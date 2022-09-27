Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Sports Spotlight: Weston Dressler’s journey from Bismarck High to UND to Saskatchewan Roughriders
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weston Dressler recently went into the Saskatchewan Roughriders Plaza of Honour. “This guy is so good we consider him Canadian!”. Those were the first words spoken when Weston Dressler was introduced to the crowd at the Plaza of Honour ceremony. It goes to the best of the best in Roughriders history.
10 things to do in the fall in North Dakota
Autumn is full of adventures, activities, and lively events.
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
KFYR-TV
Fargo Red Cross Volunteers continue journey to disaster area
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Red Cross volunteers from Fargo are making their way down to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts. They expect to arrive in Orlando tomorrow with their Emergency Relief Vehicle, or ERV (pronounced as a word not an acronym). Patty Lindholm says this is her first experience responding to a hurricane disaster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
Schlotzsky’s In Bismarck Makes A Decision Concerning Their Future
Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery made an announcement recently on their social media page concerning staffing issues, that are plaguing businesses all across Bismarck Mandan and the country for that matter. More on that in a second. Schlotzsky's is located at 2000 North 12th Street Ste 130 in Bismarck, North Dakota which...
KFYR-TV
Morton County finalizes 2023 budget
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Morton County finalized its 2023 budget Tuesday night. The $32 million budget is about $4 million more than 2022′s. The mill levy increased by 1.3 percent in the 2023 budget. This means owners will pay $23 more in property tax on a $400,000 house. The new budget included salary raises for the Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices.
KFYR-TV
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – tea cup grave in Almont
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes us to Almont, North Dakota in 1999. Cliff Naylor tells us how a simple cup and saucer became a poignant and enduring tribute to a pioneer family — as well as an unusual grave marker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bismarck Taco Bell gets the sign fixed
The sign has been missing for months after the old one was ripped off in a windstorm.
Amazing Turnaround – Story Of Hope & Prayers In Bismarck
You may call it what you wish, some people have their own thoughts and beliefs on religion, hopes, and especially prayers. That's what makes our world go round, here in Bismarck and Mandan we are all accustomed to people who care about one another - I wrote an article last week about a man named Gene Seydel - one of the nicest guys you'll ever come across. He was involved in a terrible motorcycle accident just recently while vacationing in Las Vegas. His injuries were so severe that he is still in the ICU, projected to be there for at least another month.....however.
Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
KFYR-TV
Shared use paths are for all, even eBikes in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - eBikes are the latest two-wheeled obsession. Electric-powered bicycles allow riders to bike to work without arriving sweaty. The two-wheeled vehicles also haul heavier goods and can make longer trips. Should the motorized bike be used on the shared paths around town?. Bismarck Parks and Recreation has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
New ‘Loft’ Now Open On Historic Main Street In Mandan
New businesses are popping up all over Bismarck-Mandan, but this one is a little different. "The Loft on Main" now occupies a storefront on historic Main Street in Mandan; it's a place local photographers can rent and use as a studio(s). How cool is that?. People do need spaces for...
KFYR-TV
Bobcat workers win United Steelworkers representation in Bismarck
PITTSBURGH - The United Steelworkers said Wednesday that workers at Bobcat’s Bismarck manufacturing facility voted in favor of union representation in a secret ballot election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. United Steelworkers District 11 Director Emil Ramirez said the 700 Bobcat employees in Bismarck recognize that a...
Four Or More Cats/Dogs, You Need Special Bismarck License
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
kvrr.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
Bismarck Cancer Center receives over $7,000 donation
Tom Dworshaa said the race is a way to raise more cancer awareness.
valleynewslive.com
ACLU of North Dakota files complaint against BIA for alleged assault of Indigenous woman
FORT YATES, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The ACLU of North Dakota with the law firm of Nichols Kaster, PLLP, filed a complaint against the federal government on behalf of Lissa Yellow Bird-Chase, a White Shield, N.D., woman who says she was assaulted, humiliated and dehumanized by law enforcement officers with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs at the Standing Rock Detention Center in Fort Yates, N.D.
Comments / 0