makes landfall. He told us a...
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is now in custody. The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across from KFC on US 25 W in Corbin. Investigators say 35-year-old Shawn Fox entered the bank armed with a...
One killed in crash involving school bus

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
Man arrested after meth, heroin, cash found inside home

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is facing drug charges after Kentucky State Police says meth and heroin was found inside a home in the Pikeville community. According to Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit, and Pikeville City Police, a search warrant executed at a home on Redale Road uncovered quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Former police officer dies in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend. On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw. In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only...

